Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is a footwear manufacturer and wholesaler focused on work, outdoors, winter, and duty/military boots.

The company is cycling through the retailer destocking and normalization process, with recent positive news and revenues already trending upwards. To add complexity to the situation, Rocky is also improving from a dangerous debt situation after acquisitions in 2021.

Overall, I believe the company's brands are well-positioned in their markets and that a normalized wholesale environment should result in stabilized to slightly upward sales for this year and the next. Considering this and the company's margins, I do not expect meaningfully different operating profits ahead.

When comparing the company's operating profitability with its EV, it does not seem like an attractive opportunity. The multiple is fair, but not more. The company's equity provides some more opportunities, especially if the company dedicates cash flow to repaying debt, although no big improvements should be expected now that inventories have normalized.

Company intro

Hard duty boots: Rocky Brands owns several boot brands used in relatively harsh environments like work settings, outdoors, fishing, hunting, farms, and police or military duty. Therefore, the company's specialty is durable boots that the wearers will test and use. Its most important brands are Georgia Boots (workwear), Rocky Boots (workwear, outdoors/hunting, western/farm), Muck Boots (neoprene boots for winter and farm), Durango (western/farm), and XTRATUF (fishing). Work footwear made up wholesale 40/45% of revenues, with outdoors (incl. fishing) representing another 30%, western 15%, and duty/military another 10%.

Wholesaler: 80% of the company's sales are done via wholesale, with no customer representing a large portion of sales. The company also sells directly via e-commerce and via B2B arrangements with companies that buy protective boots for their workers (or subsidize their purchases). Finally, the company sometimes does contract manufacturing for the military.

Controlled production: Contrary to the enormous majority of apparel and footwear companies in the US, Rocky actually controls some of its manufacturing facilities, like one in China, one in Puerto Rico and one in Dominican Republic. The majority of the company's sales come from third-parties in South East Asia, but having some control in manufacturing does provide a small advantage to the company in design, pricing, quality management, etc.

Well-positioned good to better brands: When evaluating the company's main brands online, they are positively evaluated for their price range. Georgia, in particular, is considered good quality at a value price, similar to XTRATUF. Muck, Rocky, and Durango are more expensive but considered of better quality, too. None of the company's brands are considered low quality for their price range.

Retailer cycle and debt

Like most wholesalers, Rocky's sales went up in 2021/22 as consumers splurged and retailers over-inventoried, but then have been down as retailers move through those inventories and consumers spend less.

To make matters worse, Rocky increased its debt substantially in 2021. The Debt jumped from zero to close to $300 million in a year. The proceeds were used to purchase four brands from Honeywell in 2021 for $210 million ($150 million after net current assets). Two brands were sold, and the company kept the neoprene boots business (Muck and XTRATUF). The price paid seems reasonable, less than 1x 2023 sales (after net current assets adjustments) for two brands with high brand equity in their niche markets.

The mix of lower demand and high debt ($130 million at expensive SOFR + 7% interest) was a double-whammy on the stock price.

However, the company is now repositioned.

First, as it moved through the purchased inventories and after selling two non-core brands, the company close to halved its debt to $160 million. Further, in 1Q24 it announced the refinancing of the remaining portion of its term loan, reducing the average cost of debt from SOFR + 4.5% to SOFR + 1.5%.

Second, the company posted positive revenues in 1Q24, despite several headwinds like the sale of divisions and one-time purchases in military contracts in 1Q23. Adjusted for these, the company's sales were actually up 8/9% in 1Q24. This means the destocking cycle has mostly normalized downstream, and therefore we should see more stable demand going forward.

Despite the challenging context, the company has maintained margins thanks to low promotions (not rushing to discount products to sell more) and a relatively variable cost structure (third-party products, inbound and outbound freight, and a commission-based salesforce).

Going forward and valuation

First, we can consider the company's operations, independent of the capital structure (equity vs debt). Given the company's relatively variable-weighted cost structure and normalization of retailer demand, but with a cautious outlook on the consumer and the macro, I do not expect the company's revenues to improve meaningfully from current levels while it maintains operating margins around 8.5%. The normalization of freight costs caused the recent improvement in gross margins, but it will probably not continue. Management has guided for a flat year in terms of revenues.

Data by YCharts

This would imply operating profits of about $40 million, which seems elevated for an EV of $400 million. I would consider an EV/NOPAT of 10x to be a little more fair, implying an EV of about $300 million. This is because I do not expect the company's environment to ameliorate meaningfully.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the market cap valuation depends on capital structure.

If the company decides not to continue repaying debts (of about $160 million at SOFR + 1.5% or 7% cost), then it will pay about $11 million in interest a year. After taxes, that implies a net income of $22 million. A P/E multiple of 11x for a wholesaler with normalized end markets and debt seems fair to me but not opportunistic.

On the other hand, the company could continue repaying debts. For example, the company's inventory turnover is currently below its historical mean. Increasing turnovers to 3x with flat revenues could liberate about 20% of its inventories or $33 million. This would reduce the debt cost to $9 million a year, or a slight improvement in the P/E ratio (10x).

Data by YCharts

To continue repaying debts, the company should finance it from free cash flows. The company's D&A is currently above CAPEX, but the company is now selling more than before, so long-term CAPEX will eventually rise. At its long-term average of 2.5% of revenues, yearly CAPEX should be close to $11.5 million a year. We are potentially talking of between $22 to $28 million in FCF a year that can be dedicated to debt repayment, liberating around $1.5 to $2 million in yearly interest payments.

Data by YCharts

Based on the above scenarios, I do not believe Rocky is currently an opportunity. I do not expect a meaningful revenue or margin improvement, and even if the company wanted to, repaying debt will take time. In the meantime, the stock trades at a multiple of earnings that is close to 10x, which I consider fair.

However, the environment is volatile. Rocky could potentially present opportunities. As close as November 2023, the stock was trading at $13. I do not think it will reach those prices, but it could be very interesting for reconsideration below $20.