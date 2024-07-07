AI-Powered Passive Income Snowball: FEPI And 2 Other Big Yields

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Building a passive income snowball through high-yielding stocks can fund retirement without selling shares, unaffected by market volatility.
  • ETFs like FEPI offer exposure to leading technology stocks while also generating a very attractive dividend yield.
  • I also discuss two other high-yield opportunities in the AI space.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

close-up view of robot holding dollar banknotes isolated on white

LightFieldStudios/iStock via Getty Images

Building a passive income snowball is a great way to fund retirement because it generates consistent cash flow from your investment portfolio that can fund your living expenses. This makes you relatively agnostic to the short-term performance

Take advantage of our special 4th of July Sale and get a $80 discount on your first year of subscription! Plus, we are also offering a 2-week trial so you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Our high-yield strategies have earned 150+ five-star reviews from satisfied members. Don't miss this chance to join our community of high yield investors and get immediate access to our Top Picks, completely risk-free for the first two weeks.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
22.2K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning. Samuel leads the High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FEPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FEPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FEPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News