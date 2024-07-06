My Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For July 2024

Jul. 06, 2024 4:46 AM ETSPY, VYM, WTRG, DRI, IPG, HSY, NEE, CCEP, CMCSA, SBUX, SIRI, UPS
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7.59K Followers

Summary

  • The bull run continues for SPY in June, with the ETF adding 3.53% to its year-to-date return.
  • After 3 months of outperformance my watchlist posted a large loss last month, falling by 1.86%.
  • The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for July 2024 offer a 3.58% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500.
  • My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 16.07% since its inception in November 2020.

The global economy is expected to grow by 3.6% in 2024, driven by strong investment and consumption. Businesses will need to invest in new technologies and products in order to stay competitive.

mdisk/iStock via Getty Images

Market Recap

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) marches on in June, adding 3.53% to its already double-digit gain this year. Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) struggled last

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7.59K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
WTRG--
Essential Utilities, Inc.
DRI--
Darden Restaurants, Inc.
IPG--
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News