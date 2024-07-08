Yongyuan Dai

Introduction

With China experiencing outright deflation and a painful bear market, most investors have thrown in the towel on Chinese equities - some even labeling China an "uninvestable" market. Now, while I acknowledge the heightened macroeconomic and regulatory risks associated with investing in China, the second-largest economy on the face of this planet is here to stay. Economic cycles always turn, and it will do so again in China at some point in the future.

As long-term investors, buying high-quality companies at deep discounts is an obligation, but such discount sales are often accompanied by negative macro headlines. Hence, prudent long-term investors must tune out the macro noise and continue to invest in high-quality businesses as long as the additional risks on the table are adequately compensated.

In today's note, we will assess Chinese tech conglomerate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) (OTC:BAIDF) to see if it offers compelling long-term risk/reward at multi-year lows:

Google Finance

What Is Baidu?

Baidu is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services ranging from search engine to content streaming, AI cloud to autonomous ride-hailing! As the dominant search engine in China (~700M monthly active users), Baidu is widely regarded as the "Google of China" and is a business well-positioned to capitalize on the Generative AI boom, which is widely believed to be the next secular megatrend in technology.

After going through a painful normalization in the post-COVID world, Baidu returned to positive revenue growth in 2023 and is expected to maintain positive growth going forward, with Baidu's ERNIE AI bot getting infused across Baidu's products and services. According to Baidu's management, GenAI queries will be additive to traditional search and help improve time spent across Baidu [increasing potential for ad monetization].

Data by YCharts Baidu Q1 2024 Earnings Report

With its management focusing on cost optimization efforts in recent quarters, Baidu's margin profile has stabilized and is improving gradually. While Baidu's gross margin of ~51.5% pales in comparison to Google (GOOGL), Baidu is turning into a free cash flow giant in its own right, with operating margins in expansion mode.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

According to its latest earnings press release, Baidu returned ~$318M to its shareholders via stock repurchases since the start of Q4 2023 and given Baidu's strong cash flow generation and robust balance sheet, I believe Robin Li and Co. will continue to aggressively buyback shares for the foreseeable future.

Baidu Q1 2024 Earnings Report

At its current price, Baidu's market capitalization is roughly $31.2B. As of the end of Q1 2024, Baidu held $25.32B in cash and short-term investments. With its financial debt standing at $11.44B, Baidu has a positive net cash balance of $13.88B, which is ~44% of its market capitalization!

Data by YCharts

Considering its trailing twelve-month free cash flow of ~$5.2B, Baidu is trading at ~6.1x P/FCF and ~3.9x EV/FCF. While Baidu isn't growing as fast as Google at this moment in time, the gulf between Baidu and Google's valuation (~36x P/FCF and ~32x EV/FCF) is outright ridiculous (even when adjusted for China's macroeconomic and regulatory risk).

Data by YCharts

Given its improving business trends (financial performance) and massive GenAI potential (with Ernie AI), I really like the idea of investing in Baidu for the long run from a fundamental perspective. And my valuation work supports this idea!

Baidu Fair Value And Expected Return

According to consensus street estimates, Baidu is set to re-accelerate growth back up to mid-single-digits next year. Given its GenAI potential, I believe that Baidu delivering a 5-year CAGR sales growth rate of 7.5% is a reasonable assumption.

Seeking Alpha

On the margin front, Baidu's TTM FCF margin is currently running at ~27.5%. Despite Baidu's improving margin trends, I have utilized a steady-state FCF margin assumption of 25% to implement a margin of safety.

All other assumptions are relatively straightforward, but if you have any thoughts, questions, and/or concerns, please share them in the comments section below.

Here's my valuation model for Baidu:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Based on conservative assumptions for future growth and margins, my fair value estimate for Baidu is ~$196 per share, i.e., +120% from current levels.

Assuming an exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF (a discounted multiple to account for China's macroeconomic, geopolitical, and regulatory risks), I see Baidu's stock rising from ~$89 to ~$368 per share in the next 5 years at a CAGR of ~33%.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Given Baidu's net cash position accounts for >40% of its market capitalization, we have a massive floor with this investment. Hence, Baidu is a truly asymmetric risk/reward bet at current levels.

Baidu's Technical Setup

As discussed earlier, Baidu's stock has been trading at a multi-year support zone. With its monthly RSI and MACD trending upwards, Baidu could be forming a bottom here.

WeBull Desktop

With BIDU stock regaining the 10-DMA level over the last couple of weeks, short-term momentum is turning, and a test of the 20-DMA and 50-DMA levels at ~$91 and ~$97 looks imminent.

WeBull Desktop

After undergoing several months of correction (and accumulation), I think Baidu stock is a coiled spring ready to jump up in a big way over the next 12-24 months. With BIDU stock potentially forming an inverse H&S (head and shoulders) pattern on the weekly chart, a breakout above the neckline (at ~$160 per share) could propel the stock to a measured target of $245!

WeBull Desktop

Now, for Baidu's stock to get to the mid $100s for a test of the inverse H&S neckline [and the falling wedge pattern trendline marked in dotted lines], we will likely require Baidu to keep growing its business at a healthy pace and some improvement in sentiment towards Chinese stocks. With the Chinese government softening its regulatory stance (in the hunt for foreign investment) amid outright deflation in the second-largest economy in the world, I think dirt-cheap Chinese tech giants are one of the most asymmetric risk/reward bets out there, and Baidu is undoubtedly one of them given its exposure to artificial intelligence.

Concluding Thoughts

Baidu is a leading AI company with dominant positions in the search engine (digital advertising) and streaming markets in China, which happens to be the home of ~1.4 Billion humans (~17% of the global population). While China's economy is in rough shape right now, Baidu's business performance is in recovery mode and set to remain strong for years to come in the era of AI.

From a valuation perspective, Baidu is dirt cheap at less than 4x EV/FCF. Furthermore, Baidu's technical charts show an inverse H&S reversal pattern, with a target of $245 per share. As a result, Baidu's stock looks set to rebound significantly from a multi-year support zone over the next 12-24 months.

Key Takeaway: I rate Baidu Inc. a "Strong Buy" in the $80s.

As always, thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.