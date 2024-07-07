Acuity Brands: Good Prospects, But Moving To The Sidelines On Valuations

Jul. 07, 2024 1:39 AM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) StockETN, HUBB
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Acuity Brands, Inc. is expected to grow revenue due to a healthy backlog, expansion into new verticals, and product innovation.
  • Margins to benefit from operating leverage, product vitality, and margin-accretive acquisitions, with full integration of Optotronics business contributing.
  • The company's revenue and margin growth prospects are positive, but the current valuation is in line with historical averages, leading to a neutral rating.
Glowing Light Bulb

asbe/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) should deliver good revenue growth in the coming quarters thanks to its healthy backlog and improved order pipeline in the infrastructure business. Further, the company’s revenue growth should benefit from its expansion into new verticals

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.08K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AYI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News