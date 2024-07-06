Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

This month, the government released new jobless claims numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that shocked many people. The unemployment rate has gone above 4% for the first time since January 2022, a jump that could signal future interest rate cuts from the Fed.

Data by YCharts

For the last year, the jobless rate has had a consistent trend. It's unclear exactly what is causing this change, since the rate had stayed fairly low through the rate hike cycle. Perhaps this is quantitative tightening attrition.

That attrition is what the Fed has wanted with their rate hikes, which were designed to curb inflation. Here is CPI over the same timeframe as the chart above.

Data by YCharts

Notice how they have moved fairly opposite of each other since last year, with inflation staying subdued and unemployment ticking back up. That's what I mean by "attrition." Over time, businesses dealing with higher rates will cause them to lay people off and downsize their operations as the leverage they used to expand or planned to use has gotten significantly more expensive.

This is the cost of higher rates.

One of the ways we've seen that is in the divergence of the S&P 500 with the Russell 2000. Both track US stocks, but they track very different ends of the spectrum.

The S&P 500 is composed of the 500 largest public companies

The Russell 2000 is composed of the 2000 smallest public companies

Data by YCharts

The Russell is often said to represent the "real economy" because the businesses in the index are more directly affected by macroeconomic changes such as interest rates and recessions, while larger companies like those in the S&P 500 have a larger, global reach and are less affected by the US economy.

Jobs & Employment

The big news is that on Friday, job growth and jobless numbers were released, as mentioned earlier. While the unemployment rate ticked up above 4%, we are still seeing job growth. In fact, we are in our 42nd consecutive month of job growth. Note that these last three months have been the worst quarter for job growth since the Biden administration came to power in 2021.

Figure 1 (Ella Koeze via NYT)

That being said, the job opening rate has been trending down in the last two years.

Data by YCharts

Mostly, we've seen uneven job creation and loss rates. While we have had a net positive job rate for the last while (42 months strong as of this month), it is not net positive across all sectors. Here is this month's major changes.

Figure 2 (Ella Koeze via NYT)

Between the different kinds of employers, we've seen changes as well. There has been a slowing of employment in good-producing jobs and an uptick in the rate of employment in the public sector. This is partially to be expected with the increased government spending post-pandemic and following the Inflation Reduction Act's increase funding to public sector jobs related to infrastructure.

Figure 3 (FRED)

Unemployment

I harp on this in every macroeconomic article I write, because I feel like the headline unemployment figure is misleading. It counts folks who do not have any form of employment (which includes unpaid internships and enrollment in training or school programs) and are actively looking for work. This means that the figure excludes two major groups that dramatically affect the data: discouraged workers and under-employed workers (i.e. working part time, but seeking full time). That figure is called "U-6" and is represented by the lime line below.

Data by YCharts

It has also been experiencing a tick up, meaning that the pain in the job market is widespread. It's not just that it's harder to land a job than before for frictionally unemployed people (frequent job changers/hoppers), but for people across the board.

Why Did Unemployment Go Up?

As far as I can tell from the data we have, because the answer to this question is always imprecise, more people are starting to enter the labor force. With rising immigration figures in the US, immigrants added 80,000 people per month to the US job pool last year, and are estimated to add another 50,000 per month this year, even with the increased restrictions on asylum claims placed by the Biden admin last month.

Note: of the 1.2M immigrants the US gave permanent resident status to last year, a total of 38% were from other North American countries, and a total of 15% of immigrants came from Mexico in 2023.

Those figures are accounting for the decrease in land border encounters that we've seen compared to the last few years, with May's encounter numbers falling below those we saw in '23, '22, or '21.

Figure 4 (US Customers and Border Protection)

Wage Growth Was an Issue

One of the things we have seen that is concerning regarding jobs is the decline of wages. While there are more jobs, and more people wanting jobs, we are seeing a slowing in the wages those jobs are paying.

Data by YCharts

This checks out from an economics standpoint. An increase in the supply of labor without a corresponding increase in the demand for labor will cause the price of labor to fall, or in this case, rise less.

What Now?

For now, we wait for the Fed to respond. Previously, the Fed has used unemployment figures as a measure of when they need to stop their tightening. They are unlikely to relent until after the August meeting, with most analysts predicting that the first rate cut will come at the September meeting, before the election on pressure from the Biden admin to cut at least once before then.

The market is in line with this, with many participants believing that there may be three rate cuts by the end of the year and one before the election (11/5/24).

Figure 5 (CME)

The Fed may be prompted by this month's data to act in the September meeting, with the data likely to be tabled for this month's meeting. In his last press conference after an FOMC meeting, which I covered here, Powell said:

Payroll job gains averaged 218 thousand jobs per month in April and May, a pace that is still strong but a bit below that seen in the first quarter. The unemployment rate ticked up but remains low at 4 percent. Strong job creation over the past couple of years has been accompanied by an increase in the supply of workers, reflecting increases in participation among individuals aged 25 to 54 years and a continued strong pace of immigration... Overall, a broad set of indicators suggests that conditions in the labor market have returned to about where they stood on the eve of the pandemic-relatively tight but not overheated. FOMC participants expect labor market strength to continue

A disruption in this narrative, weaker job and wage growth, and a higher unemployment rate could prompt the Fed to act sooner rather than later. This data is not a red flag, but definitely an orange one that should have the Fed pausing. A continued movement up in the unemployment, toward 4.5%, could trigger the Fed to appear more dovish to temper markets.

The Trades

In my article on Powell's press conference last month, and in several articles I have written since I began publishing on Seeking Alpha in October last year, I suggested several trade ideas that are designed to take advantage of the Fed's pivot toward rate cuts.

The Long Duration Play - 20+yr bond funds like TLT are the way to go to take advantage of falling rates, as their prices rise the most when rates fall. - Investors may also be interested in Simplify's take on the duration trade, TUA & TYA, which I wrote about briefly here. This is a leveraged ETF, investors beware! The Fixed Rate Play - We know that rates will change in the next nine months, and likely lower. This means that now is the perfect time to lock in rates on CDs or other cash-like instruments that offer fixed rates for long periods of time. - Newly-issued mortgages are offering incredible rates. Simplify's MTBA invests only in these high yielding mortgages, which are typically fixed-rates. This gets rid of the lower yielding "fluff" in the index. - It is time to slowly move out of T-Bills over the next nine months, shifting over to longer timelines.

The bit I want to focus on here is the fixed rate play. CDs are currently at, what I believe will be for a fairly long time, a rate peak. There is little room for the Fed to move rates up from 5.25-5.5%, and historically since the GFC, rates have never exceeded this.

Data by YCharts

Currently, CD ladders can be built with a fairly attractive aggregate yield.

Figure 6 (Fidelity Investments)

Now is the time to be locking in rates while we can, and finding fixed rates to park your cash that may exceed the effective rates moving forward. The FOMC, the Fed committee that determines the Fed Funds Rate as well as how much the Fed will purchase or run-off into the open market, believes that rates will be at or around 3% in 2026.

Figure 7 (FOMC)

That means that a two-year ladder of CDs that pays out 5.04% (like in the example above), you will net out higher than if you were in variable-rate bond instruments that more closely follow the live Fed Funds Rate such as ETFs like the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV).

Note: Make sure when looking through CDs, you make sure to avoid callable ones that will likely be called once their rate exceeds the effective Fed Funds Rate.

Conclusion

Recent data suggests that the Fed's war on inflation is cooling off and now the labor market may be feeling a bit of pressure. This should give investors wanting rate cuts some hope, as this pressure will drive the Fed toward those rate cuts sooner rather than later. For now, the best option investors have, in my opinion, is to take advantage of currently high rates before they leave by locking in rates with instruments like CDs.

