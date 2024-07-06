GE HealthCare: Near-Term Risks, But Some Interesting Longer-Term Opportunities

Summary

  • GE HealthCare's near-term outlook creates near-term execution risk given the need for a strong 2H'24 ramp, but the longer-term potential may be underrated by the Street.
  • GE HealthCare is a strong #2 in imaging behind Siemens Healthineers; while the company lags in photon-counting CT, its silicon-based approach could be the better one long term.
  • I believe the Street is underestimating the potential of new markets in ultrasound (PoC, surgery, and peripheral), as well as high-margin growth in PDx tied to Alzheimer's, cardiology, and oncology.
  • Despite near-term challenges, GE HealthCare's margins are expected to improve, with potential for high-single digit FCF growth and M&A opportunities.
  • Long-term revenue growth of around 5% and FCF growth of 8% can support a fair value above $90.

Medical CT or MRI Scan in the modern hospital laboratory. Interior of radiography department. Technologically advanced equipment in white room. Magnetic resonance diagnostics machine

Med-Ved/iStock via Getty Images

As much as investors may want to consider themselves as long-term owners, the reality is that short-term company performance still matters, and nobody likes to see their portfolio holdings decline.

