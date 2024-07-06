DjelicS

Thesis

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is set to advance with the SaaS and real-time payments service and consolidate its position; however, maintaining profitability and cost control is challenging for the firm. New tactics designed by the company and market flexibility will decide the company's survival or prosperity.

Introduction

ACI Worldwide is a global provider of instant electronic payment and banking solutions. The company provides different kinds of software products and services aimed at making transactions faster and easier for financial institutions, processors, and merchants. ACI Worldwide pursues the goal of making the payment process smooth and secure by resorting to the latest technology and a customer-oriented strategy for initiating such systems.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ending 2023-03-31 2023-06-30 2023-09-30 2023-12-31 2024-03-31 Revenue 289.68 323.33 363.02 476.56 316.02 Revenue Growth (YoY) -10.34% -5.02% 18.40% 5.48% 9.09% Cost of Revenue 178.55 181.34 177.63 181.69 191.11 Gross Profit 111.12 141.98 185.39 294.87 124.91 Selling, General & Admin 66.82 64.76 59.26 58.99 52.75 Operating Expenses 135.47 131.46 123.47 122.56 115.35 Operating Income -24.35 10.52 61.92 172.32 9.56 Other Expense / Income -0.11 0.63 -4.58 -1.65 -1.98 Net Income -32.31 -6.71 37.91 122.62 -7.75 Gross Margin 38.36% 43.91% 51.07% 61.88% 39.53% Operating Margin -8.41% 3.25% 17.06% 36.16% 3.03% Profit Margin -11.15% -2.08% 10.44% 25.73% -2.45% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 07-04-2024). Financials in millions USD.

The most evident tendency is the expression of the first trend, such as the large percentage of revenue that went up from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 with a 9.09% year-over-year increase. From the signing of high-margin licenses to the faster buildup of the biller business, the early achievements lead to the consequent growth of the company. Moreover, the bank segment also registered significant growth, as discussed in the Q1 2024 earnings call and detailed in the provided financial table, which was marked by a rise in fraud management and real-time payment solutions required, thus contributing to this upward trend.

Another of the noteworthy movements is the fluctuation in the gross margin. It passed a maximum of 61.88% in Q4 2023 and then, in Q1 2024, it dropped to 39.53%. It can be said that the difference is related to the timing of income recognition and the number of variable costs due to the fact that both new and renewal contracts behave differently. An initial performance with high margins is considered to be the result of the seasonality of contract renewals and the accrual of a higher volume of transactions than planned, while this was caused by the signing of new unanticipated contracts that need time to be activated and sales to be generated (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Opportunities

ACI Worldwide is now enlarging its operations by moving into the SaaS sector and focusing on smaller and mid-sized banks. They successfully aim to achieve the rise of safe, flexible, and feasible payment methods by using cloud technology. The effect on the market caused by this allocation was that the company managed to establish the most basic and repetitive payments services. The aim of the organization is to gather a series of regular payments, which will assure the profitability and sustainability of the business (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Fraud detection and prevention solutions can significantly improve with the help of AI. In the financial sector fraud is among the most essential issues and with this, the expansion of AI of ACI will be a big plus to its value. Using the best new AI tools is not just beneficial for preventing fraud but it also attracts the trust and loyalty of customers which may in turn lead to more sales and contract renewals (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Challenges

ACI Worldwide faces some major challenges mainly the integration and consolidation of its legacy platforms. The company is on the right track but the full migration into a single platform is planned to work out for some more months. During this undertaking, the corporation will need to invest a lot of money and there is an increased risk of service delivery interruptions. The passage to a unified platform is good for the company's future in terms of increased performance metrics, lowered operational costs, and an increase in customer satisfaction (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Also, the company's profitability margins are still a big hindrance. Despite the revenue growth, the operating margin stays low at 3.03% for Q1 2024. High operating expenses and fluctuating gross margins are pointing at the necessity of the development of better cost management strategies. Maintaining regular profitability will necessitate the company to re-engineer its working process, trim its expenditures or if need be, go back to the drawing board and strike better deals for better margins (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Valuation

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth forward (analysts estimate) Earnings growth forward (analysts estimate) ACI Worldwide 50.52% 2.87 29.01 6.51% 61.07% 5.49% 13.53% Sector 49.22% 1.93 30.16 3.37% 2.27% 6.72% 7.21% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Data retrieved on 07-04-2024.

The gross margin of ACI Worldwide is 50.52%. I see that this is only slightly higher than the sector median of 49.22%, thus proving the company's strong cost efficiency. Its P/S ratio stands at 2.87, which is above the sector median of 1.93. This fact makes us assume that investors are ready to pay more than an average for these sales of this company, reflecting confidence in its revenue potential. The P/E ratio of 29.02, on the other hand, is somewhat less than the sector median of 30.16, which means a relative undervaluation in terms of earnings is present. However, analysts predict that a forward P/E ratio of 27.30 would be the case based on the company's emphasis on SaaS and AI-powered solutions as well as an expected revenue growth rate of 7-8%​ (Stock Analysis)​​ (Simply Wall St)​.

The forward P/S ratio is anticipated to be around 2.57, which translates into sustained revenue growth, and market confidence. It is possible that the fair P/E ratio may be adjusted to something like 27, if the company's strategic initiatives go as per the plan. However, the P/S ratio can be adjusted to a value of nearly 2.5. Consequently, 2.5 could be the adjusted P/S ratio. In a well-balanced valuation, the company's growth potential has been taken into account besides the risks, it is thus a reflection of a realistic market expectation​ (Simply Wall St)​​ (Stock Analysis)​.

Conclusion

I am neutral. Although ACI Worldwide's future in the SaaS and artificial intelligence sectors looks bright, the business, with regard to the challenges that come from this platform's consolidation and profit margins, is not in a good position. The fate of the company is in the hands of how they will step out of this trouble. However, holding these issues in the balance, I am hesitant, though I appear to be the contrary.