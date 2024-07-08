PM Images

I have been a fan of the oil and gas industry for some time and am invested in several upstream producers, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and BP p.l.c. (BP), in addition to midstream operators, including Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Enbridge (ENB). The more I look at how the global energy mix is evolving, the more I get bullish on the oil and gas industry. I am pro-renewables and have several investments in the space, but the reality is that hydrocarbons will be needed for decades to come as the transition from traditional energy sources is going to take far longer than what some agendas wanted. The energy industry is one of the hardest to compete in, and I believe we will see further consolidation to drive efficiencies and scalability, rather than new competition entering the marketplace. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) could be the most interesting supermajor in the upstream segment of the oil patch, and I think it can break out of its sideways trajectory. CVX is generating tens of billions in profitability, has strong financials, and is looking to resume its buybacks at an annual rate of $17.5 billion once the Hess shareholder vote concludes. The combination of increased production from CVX and the price of crude staying above $60 is a winning combination that should translate to capital appreciation and increased dividend income for shareholders.

Seeking Alpha

The risks to investing in Chevron

While I am bullish on the oil and gas industry, and CVX in general, the investment thesis has many risk factors. Innovation is at the top of the list, as billions of dollars are being deployed with the sole purpose of displacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy. If technological breakthroughs occur and clean, renewable energy can be produced at a mass scale and then deployed efficiently at an inexpensive cost, it would significantly reduce the dependence on fossil fuels as an energy source. If that occurs, it is a different story, but the risk factor continues to grow as billions are poured into R&D for renewable sources of energy. There are also political risks as individuals elected to public office despise the oil and gas industry and want to transition to wind and solar sooner rather than later. If more individuals become aligned with this idea, we could see sweeping legislation passed in the future that impacts traditional energy companies from how they can produce fossil fuels to the applications they can be used for. Investing in the oil patch isn't for the faint of heart. There are minimal chances that oil companies will generate positive headlines and get investors excited like technology stocks do.

We need more oil and gas not less, and that's why I want to own strong upstream producers, specifically Chevron

As I indicated in the opening, I am pro-renewables, and I believe we will need more energy from all sources to meet future demand. I think the most realistic goal to create a cleaner environment while still maintaining our way of life, which requires sustainable energy, is to embrace nuclear power and increase the amount of oil and gas produced and renewables harnessed with the common goal of eradicating coal. In the latest International Energy Outlook, which was published in October 2023 by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, they are forecasting that the global GDP will double through 2050 and that the energy needed will increase by roughly 1/3rd in their reference case. The global population is expected to increase by 1.9 billion people to 9.6 billion in 2050 from 7.9 billion in 2022. As more people increase their standard of living and emerging economies become developed nations, energy consumption will increase as more people will be able to afford automobiles, the demand for goods will increase, and commercial services will expand. There are very few scenarios where the demand for energy doesn't increase over the next several decades, and the EIA is projecting that even at the lowest end of their reference case that the demand for energy will grow by 2050 rather than decline.

EIA

In every reference case, from a low zero-carbon technology to a high economic growth scenario, the utilization of oil and gas expands. The reference case in the EIA's Annual Energy Outlook, which was released on March 16th, 2023, indicated that domestic production of oil and gas would expand through 2050. The U.S. is currently the largest oil-producing nation in the world, producing 13.25 million bpd, which is 32.14% larger than Russia which is the 2nd largest global producer. The U.S. is producing oil at record volumes as it's helping meet the global demand. Anything can happen, and technological breakthroughs could occur, but I am basing my investment decisions on the information I have available to me. As of now, the projections indicate that larger levels of oil and gas will be needed as time progresses, and when I look at the global energy mix for 2050, I see that oil and gas play a larger role than they do today.

EIA Trading Economics

Under these assumptions, I want to invest in upstream producers because competition is limited. I like businesses where the barriers of entry are high. CVX continued to expand their business in 2023 as they reached record production levels at an average of 3.1 million bpd, which was aided by acquiring PDC and increasing their production levels in the Permian by 10%. CVX added 900 million barrels of recoverable oil in Egypt and the Permian while participating in 11 conventional exploration wells. CVX has roughly 75 billion barrels of net unrisked oil within its resources, of which 26 billion sit in the Permian. CVX is expecting to increase its earnings per barrel while seeing a 3% compound annual growth rate in production into 2027. CVX has built an organization that is hard to replicate, and they have the ability to allocate tens of billions toward CapEX to expand their footprint and embrace new technologies to improve margins. In an environment that will need more oil and gas, CVX is at the top of my list for an addition into my dividend portfolio.

Chevron

I think Chevron represents a strong value opportunity in addition to being a high-yielding Dividend Aristocrat

When I read through CVX's financial statements and look at how capital is being allocated, I see that it represents a company with strong value in my eyes. There is only 1 company I can compare CVX to, and that's XOM, which I am currently a shareholder of. What I really like about CVX is its efficiency and how it deploys capital. CVX has minimal debt on the balance sheet, with $21.55 billion in long-term debt and only $282 million in short-term borrowings. CVX has $6.28 billion in cash on hand, with an additional $47.65 billion in long-term investments. One of the rare aspects of a company CVX's size is that they only have $4.72 billion allocated toward goodwill. CVX is a cash-rich company that's able to deploy around $4 billion per quarter toward CapEx and not risk its profitability or weaken its balance sheet.

When I compare CVX to XOM, CVX is a smaller company by revenue, but I like their overall metrics better. In the trailing twelve months (TTM) CVX has generated $192.79 billion in revenue compared to $335.35 billion for XOM, but it's operating at a 39.52% gross profit margin. XOM on the other hand, is operating at a 31.87% gross profit margin. CVX is able to produce $41.23 billion in EBITDA compared to $67.69 billion for XOM, which puts it at a 21.39% EBITDA yield compared to 9.78% for XOM. On a bottom-line profitability metric, CVX operates at a 10.53% profit margin, whereas XOM operates at a 9.78% profit margin. While they are similar, I am more intrigued with the company I am not yet a shareholder of because more of every dollar hits their lines of profitability. This means that as CVX expands production at their expected rate of a 3% CAGR, they should drive more out of every dollar to the bottom line. In a world where more oil and gas is needed, this becomes increasingly important as the additional capital can be used for additional buybacks and larger dividend increases.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

CVX finished Q1 of 2022 with 1.95 billion shares outstanding, and since then, they have been allocating tens of billions toward buybacks. Over the past 2 years, CVX has repurchased 117.80 million shares as they have repurchased 6% of the company from the open market. As CVX repurchases shares and increases profitability, it will provide a boost to future EPS, which is bullish for future share prices. On the Q1 conference call, management indicated that CVX intends to resume buying back shares at an annual rate of $17.5 billion once the Hess shareholders conclude their vote. This will provide an added bonus for shareholders, and in addition to providing a boost to EPS, it helps increase dividends because the dividend payments are spread across a lower number of shares.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

CVX's return of capital extends to the dividend as they are paying $6.52 per share, which is a yield of 4.16%. CVX has grown the dividend for 36 years, which places them in the Dividend Aristocrat club, and at the end of the next decade, they should become a Dividend King. CVX has increased the dividend at a 6.33% growth rate over the past 5 years, and it doesn't look as if it's going to slow down, considering the dividend payment only accounts for 50.86% of their 2024 projected EPS. With less debt than liquidity when CVX's long-term investments are considered, there is a lot of room for CVX to increase the dividend and allocate capital toward buybacks left in their retained earnings. As we enter a lower rate environment, I believe that CVX could be looked at as a flight to safety because its dividend yield will eventually exceed the risk-free rate of return, and it will be growing while yields from money markets and CDs decline.

Seeking Alpha

Today, shares of CVX trade at 12.04 times 2024 earnings, which is similar to XOM's valuation. Both companies are expected to grow their EPS, but CVX has 11.86% of projected EPS growth through 2026 on the horizon compared to 7% for XOM. CVX trades at 10.76 times 2026 earnings, and there is potential for CVX to beat expectations as it increases production. If oil stays above $60, which is what their profitability model is for, then we could see increased buybacks and increased EPS. Based on the current valuation and the forward projected valuation, CVX looks extremely inexpensive, especially considering the amount of capital being returned to shareholders.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I am not currently a shareholder of CVX, but I am getting ready to make my first allocation toward shares of CVX. There is a lot to like as the macroeconomic environment is setting up well for CVX. As the population grows and the demand for energy increases, CVX will be in a prime position to capitalize on the future energy needs of a growing global economy. The projections indicate that in the EIA reference cases, oil and gas production will continue to increase through 2050. CVX is likely to increase profitability and return more capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. I think that CVX is undervalued, trading at less than 20 times earnings, and as the demand for energy continues to increase and the risk-free rate of return declines that CVX could become more appealing as a flight to safety for capital appreciation and dividend income.