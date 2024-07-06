China's So Cheap, We're Seeing 50% Yield Special Dividends!

Jul. 06, 2024 7:20 AM ETDOYU, LU, BABA, PDD, PSTVY3 Comments
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.12K Followers

Summary

  • Two Chinese companies, Lufax Holdings and DouYu, recently announced special dividends that yielded 50% for shareholders who held immediately after the payouts were announced.
  • The Lufax special dividend has already been paid.
  • The DouYu special hasn't been paid and is not ex-dividend yet. Although the stock has responded to the dividend announcement, the forward yield is still over 50%.
  • Lufax and DouYu are both net-nets.
  • In this article, I explore the financial conditions that led to such massive dividend yields from Chinese net-nets, and attempt to gauge whether they can recur.

A lot of US 100 dollar bills flying around on black background. Illustration of the concept of luxury , rich and wealth

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

For several years now, I’ve been chronicling the cheapness of Chinese stocks on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. It started with coverage of Alibaba (BABA), possibly the cheapest big tech stock in the

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.12K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LU, BABA, PDD, PSTVY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOYU--
DouYu International Holdings Limited
LU--
Lufax Holding Ltd
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
PDD--
PDD Holdings Inc.
PSTVY--
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News