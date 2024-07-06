ClearBridge Growth Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

PM Images

By Evan Bauman | Aram Green | Amanda Leithe, CFA

Market and Strategy Overview

Equity leadership narrowed considerably in the second quarter, with mega cap growth stocks reasserting their influence and obscuring weakness across much of the market. The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) rose 4.28% for the period, while the NASDAQ Composite (COMP:IND) advanced 8.26%. By comparison, the Russell Midcap Growth Index and small cap Russell 2000 Index were down 3.21% and 3.28% for the quarter, respectively. Despite this, the ClearBridge Growth Strategy both outperformed its recently updated benchmark by over 500 basis points on a gross basis and delivered positive absolute returns.

During the second quarter, a change in the Strategy's benchmark from the Russell 3000 Growth Index to the Russell Midcap Growth Index went into effect. This was the culmination of a year-long process in partnership with ClearBridge's CIO as well as the firm's risk, performance and client sales and service groups. After both re-evaluating the historical benchmark Russell 3000 Growth Index and considering all reasonable alternatives, including discussions with major index providers, we determined the Russell Mid Cap Growth Index was the most appropriate benchmark for the Strategy. In tandem with this change, the Strategy's name was also simplified from "ClearBridge Aggressive Growth" to "ClearBridge Growth."

Exhibit 1: Russell 3000 Growth Concentration in Top 10

As of June 30, 2024. Source: FactSet.

After the Russell 3000 Growth Index remained the Strategy's benchmark for over two decades, the revision was sparked by significant changes in composition of the index over the last several years, as highlighted in our first-quarter commentary. Dominated by mega caps, the index has become increasingly concentrated, with 49.7% of the weight as of June 30, 2024, in the Magnificent Seven, a group of stocks that includes Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA). Characteristics of the Russell 3000 Growth have become heavily skewed by this concentration, with the index's weighted average market cap now $1.45 trillion. Importantly, as of December 31, 2023, roughly 80% of the Russell 3000 Growth was outside of our targeted universe for new ideas, which is companies in the $10 billion to $100 billion market capitalization range (Exhibit 2). As we wrote earlier this year, we believe this "mid cap plus" segment represents an attractive but overlooked part of the growth market.

Exhibit 2: Russell 3000 Growth Index by Market Cap

Based on market value of Russell 3000 Growth Index constituents in the Strategy's stated market capitalization range of $10 billion to $100 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2023. Source: FactSet.

No longer a diversified, all cap benchmark of growth companies, the Russell 3000 Growth Index has lost relevance and is no longer effective in measuring the Strategy's performance and risk exposures. By contrast, the Russell Midcap Growth Index has a strong overlap with our universe of new ideas (85% of the index is within our target market cap range). While the Strategy's weighted average market cap is larger than that of the new benchmark, the magnitude of this difference versus the Russell 3000 Growth Index is significantly improved.

The Strategy's approach has remained consistent throughout its more than 40-year history. We continue to apply a high-conviction, high active share, relatively low turnover approach to growth investing. Targeting companies early in their growth trajectory is a hallmark of our investment philosophy. And we believe the new Russell Mid Cap Growth benchmark will offer clients a better barometer with which to evaluate the Strategy.

Portfolio Positioning

The macro environment over the last three months has been marked by indecision over the direction of interest rates, mixed corporate earnings and continued enthusiasm for anything AI-related. Against this backdrop, the Strategy was lifted by strong stock picking among our health care and information technology (IT) holdings. In health care, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Insulet (PODD) were among the leading performers while in IT we saw strong participation from Broadcom (AVGO), CrowdStrike (CRWD), TE Connectivity (TEL) and Seagate Technology (STX).

The benchmark change to the Russell Midcap Growth Index has also had a meaningful impact on the Strategy's sector allocations, increasing our communication services overweight, reducing our health care overweight and shifting our previous market weight in IT to a meaningful overweight. These allocations are a byproduct of our bottom-up, active stock selection and may shift over time based on where we are finding the best risk/reward in our target universe.

That said, we continue to look to diversify the portfolio, seeking to add new ideas in sectors such as industrials, where we have historically had less exposure. In the second quarter, we added three new holdings in the sector: electrical product manufacturer Vertiv (VRT), building products supplier Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and environmental waste management provider Clean Harbors (CLH). The largest new addition of the three, Vertiv, has key offerings in power and thermal management designed to power, cool, deploy, secure and maintain electronics that process, store and transmit data. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the data center end market, which we believe should benefit from continued spending growth supported in part by the rise in power requirements of next-generation AI graphic processing units (GPUs). The company is nicely profitable today, though we see room for further margin expansion ahead.

We also took advantage of recent price weakness to add Shopify (SHOP) in the IT sector. Shopify is a leading global commerce enablement platform, powering more than $250 billion in spend annually. With less than 2% penetration of the global ex-China retail market, the company still has significant runway as a share gainer addressing a very large and fragmented market. While the company recently increased spending on sales and marketing, we see potential for improved growth and margin leverage as it begins to see the fruits of these investments and believe Shopify can sustain strong operating profit and free cash flow growth over the long term.

Finally, we diversified our health care exposure with the addition of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), a provider of diagnostics products for the companion animal and livestock markets. We expect penetration of this large and growing $45 billion market will continue to increase globally, with only 15% being served today. We are also encouraged by the opportunity for company-specific product cycles and consumables pull through to help sustain growth. Finally, despite solid operating margins today, we see multiple levers to drive continued margin expansion for IDEXX.

Outlook

With the economy sending mixed signals and the outlook for rate cuts having been pared back, we believe it's particularly important to own market leaders with large and attractive addressable opportunities who are gaining share, paving the way for sustainable revenue and free cash flow growth. Budgets remain under pressure across industries, an environment that sets up well for those cash-rich growth companies able to get stronger through effective management, healthy balance sheets and crisp execution.

We are excited that our efforts to conduct the fundamental research necessary to identify and purchase these quality companies and ensure sound portfolio construction have been enhanced by the promotion of Amanda Leithe to Portfolio Manager. Amanda has been a member of the Strategy's team for the last five years in her role as a dedicated Portfolio Analyst and was previously a Sector Analyst for communication services, working closely with Aram Green and Evan Bauman on new idea generation.

With the changes announced during the quarter completed, we remain steadfast in our focus on quality and growth within our $10 billion to $100 billion market cap range. We believe managing against what we believe is the most appropriate benchmark will better illustrate the benefits of a high active share approach that offers a differentiated alternative to other active managers as well as passive benchmarks.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell Midcap Growth Index benchmark in the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across four of the eight sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The primary contributors to performance were the IT, health care and communication services sectors while the industrials sector was the chief detractor.

Relative to the benchmark, overall stock selection and sector allocation contributed to performance. In particular, stock selection in the health care, IT, materials, industrials and consumer staples sectors and overweights to communication services and IT drove results. Conversely, stock selection in the communication services sector, an overweight to health care and a lack of exposure to the energy sector detracted from performance.

On an individual stock basis, the leading absolute contributors to performance were Broadcom, CrowdStrike, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pinterest (PINS) and TKO Group (TKO). The primary detractors were Charles River Labs (CRL), Autodesk (ADSK), MongoDB (MDB), Wolfspeed (WOLF) and HubSpot (HUBS).

Evan Bauman, Portfolio Manager

Aram Green, Portfolio Manager

Amanda Leithe, CFA, Portfolio Manager

