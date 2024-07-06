Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The S&P 500 (SP500) kicked off the second half of 2024 with its best weekly performance since late April on Friday. The advance was driven by labor market data that has supported the case for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts; some dovish commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell and the minutes of the central bank's last monetary policy meeting; and electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) rediscovering some of its mojo. Remarkably, the S&P (SP500) is now within striking distance of the 5,600 level and is close to topping the year-end target of several brokerages that have scrambled to keep up with the inexorable bull run. For the week, the S&P (SP500) added +2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) gained +3.5%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) climbed +0.7%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Boeing (BA) agreed to acquire Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) for $37.25 a share in a $4.7B all-stock deal that will give the plane maker more control over its supply chain amid ongoing safety issues. The deal would effectively reverse Boeing's spinoff of Spirit in 2005, which was aimed at cutting costs by outsourcing the assembly of fuselages and other parts. Rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) will also buy some Spirit Aero assets to support the European company's programs. Elsewhere, the DOJ urged Boeing to plead guilty to a criminal charge after finding that the planemaker violated a settlement over its fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. (34 comments)

Crypto-related stocks were under pressure this week after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell to its lowest levels since February. The largest cryptocurrency stumbled from $63,000 to around $54,000, with collapsed exchange Mt. Gox distributing a large amount of BTC to its creditors. A heist in 2011 nabbed up to 950K Bitcoins, but repayments were made this week to many creditors, prompting dilution fears or many to cash out on their recovered investments. The German government also sold thousands of bitcoins, which were said to have been seized in connection with the defunct piracy website Movie2k. (98 comments)

Some apparently didn't get the memo, or research the classic case studies on competitive advantage. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE), the parent company of Redbox, filed for bankruptcy protection, with a bill of nearly $1B owed to hundreds of creditors, including Sony, Warner Bros, Walgreens and Walmart. Besides a network of 24,000 DVD rental kiosks, CSSE had some TV and streaming assets that never took off, including ad-supported video-on-demand services like Crackle and Popcornflix. Many analysts on Seeking Alpha have been issuing warnings about Chicken Soup (CSSE) for years, like Hindenburg Research back in 2018, and Arie Investment, Bill Maurer and Chris DeMuth in 2022. (56 comments)

Debt levels are a big worry, with both presidential candidates adding trillions to the national deficit during their first terms in office. "The United States is running a very large deficit at a time when we're at full employment," Fed Chair Jay Powell said at an ECB conference in Portugal. "The level of debt that we have is not unsustainable, [but] the path that we're on is unsustainable - that's completely not controversial. This is something that should be a top-level issue. You can't run these kinds of deficits [even] in good economic times for very long. In the longer run, we're going to have to do something sooner or later, and sooner will be better than later." (49 comments)

14 years of Conservative rule have ended in the U.K. after the Labour Party won the U.K. general election by a landslide, with Keir Starmer becoming the new prime minister. It's a big shift for Britain's political landscape, which has dealt with a tumultuous decade that has included Brexit, a cost-of-living crisis following COVID and the war in Ukraine, as well as four Tory prime ministers over the past five years. Labour ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union, though it will seek ways to remove some of the trade barriers with the bloc, as well as plug a shortfall in public spending to turbocharge the economy and the National Healthcare Service. Note that there is another big European election taking place in France this weekend. (50 comments)

