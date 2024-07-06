JHVEPhoto

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops CRM software for the Life Sciences industry. The company has underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. I last wrote about the company on March 5th, where I upgraded my rating from “sell” to “hold” based on my belief that there were growing signs of optimism with revenue and profit margins projected to improve in FY25, especially with faster than expected growth in its Development Cloud segment that houses its R&D Solutions. However, based on my valuation, my upside looked capped given future growth projections. Since then, the stock has declined 18%.

The company reported its Q1 FY25 earnings, where revenue and earnings grew 24% YoY and 67% YoY, driven by strength in its Development Cloud segment, which grew 56% YoY, contributing 42% to Total Revenue as large customers adopted multiple applications. However, investor sentiment remains dampened as the management has revised its revenue guidance lower for FY25, attributing the weakness to macroeconomic headwinds. However, when I look at the big picture, I can see that revenue and profitability trends are starting to accelerate, and while I am cautious about macroeconomic headwinds as well as uncertainties related to the migration of customers from legacy Veeva CRM to Vault CRM, I believe that the stock is priced attractively from a risk-reward perspective to initiate a small position. Therefore, I will upgrade my rating from a “hold” to a "buy," as I believe that overall macroeconomic conditions should start to improve from their current levels, which would bode well for pharma budgets, leading to acceleration of top-line for Veeva.

Q1 FY25 Revenue exceeded expectations, driven by momentum in the Development Cloud segment.

Veeva reported its Q1 FY25 earnings, where revenue grew 24% YoY to $650M, ahead of their guidance of $640-$643M, with Subscription Revenue growing faster than overall revenue growth at 29% YoY to $534M. In my previous posts, I had written that the management has been focusing on driving growth in its Development Cloud segment, which houses R&D solutions for clinical, regulatory, and safety functions of life science companies to gain market share, and in Q1, the company continued to see momentum with revenue in this segment growing 56% YoY to $272M, outpacing revenue from its Commercial Solutions segment for the first time.

Q1 FY25 Earnings Slides: Revenue growth is starting to pick up

During the earnings call, Peter Gassner, CEO of Veeva, outlined that the success in its Development Cloud segment is driven by growing adoption across solutions, along with three of the Top 20 Biopharma companies selecting multiple Veeva Development Cloud applications. What is important to note is that all three of these deals included clinical, where Veeva is building a strong foundation of customer success with market-leading solutions to capture market share. At the same time, the company also released Vault Basics with pre-configured industry standard processes for emerging biotech companies with less than 200 employees, which will enable them to get started with Veeva earlier in their lifecycle and graduate to Development Cloud as they mature, allowing them to capture opportunity across a new market segment.

Commercial Cloud Revenue grows modestly, though uncertainty remains with customer migration to Vault CRM.

When it comes to its Commercial Cloud segment, the company saw revenue grow 9% YoY to $261M with a strong innovation roadmap for Vault CRM, with multiple customers already live on the platform as they bring sales, marketing, and medical together to drive superior customer centricity. Plus, the management also announced that Vault CRM will be the only CRM they will be selling globally from April as they sunset their legacy Veeva CRM that was built on the Salesforce (CRM) platform. While the company is on track to roll out new applications within the Vault CRM Suite that include Service Center and Campaign Manager to further improve customer experience, what remains unknown is the impact on renewals and overall retention rate as Veeva migrates its existing customers over to Vault CRM in 2025 given its risk of customer concentration, with the top 10 customers accounting for a third of its FY24 revenue as per its 10K.

The profit margins have started to expand once again, with FY25 expectations unchanged.

Shifting gears to profitability, the company generated $260.9M in non-GAAP operating income, which grew 67% YoY with a margin of 40.1%, which is an improvement of over 1000 basis points from the previous year. This was driven by the management streamlining its operating expenses, which grew around 5.8% YoY, a much slower pace than overall revenue growth, along with deepening outsized momentum in its Development Cloud segment, allowing it to unlock operating leverage. For the full year FY25, the management kept its expectation for non-GAAP operating income unchanged at $1.07B, representing a margin of 37%, which represents a reacceleration from its FY23 levels.

Q1 FY25 Earnings Slides: Profitability Margins start to improve

Macroeconomic challenges have led the management to reduce its revenue guidance.

However, what has driven down investor sentiment is the company’s FY25 revenue guidance, where it has reduced its projections from $2.74B to $2.71B, and it has attributed it to ongoing macroeconomic challenges putting downward pressure on pharma budgets. For FY25, the management expects its Commercial Solutions revenue to grow 8.4% YoY to $1.08B, slightly better than its original projection of $1.068B. On the other hand, despite robust innovation in its Development Cloud segment and growing adoption of its R&D solutions among existing and new customers, the management has reduced its revenue expectation by $17M to $1.165B. While it is possible that the macroeconomic environment can improve once the Fed starts to lower interest rates without inducing a recession, the other issue that could be affecting is that Veeva could be subject to the overall pressure in the software sector where vendor budgets are getting cannibalized by companies investing in IT budgets in genAI proof-of-concepts, leading to increased friction in the procurement process. During the earnings call, the management outlined that they enable their customers to build genAI solutions that work well with Veeva applications through their AI Partner Program and Vault Direct Data API, but have no plans to develop or acquire genAI solutions as they see fit across use cases.

Revisiting my valuation: Time for a “cautious” buy.

Looking forward, assuming that Veeva achieves its FY25 revenue expectation and then accelerates to growing back in the high teens after that as macroeconomic conditions improve along with success in landing and expanding customers across both the Commercial Cloud and Development Cloud segments with continuous product innovation, it should generate $3.77B in FY27. From a profitability standpoint, I believe that Veeva should be able to grow its margins incrementally from a projected 39.5% in FY25 to at least 40% in FY27, as it is able to drive higher spend per customer given its robust product innovation, especially with its R&D Solutions. This will translate to a non-GAAP operating income of $1.5B in FY27, which will be equivalent to a present value of $1.29B when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10 year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe that Veeva should trade at least 1.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 27, or a price target of $217, which represents an upside of approximately 20% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

I am impressed by the company's Q1 results, where they managed to beat their revenue and profitability guidance. With continuing momentum in its Development Cloud segment as the company continues to drive product innovation, it is an optimistic signal that they are seeing customers adopting multiple R&D applications, allowing it to gain market share in the coming years. Although the downward revision to revenue growth in FY25 is an area of worry, I believe we are at a point where we will likely see macroeconomic conditions get better rather than worsen from their current levels. Therefore, assuming that Veeva continues its pace of innovation and that its migration process from legacy Veeva CRM to Vault CRM goes seamlessly, it should be able to accelerate its revenue growth in the high teens range until FY27. At the same time, the management has a history of robust financial discipline, and therefore I believe it should be able to maintain and slightly grow its non-GAAP operating income to 20% as it unlocks operating leverage by driving higher spend per customer. Assessing both the “good” and the “bad” I believe that the stock looks attractive at current levels to initiate a small position given the risk-reward, making it a “buy”.