RFI: A Great Real Estate CEF, But Low Yield Compared To Peers And Very Expensive

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund offers exposure to the real estate sector with an attractive yield.
  • The fund's 8.37% yield provides higher income than the index, but it is lower than most of its peers. This may be suitable for investors seeking high income.
  • The Fund's portfolio avoids the troubled commercial office sector, which risk-averse investors should appreciate.
  • The fund managed to fully cover its distributions in 2023, but it has failed to do so in 2024 year-to-date.
  • The fund trades at a premium valuation to its assets, which could be a drag on its performance long-term.
Businessman on top of moving escalator at modern illuminated business district

EschCollection

The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end fund that investors can use as a method of getting exposure to the real estate sector of the American economy while earning a very attractive

