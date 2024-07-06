Breaking Down The Basics: Biodiversity And Nature Investing

Syntax Data profile picture
Syntax Data
42 Followers

Summary

  • The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are interlinked.
  • The 'nine planetary boundaries' address what is needed for the planet to remain in balance from the perspective of nature and biodiversity.
  • Key global taskforces, frameworks and initiatives that are driving the fight against the twin crises are identified.
  • New, innovative financing options have emerged for investors to fund projects that are focused on the environment.

top view of a green landscape with half in drought

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The world's ecological challenges are often referred to as the twin crises: climate change and biodiversity loss. According to the World Bank, "the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are interlinked: climate change could result in significant

This article was written by

Syntax Data profile picture
Syntax Data
42 Followers
Syntax is a financial data and technology company that has pioneered a proprietary systems-based approach to business classification, index construction, portfolio analysis, ESG and SDG measurement and other investment applications. Its patented Functional Information System (FIS®) platform goes beyond traditional sector and industry classification and employs a systems approach to organize and link public and private companies using FIS’ standardized multi-attribute system. Clients can understand a company’s business characteristics and product lines to evaluate its risk and reward profile with pinpoint accuracy through Syntax’s FIS-based Affinity® platform. Syntax’s mission is to power economic analysis using systems processing and enable investors to make better decisions.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHO--
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF
VEGN--
US Vegan Climate ETF
NZAC--
SPDR® MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF
USCA--
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
EATV--
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News