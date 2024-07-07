My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For July 2024

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) added 3.53% in June posting its 7th positive month out of the last 8 calendar months. Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) posted a more modest gain of 1.41%. And my watchlist performed the weakest of the three, positing a gain of 0.69%. The watchlist continues to struggle in 2024, thus far trailing SPY and VIG every single month this year. Year-to-date my watchlist is down 4.85%, meanwhile VIG is up 7.66% and SPY is up 15.23%. While this underperformance is very large, strong past performance has kept the watchlist relatively close to VIG since inception.

This isn't the first time the watchlist found itself in a rough patch, and it likely won't be the last. However, relying on long-term data, I have conviction the strategy will bounce back and recoup lost ground in the months to come.

This is the first 6 month streak of underperformance for the watchlist relative to SPY and VIG since inception. Previously, the longest losing streak was 4 months, on two separate occasions.

Even though SPY and VIG are off to a better start, my watchlist remains within a reasonable range to VIG and sees its gap to SPY continue to widen. Since inception, September of 2020, the watchlist has a CAGR of 11.07% compared to 11.18% for VIG and 14.02% for SPY.

My goal is not to beat SPY or VIG but to generate a long-term rate of return of at least 12%. Even though the watchlist posted a positive gain in June, its long term CAGR declined.

The main goal of this watchlist is to find the best combination of high-quality companies trading for attractive prices. I believe this is the optimal long-term strategy for building wealth.

The top 15 dividend growth stocks for July 2024 offer an average dividend yield of 1.56%. Collectively, they have increased dividend payments at a rate of 22.25% during the last 5 years. Based on dividend yield theory, these 15 stocks are about 31% undervalued right now, and I think they are poised to offer strong long-term returns.

I would suggest considering two approaches to dividend investing. The first involves dollar-cost averaging into a diversified portfolio comprising at least 10-20 high-quality dividend-paying stocks spanning various sectors and industries. By adopting a dollar-cost averaging strategy, you mitigate the risk associated with attempting to time the market. Over an extended period, this method allows you to acquire shares at market highs, lows, and in-between, ultimately establishing an average cost basis situated in the middle.

The second method introduces a slightly higher level of risk. It entails investing in undervalued stocks while still adhering to a dollar-cost averaging strategy. In this approach, you diversify across a minimum of 10-20 distinct, high-quality companies spanning multiple sectors and industries. The increased risk stems from the possibility that your valuation methodology may prove inaccurate. However, by spreading investments across multiple stocks, the likelihood of correctly identifying undervalued opportunities may improve. The potential upside resulting from accurate selections may well outweigh any underperformance stemming from less successful picks.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high-growth dividend stock watchlist remain unchanged for July 2024. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion.

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%.

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%.

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%.

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%.

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better.

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar).

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar).

The rules identified 114 stocks for the month that were all ranked based on the above-mentioned metrics with the exclusion of market cap. I then computed the current valuation for each stock using dividend yield theory. All stocks were ranked for both quality and valuation, and sorted by the best combination of both. Next, I computed a forecasted rate of return for the next 5-year period for each of the stocks. This return is based on forecasted earnings growth, a return to fair value, and the dividend yield.

The highest-ranked 15 stocks with a forecasted return greater than or equal to 12% were chosen for the watchlist. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad-quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF, VIG and that it will generate a 12% annualized rate of total return.

Watchlist For July 2024

Above are the 15 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate.

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield as a function of share price.

The expected return in the table above was computed using a discounted 5-year EPS forecast, a return to fair value, and the current dividend yield. There is also a margin of safety built into the forecasted return. These figures are just assumptions based on the available data, and there is no guarantee these returns will be attained.

There are 3 changes to the top 15 list from the prior month. Elevance Health (ELV), FedEx (FDX) and TJX Companies (TJX) have fallen further down the list, or do not meet the 12% expected rate of return threshold and were replaced by Albemarle (ALB), Coca Cola Europacific (CCEP) and Canadian National Railway (CNI).

Past Performance

The top 15 list from June posted a modest gain of 0.69%, underperforming both benchmarks, and as a result, the long-term alpha has shrunk further. The long-term annualized rate of return for the watchlist decreased from 11.12% last month to 11.07%. My target rate of return is 12%, and the modest setback in June has moved the watchlist further from its target.

Month Top 15 All VIG SPY 1 Month 0.69% 0.78% 1.41% 3.53% 3 Month -3.47% -2.78% 0.46% 4.39% 6 Month -4.85% 4.66% 7.66% 15.23% 1 Year 2.26% 16.05% 14.12% 24.49% 2020 6.27% 6.15% 9.09% 7.94% 2021 33.81% 31.55% 23.75% 28.76% 2022 -8.58% -15.12% -9.80% -18.16% 2023 20.89% 21.88% 14.50% 26.18% 2024 -4.85% 4.66% 7.66% 15.23% Since Inception 49.54% 51.21% 50.11% 65.37% Annualized 11.07% 11.39% 11.18% 14.02% Click to enlarge

Top 5 past and present watchlist stocks in June 2024:

FedEx (FDX) +18.70%

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) +15.02%

Lam Research (LRCX) +14.41%

Intuit (INTU) +14.01%

Nvidia (NVDA) +12.69%

One of the top 15 stocks selected for the month of June was amongst the top 5 performing stocks last month, FedEx. In total, there have been 82 unique dividend stocks selected by this watchlist since September 2020. It is worthy to note that Activision Blizzard was amongst this list prior to being acquired by Microsoft.

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

Nvidia (NVDA) +827.36% (39 months). KLA Corporation (KLAC) +171.55% (38 months). Applied Materials (AMAT) +151.25% (41 months). Progressive (PGR) +145.48% (41 months). Costco (COST) +139.48% (46 months).

Since not all stocks have been on the watchlist for the full 46 months of their existence, comparing a monthly average return can help normalize the results. Here are the top 5 stocks with the highest average monthly return since joining the watchlist.

NVIDIA +5.88% (41 months) Discover Financial Services +4.00% (10 months) Bank of America +3.54% (10 months) KLA Corporation +2.66% (38 months) Applied Materials +2.27% (41 months)

Drivers Of Alpha

The watchlist underperformed VIG in June. Only six watchlist stocks outpaced the ETF last month.

The remaining 9 stocks underperformed VIG.

Total Return For All Watchlist Stocks

Here are the total returns for all past and present watchlist stocks since first appearing on the watchlist. Out of the 82 stocks that are on this list, 65 (64 last month) have positive total returns and 17 have negative total returns, the average return is 41.77% (38.61% last month). The watchlist has been around for 46 months, and the average duration for all 82 stocks is 33.76 months.

Symbol Since Joining Count NVDA 827.36% 39 KLAC 171.55% 38 AMAT 151.25% 41 PGR 145.48% 41 COST 139.48% 46 LRCX 128.83% 41 CTAS 127.70% 41 MPWR 124.86% 40 APH 123.13% 41 MSFT 104.62% 46 TSCO 101.57% 41 INTU 94.80% 46 BK 90.24% 46 ADP 86.63% 46 TJX 81.73% 41 CDW 76.76% 41 JPM 72.03% 41 ROL 63.45% 29 UNH 60.48% 41 DFS 48.09% 10 MCO 47.89% 46 SCHW 46.16% 41 CI 45.10% 28 EXPD 45.02% 41 FAST 42.51% 46 FDX 42.03% 28 BBY 42.00% 24 BAC 41.64% 10 BLK 39.24% 46 LMT 38.97% 46 SHW 37.86% 41 LOW 36.64% 46 GGG 36.28% 46 NOC 34.77% 46 ROP 34.74% 46 MSCI 33.69% 46 ACN 33.31% 46 HD 33.01% 46 DPZ 32.02% 46 GS 30.72% 35 WRB 29.91% 15 ICE 29.85% 41 BX 28.65% 23 TXN 28.54% 41 V 27.20% 46 MA 25.72% 46 MCHP 24.11% 13 TMO 22.10% 39 FDS 20.76% 46 USB 19.30% 44 MS 18.61% 37 EOG 17.87% 16 WST 17.00% 46 NTRS 16.39% 46 DE 12.15% 31 ELV 10.50% 5 KR 8.82% 12 ZTS 6.00% 17 JKHY 5.55% 46 CCEP 5.39% 3 CMCSA 5.32% 46 ATVI 4.39% 29 WTRG 1.61% 6 HUM 0.98% 40 ALLE 0.03% 12 ROST -0.74% 3 SSNC -1.28% 40 TROW -3.02% 46 CRH -12.69% 3 ODFL -19.96% 4 GPN -25.10% 4 SWKS -26.99% 30 SBUX -29.49% 30 NKE -30.06% 6 DG -32.47% 39 LAD -33.96% 39 BALL -35.57% 30 FMC -50.04% 25 SIRI -55.22% 27 AAP -61.64% 24 MKTX -61.67% 41 PARA -74.98% 36 Click to enlarge

Dividend Analysis For New Stocks

Below are a 7-year dividend yield theory chart, a dividend history chart, and a dividend growth table for the 3 new stocks on the watchlist this month.

First up is Albemarle.

The chart below shows the actual price of Albemarle (black line) graphed along with the following 3 valuation zones. The dark green zone shows valuations of 15% below fair value and above. The light green zone shows the fair value to 15% below fair value range. And the red zone shows the fair value to 15% overvalued zone.

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 1.60 0.00% 2023 1.60 1.27% 0.00% 2022 1.58 1.28% 0.63% 2021 1.56 1.30% 0.85% 2020 1.54 4.76% 0.96% 2019 1.47 9.70% 1.71% 2018 1.34 4.69% 3.00% 2017 1.28 4.92% 3.24% 2016 1.22 5.17% 3.45% 2015 1.16 5.45% 3.64% 2014 1.10 14.58% 3.82% 2013 0.96 20.00% 4.75% 2012 0.80 5.95% Click to enlarge

Up next is Coca Cola Europacific.

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 2.07 3.28% 2023 2.00 17.88% 3.28% 2022 1.70 4.94% 10.34% 2021 1.62 -19.00% 8.51% 2020 2.00 -27.54% 0.86% 2019 2.76 10.40% -5.59% 2018 2.50 31.58% -3.10% 2017 1.90 24.10% 1.23% 2016 1.53 37.12% 3.84% 2015 1.12 12.36% 7.10% 2014 0.99 24.99% 7.61% 2013 0.80 25.00% 9.09% 2012 0.64 10.33% Click to enlarge

Up next is Canadian National Railway.

Here is the historical dividend yield.

Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 2.47 6.33% 2023 2.32 3.31% 6.33% 2022 2.25 14.55% 4.81% 2021 1.96 50.61% 7.96% 2020 1.30 -19.47% 17.33% 2019 1.62 16.47% 8.82% 2018 1.39 9.19% 10.06% 2017 1.27 10.99% 9.94% 2016 1.15 18.65% 10.07% 2015 0.97 7.65% 10.99% 2014 0.90 9.07% 10.65% 2013 0.82 10.13% 10.51% 2012 0.75 10.47% Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

While this watchlist has produced some terrific investment ideas, it has also pointed out some awful stocks along the way. Five of the stocks presented during the last 46 months have gone on to lose more than 50%. A watchlist, much like an index, includes both good and bad companies. It's very difficult to create an automated stock selection strategy that only produces great ideas. However, rather than focusing on the few bad apples that have appeared on this list, let's shed a little light on its success. Eleven stocks identified by this process have gone on to produce returns in excess of +100% and another eight have generated returns in excess of 50%.

I have used this list to find many great stocks that I have added to my personal portfolio, but I encourage you to use it primarily as a starting point for further research. The watchlist aims to find the best combination of high-quality companies trading for attractive prices. It's based purely on quantitative data and therefore may not consider important qualitative factors that may impact future returns.