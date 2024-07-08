Star Bulk Q2 Preview: Rich Payouts Ahead As TCE Rates Remain High

Summary

  • SBLK's investment thesis remains compelling with rich forward dividend yields of 12%, as the EU commences their rate cuts and the US likely not far behind.
  • On the other hand, the management has guided higher dry docking expenses, with it potentially being a bottom-line drag while impacting the FQ2'24 variable dividend payouts.
  • Even so, we believe that FQ3'24 is likely bringing forth higher TCE spot rates, thanks to the unusually robust iron ore and coal trades through East.
  • These developments may sustain SBLK's deleveraging efforts of "paying down $250 million in debt a year" while allowing it to pay out rich dividends ahead.
  • We will also highlight a few metrics to look out for in the upcoming FQ2'24 earnings call in August 01, 2024, with it underscoring the health of SBLK's business and near-term prospects.

We previously covered Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in April 2024, discussing why it remained a viable dividend investment thesis, with the higher TCE rates likely to boost its adj EBITDA generation and eventually, its quarterly dividend

