Global PMI Signals Cooler Services Inflation In June, But Goods Prices Show Further Rise

Summary

  • Price pressures remained elevated globally, according to PMI survey data, as further signs of cooling in the service sectors of most major economies were in part countered by reviving cost pressures in the manufacturing sector.
  • Worldwide PMI survey data compiled by S&P Global for J.P. Morgan showed average prices charged for goods and services rose globally at the slowest rate since January, registering the second-weakest monthly rise since October 2020.
  • Selling price inflation in Japan slowed to a three-month low, and in the US, the increase was among the smallest seen over the past three years.

Price pressures remained elevated globally, according to PMI survey data, as further signs of cooling in the service sectors of most major economies were in part countered by reviving cost pressures in the manufacturing sector. The latter poses a potential threat to

