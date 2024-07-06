EEM: Likely Modestly Undervalued With Diversification Benefits

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF provides exposure to large and mid-sized companies in emerging markets with over $19.4 billion in assets under management.
  • Recent positive net fund flows indicate a potential reversal in performance, with a focus on geographical exposures and valuation metrics.
  • EEM appears somewhat undervalued and diversified, with potential cyclical sensitivity and an implicit USD hedge, making it a possible bullish option for investors with allocation limits advised.

emerging market

tum3123

Introduction

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EEM) is a well-known fund in the ETF space, providing investors with exposure to large and mid-sized companies in emerging markets. The fund's inception date was April 7, 2003, and its mandate is to follow

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.66K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EEM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News