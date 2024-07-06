Micron: HBM3E Shipment Ramping Up From Q3, Expect Strong Revenue Growth

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Micron's stock price surged by over 16% since March 2024, driven by strong growth in memory and storage, particularly in AI and HBM3.
  • Micron reported 50% sequential data center revenue growth in Q3, driven by AI demand, and anticipates HBM3E revenue to reach multiple billions in FY25.
  • Micron is well-positioned to benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act, with plans for manufacturing expansion and potential revenue growth to exceed $30 billion in FY25.

Micron office building in San Jose, California, USA - June 8, 2023.

JHVEPhoto

I presented my ‘Buy’ thesis on Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) in my previous coverage published in March 2024. Since then, the stock price has already surged by more than 16%. I highlighted Micron’s strong growth in memory and storage driven by

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.16K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News