My Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For July 2024

mdisk/iStock via Getty Images

Market Recap

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) marches on in June, adding 3.53% to its already double-digit gain this year. Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) struggled last month, declining by 0.32%, widening its gap to SPY in 2024. My watchlist faired quite poorly as well, posting a loss of 1.86%. Year-to-date through June, the watchlist is up 9.27% and beating VYM, 7.74%, but it trails SPY, 15.23%.

The watchlist's main purpose is to present me with investment ideas for further review. The process I follow to compile the watchlist focuses on identifying the highest quality stocks with an attractive valuation, and an emphasis on a good starting dividend yield. I track the overall performance of the watchlist to give me an idea of what type of return this stock screening process can deliver. The return is measured against SPY and VYM for a baseline of alternative investment strategies. The goal is also for the watchlist to deliver a long-term CAGR of 12%. Thus far, the watchlist is exceeding this goal with a CAGR of 16.07% after 44 months.

The main purpose of a high dividend yield portfolio is not to outperform the broad market, but to generate a passive income stream that is relatively safe, reliable, and one that can grow in the future. The top 10 stocks on my watchlist for July 2024, collectively, offer a 3.58% dividend yield that is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500. These 10 stocks have also grown their dividends at a historical rate of 10.69% per year during the last five years. Collectively, all 10 stocks appear to be potentially about 32% undervalued right now based on dividend yield theory.

The best way to create a strong high-yield dividend portfolio is with a buy-and-hold strategy. This strategy forces you to think about the stocks you decide to invest your capital into, as the plan is to hold the positions indefinitely. Applying this approach over the long term while focusing on potentially undervalued stocks allows investors to generate alpha through capital appreciation. While this may not pan out for every position, diversifying your high-yield portfolio across 20 or more unique stocks will increase the odds of picking up shares of certain stocks when they are trading for bargain prices. The beauty of a long-term outlook is time; you can sit back and wait for the valuation to revert to historical norms, all the while collecting a generous passive income stream.

Watchlist Criteria

Creating the high-yield watchlist, I had four areas of interest that I focused on: basic criteria, safety, quality, and stability. First off, the basic criterion aims to narrow down the list of stocks to those that pay a dividend, offer a yield above 2.75%, and trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The next set of criteria focuses on safety because that is a crucial part of a high-yield investing strategy. The filter excludes companies with payout ratios above 100% and companies with negative 5-year dividend growth rates. Another level of safety can be associated with larger companies; therefore, the watchlist narrows in on stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion. The next set of criteria set out to narrow down the list to include higher-quality businesses.

The three filters for quality are: a wide or narrow Morningstar moat, a standard or exemplary Morningstar stewardship, and an S&P quality rating of B+ or higher. A Morningstar moat rating represents the company's sustainable competitive advantage, the main difference between a wide and narrow moat is the duration that Morningstar expects that advantage to last. Companies with a wide moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 20 years, whereas companies with a narrow moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 10 years. The Morningstar stewardship evaluates the management team of a company with respect to shareholders' capital.

The S&P quality rating evaluates a company's earnings and dividend history. A rating of B+ or higher is associated with above-average businesses. The last set of criteria focuses on the stability of a company's top-line and bottom-line growth. The filter eliminates companies with negative 5-year revenue or earnings per share growth rate. I believe a company that is growing both their top line and bottom line has the ability to provide growth to its investors in the future.

All of the stocks that pass the initial screener criteria (38 this month) are then ranked based on quality and valuation. Further, I sort the stocks in descending order based on the best combination of quality and value and select the top 10 stocks that are forecasted to have at least a 12% annual long-term return.

July 2024 Watchlist

Here is the watchlist for July 2024. There are four changes from the prior month: Evergy (EVRG), Alliant Energy (LNT), Essential Utilities (WTRG) and XCEL Energy (XEL) dropped out and are replaced by Darden Restaurants (DRI), Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Hershey (HSY) and NextEra Energy (NEE). The data shown in the image below is as of 6/30/24.

Created by Author

All of the selected stocks this month appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory.

The expected rate of return shown in the last column is computed by taking the current dividend yield plus a return to fair value over the next 5 years and a discounted long-term earnings growth forecast.

Please keep in mind that my return forecasts are based on assumptions and should be viewed as such. I am not expecting that these 10 companies will hit the forecasted returns. What I do expect is that these 10 companies have the potential to offer better returns during the next 5 years compared to the 28 high-yield stocks that passed my initial filters but ranked worse in quality and valuation.

Past Performance

The 3 month winning streak relative to SPY ends in June with quite a large underperformance. Year-to-date the watchlist continues to outpace VYM but the gap to SPY has widened quite a bit. Since inception, which was 44 months ago, the watchlist has an annualized rate of return of 16.07%, placing it 0.97% ahead of VYM and 0.63% behind SPY.

I do not expect that this watchlist will beat VYM or SPY every month. However, I believe that a buy-and-hold investing approach leveraging the stocks presented on this watchlist will generate long-term alpha compared to the broad market. I also have a personal target rate of return of 12% that I believe will be attained by this watchlist when measured over long periods of time. Thus far the watchlist is performing adequately and remains ahead of target.

In the table below you can see that the watchlist has performed rather well recently, with the 3 and 6-month returns all being significantly better than those for VYM.

Date Top 10 List ALL VYM SPY 1 month -1.86% -0.63% -0.32% 3.53% 3 month 3.03% -1.79% -1.14% 4.39% 6 month 9.27% 4.12% 7.74% 15.23% YTD 9.27% 4.12% 7.74% 15.23% 2020 16.44% 16.44% 16.09% 14.99% 2021 26.31% 27.91% 26.21% 28.76% 2022 -11.95% -4.25% -0.45% -18.16% 2023 22.07% 9.56% 6.58% 26.18% 2024 9.27% 4.12% 7.74% 15.23% Since Inception 72.71% 62.67% 67.48% 76.18% Annualized 16.07% 14.19% 15.10% 16.70% Click to enlarge

Individual watchlist returns for June 2024 were:

Coca-Cola EuroPacific (CCEP) -1.14%

Comcast (CMCSA) -2.17%

Evergy (EVRG) -3.09%

Alliant Energy (LNT) -1.15%

Starbucks (SBUX) -2.95%

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) +0.35%

United Parcel Service (UPS) -1.50%

WEC Energy Group (WEC) -3.17%

Essential Utilities (WTRG) -1.06%

Xcel Energy (XEL) -2.70%

Top 5 performing past and present watchlist stocks in June 2024:

Broadcom (AVGO) +21.25% FedEX (FDX) +18.70% Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) +15.02% Discover Financial Services (DFS) +6.64% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) +5.47%

Top 5 Stocks by total return since joining the watchlist:

Broadcom (AVGO) +282.56% (38 months) Progressive (PGR) +145.48% (41 months) General Dynamics (GD) +139.71% (44 months) Principal Financial Group (PFG) +129.24% (44 months) JPMorgan (JPM) +127.40% (44 months)

Top 5 Stocks by Average Monthly return since joining the watchlist:

Discover Financial Services (DFS) +4.00% (10 months) Broadcom (AVGO) +3.59% (38 months) FedEX (FDX) +3.59% (21 months) CRH plc (CRH) +2.94% (7 months) Goldman Sachs (GS) +2.83% (13 months)

In total, there have been 87 unique high-yield dividend stocks that have appeared in the top 10 list during the past 44 months. Out of these 86 unique stocks, 71 have a positive total return since first appearing on the top 10 list. The average total return for these 71 stocks is 41.19%. The average loss for the 16 stocks that have negative total returns is -19.59%. Here are all 87 stocks, their total return since inception, and the number of months since they first appeared in the top 10 list.

*Note that PXD was acquired by XOM during May of 2024, its return shown for the period of its addition to this watchlist through month-end April 2024.

Symbol Since Inception Count AVGO 282.56% 38 PGR 145.48% 41 GD 139.71% 44 PFG 129.24% 44 JPM 127.40% 44 FDX 109.75% 21 BK 92.67% 44 MRK 92.11% 38 RY 70.85% 44 MTB 65.41% 44 BMO 63.76% 44 AMGN 61.92% 44 EPD 57.58% 35 SO 56.71% 44 CM 53.26% 44 HBAN 50.69% 44 PAYX 48.27% 41 DFS 48.09% 10 LMT 47.95% 44 CSCO 47.12% 44 SRE 46.86% 40 PM 45.31% 40 PXD 44.84% 14 TD 44.32% 44 CMI 44.18% 28 GS 43.81% 13 STT 40.43% 44 OKE 39.38% 15 ATO 37.79% 31 PEP 37.51% 44 TXN 34.42% 24 BLK 34.18% 26 SNA 33.98% 29 HD 32.32% 24 SWKS 30.80% 21 FAST 29.81% 17 BNS 29.73% 44 BAC 27.95% 11 DLR 24.47% 28 CRH 22.46% 7 TRP 22.01% 44 CMS 21.62% 40 QSR 21.38% 34 K 21.04% 40 NTRS 20.70% 44 GLW 20.42% 16 DTE 19.58% 44 USB 19.30% 44 KMB 18.65% 41 CPB 18.02% 33 EOG 17.87% 16 VZ 17.46% 19 CVS 16.08% 44 UL 15.18% 16 GIS 14.81% 35 CMCSA 13.90% 22 DRI 13.80% 35 MS 11.59% 35 EVRG 11.37% 44 APD 11.07% 4 CCEP 10.36% 6 TFC 10.33% 44 XOM 9.65% 15 NEE 8.58% 10 BX 6.08% 27 MDT 5.68% 19 PNC 4.32% 16 LNT 3.02% 44 RCI 2.47% 44 XEL 1.69% 40 WTRG 1.61% 6 HSY -1.54% 4 SIRI -2.91% 2 SBUX -2.95% 1 AMT -3.34% 21 WEC -4.21% 42 BBY -6.89% 30 CLX -11.39% 34 TROW -16.89% 29 CMA -17.08% 39 HAS -18.50% 44 INTC -22.14% 44 MMM -24.74% 44 BEN -24.99% 30 UPS -29.13% 28 PARA -59.81% 44 AAP -67.00% 28 Click to enlarge

Closer Look At New Stock

Here's a closer look at the new stocks this month: Darden Restaurants, Interpublic Group of Companies, Hershey and NextEra Energy.

*Please note that the data shown in the table earlier came from Charles Schwab, while the data shown in the charts below came from Seeking Alpha. Hence, there are some discrepancies.

Let's start with the 7-year dividend yield theory chart for DRI.

Created by Author

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

And its dividend growth history.

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 5.60 11.11% 2023 5.04 9.09% 11.11% 2022 4.62 33.91% 10.10% 2021 3.45 192.37% 17.52% 2020 1.18 -63.80% 47.60% 2019 3.26 18.12% 11.43% 2018 2.76 15.97% 12.52% 2017 2.38 12.26% 13.00% 2016 2.12 7.62% 12.91% 2015 1.97 0.00% 12.31% 2014 1.97 4.76% 11.01% 2013 1.88 12.90% 10.43% 2012 1.67 10.63% Click to enlarge

Here is the 7-year dividend yield theory chart for IPG.

Created by Author

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

And its dividend growth history.

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 1.32 6.45% 2023 1.24 6.90% 6.45% 2022 1.16 7.41% 6.67% 2021 1.08 5.88% 6.92% 2020 1.02 8.51% 6.66% 2019 0.94 11.90% 7.03% 2018 0.84 16.67% 7.82% 2017 0.72 20.00% 9.05% 2016 0.60 25.00% 10.36% 2015 0.48 26.32% 11.90% 2014 0.38 26.67% 13.26% 2013 0.30 25.00% 14.42% 2012 0.24 15.26% Click to enlarge

Here is the 7-year dividend yield theory chart for HSY.

Created by Author

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

And its dividend growth history.

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 5.48 22.98% 2023 4.46 15.02% 22.98% 2022 3.87 13.61% 18.94% 2021 3.41 8.12% 17.13% 2020 3.15 5.48% 14.81% 2019 2.99 8.49% 12.88% 2018 2.76 8.16% 12.14% 2017 2.55 6.08% 11.56% 2016 2.40 7.42% 10.86% 2015 2.24 9.61% 10.47% 2014 2.04 12.71% 10.39% 2013 1.81 16.03% 10.60% 2012 1.56 11.04% Click to enlarge

Here is the 7-year dividend yield theory chart for NEE.

Created by Author

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

And its dividend growth history.