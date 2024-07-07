QQQI: Opportunistic Way To Access Double Digit Yield Without Losing Upside Potential

Torsten Asmus

NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) is an actively managed ETF focusing on the Nasdaq 100 companies against which the ETF managers sell and in some instances also buy call options to generate abnormal income.

QQQI is a relatively recently established ETF (end of January this year), hence its assets under management figure is quite small - just around $330 million. In addition to this, there is no long history available for QQQI that we could factor into our assessment.

If we look at how QQQI has performed since its inception, we will notice two interesting dynamics that are reflected in the chart below.

First, while QQQI has delivered strong double-digit total return performance, it has still lagged behind the pure play Nasdaq 100 index. This is only logical given that the ETF employs some covered calls to enhance its yield level, which, in turn, comes at a cost of foregone upside potential.

Second, if we isolate the return data from the distributed income streams, we will notice that QQQI has still managed to register positive price appreciation at around 6%. This is a rather significant level compared to what other covered call ETFs typically record in their price performances (i.e., usually the ETF level remains flat and the lion's share of the returns are explained only by the distributed income avenue).

With this in mind, let me explain why I am bullish on QQQI.

Thesis

There are three fundamental reasons why I am bullish here.

The first is related to the current yield level, which is very attractive, as one might expect from yield-focused ETF structures. The thing with QQQI is that if we look at the TTM dividend yield level, we will arrive at a yield of circa 5.8%. This is not a correct way to interpret this as such calculus is based on the past twelve months from which in five QQQI was operational. So, if we correct for this aspect and annualize the distribution levels received over the past 5-month period, we will get a yield that is closer to 15%. In fact, I would argue that such math underestimates the dividend growth potential as it is quite clear that in those 5 distribution data points there is a clear momentum in distributing gradually increasing current income streams.

So, a yield at this is level could be easily deemed as one of the highest in the option driven ETF space, where the vehicle is structured so that the underlying portfolio is not synthetically created.

This leads us to the second reason why, in my view, QQQI is an attractive choice. The reason lies in the fact that, while QQQI is an option driven ETF with a goal to capture abnormal income streams, it does not stick only to covered call option strategy, which inherently puts a massive cap on the upside potential. Instead, QQQI employs an active or dynamic option strategy, which could also include a presence of both buying and selling options against the underlying index (i.e., the Nasdaq 100). In this way, investors can also (potentially) participate in the upside movements of the Nasdaq 100 without losing the attractive income component - just as we can observe it in the chart above.

Another source of a magnified income is the process how QQQI takes advantage of tax loss harvesting by trading the NDX Index options, which are classified as section 1256 contract (these are the contracts that are subject to lower tax rate regime). As a result of this, investors can access high yield that is also partially driven higher by more favorable taxation.

The third reason relates to the depressed volatility levels or the VIX. As for any ETF, which seeks to generate abnormal yield from option strategies, higher volatility levels come in handy to really access attractive income. This is especially true for ETFs that mostly rely on selling options to pocket the premiums that could be then distributed as income without having to sell the underlying assets.

However, as we can see in the chart below, the VIX is currently at rather depressed levels, which should per definition imply cheaper call options.

Even with such headwinds in place, QQQI is still able to generate close to 15% in income. In case the VIX shot higher and remains there for some time, it is extremely likely that QQQI would be able to accommodate more enticing current income streams. In my opinion, this is an embedded potential in QQQI to eventually benefit from rising VIX, and thus becoming an even higher yielding ETF alternative.

The bottom line

The essence of investing in QQQI lies in the combination of accessing abnormal yield in conjunction with some price appreciation potential that stems from the dynamically managed option strategy. At the same time, by investing in QQQI, investors effectively can go long the underlying index (the Nasdaq 100), which is comprised of high growth names, thus offering incremental returns from the partially opened upside risk. In addition, we have to also keep in mind that the VIX is currently at rather depressed levels, and even despite this, QQQI is able to accommodate close to 15% in yield.

In my humble opinion, it is worth considering adding QQQI into the portfolio to enhance the yield and / or complement the income-seeking ETF share.