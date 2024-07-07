monts11/iStock via Getty Images

Both TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSX:TRP:CA) and MPLX (MPLX) are high-quality and well-diversified portfolios in midstream energy infrastructure while offering high-income yields and boasting investment-grade credit ratings. In this article, I will compare them side by side and share which one is a stronger buy at the moment and why.

Business Models

When it comes to their business models, TRP operates across five segments: Canadian natural gas pipelines, U.S. natural gas pipelines, Mexico natural gas pipelines, liquids pipelines, and power and energy solutions. MPLX operates in just two segments: logistics and storage and gathering and processing. Both businesses have exposure to both oil and natural gas, but TRP has a greater focus on natural gas than MPLX does, which I consider to be an advantage over the long term.

Additionally, TRP has significant exposure to regulated assets, and its pipeline assets are among the longest contracted in the midstream sector. Meanwhile, MPLX has no regulated exposure, and the majority of its cash flows come from contracted assets. While this still creates a stable cash flow profile for MPLX, TRP's cash flows are considered to be even more stable and durable with less re-contracting risk.

Another reason I greatly prefer TRP's business model over MPLX's is due to the fact that MPLX is effectively controlled by Marathon Petroleum (MPC). It shares a CEO with Marathon Petroleum, which also effectively controls MPLX from an equity perspective. While this certainly incentivizes MPLX to pay out generous distributions, since Marathon Petroleum benefits greatly from the cash flow, it also could mean potential conflicts of interest given that MPLX services a lot of Marathon Petroleum's business. In the past, Marathon has sold assets (i.e., Andeavor Logistics) to MPLX at prices that turned out to not be very accretive to MPLX unitholders.

I also really like that TC Energy's Bruce Power business provides it with attractive growth potential, including in the nuclear energy space, which is an industry that should pick up speed as the AI boom takes off. On top of that, TC Energy is also looking to spin off its liquids pipelines business to a new company called South Bow on a dividend-neutral basis. This should help to better highlight the value embedded in its current joint business, while also making both businesses more nimble and able to maximize value over time.

Additionally, I like the fact that TC Energy issues a 1099 tax form, so I can hold it in my IRA to avoid having to pay withholding taxes since it is a C Corporation. This also avoids having to deal with a K1 at tax time. MPLX, on the other hand, as an MLP, does issue a K1 tax form, which makes it unholdable for many international investors as well as some funds and prevents it from being held in an IRA. This also positions me to use TRP as part of my opportunistic capital recycling program better, whereas MPLX would provide a greater incentive to hold it for the long term due to the tax-deferred distributions that it provides investors. Since MPLX cannot be held in an IRA to guard against having to pay large capital gains taxes if sold for capital recycling purposes, TRP becomes a more flexible option for this strategy.

Balance Sheets

When it comes to balance sheets, MPLX has a much lower leverage ratio of just 3.2 times, whereas TRP's leverage ratio is around 4.75 times. However, TRP can support a much higher leverage ratio because of its significant regulated exposure and its long-term contracted assets, which reduce the cash flow profile's volatility and thereby enable it to support higher levels of debt. This is evidenced by the fact that 4.75 times is the upper limit of its target leverage range. However, TRP is expected to continue to work to deleverage further before accelerating shareholder capital returns.

Growth Outlooks

When it comes to their growth outlooks, both have been growing EBITDA at a steady clip, with TRP growing its EBITDA at a 5.5% CAGR since 2020 and MPLX growing its EBITDA at a 6.4% CAGR over the same period. However, TRP is expected to grow its EBITDA at a ~6.5% CAGR through 2028, whereas MPLX is only expected to grow its EBITDA at 3%, so TRP is likely to be a more growth-focused business than MPLX is moving forward.

Valuations And Investor Takeaway

That said, from a dividend yield perspective, TRP is at 7.5% on a next 12-month basis, whereas MPLX has a higher yield at 8.5%. TRP also trades at a higher EV/EBITDA valuation multiple because of its regulated exposure, which typically commands higher multiples due to being perceived as safer. However, TRP does trade at a meaningful discount to its historical average valuation, with its current 11.05 times EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its 12.15 times historical value, whereas MPLX trades at 9.76 compared to its historical value of 10.57.

Both midstreams look undervalued right now. That being said, moving forward, we think that TRP provides much more attractive risk-adjusted return potential due to its stronger business profile, greater discount to historical average valuation on a percentage basis by EBITDA, and its yield plus growth profile of about 14% compared to MPLX's yield plus growth profile of 11.5%. As a result, we rate MPLX a buy and TRP a strong buy. This is particularly the case given that we may be headed into an economic downturn and there are significant global geopolitical risks. As a result, the strength and stability of TRP's assets make it favorable over MPLX, even though MPLX will probably do just fine, provided there is no major and prolonged collapse in the energy sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.