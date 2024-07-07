FCG: Moving To Neutral On This Energy ETF

wolv

Thesis

Back in December 2023 we wrote an article arguing why it was a good time to buy the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) given the historic low levels in natural gas prices. The fund has delivered an outstanding return since:

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

In today's article we are going to revisit natural gas markets and related equities, and highlight why the ETF is now a 'Hold', with macro factors no longer favorable for an entry into the name.

Natural gas prices have rallied

As reflected in Henry Hub spot prices, natural gas has rallied viciously in 2024:

We started the year with Henry Hub sub $2/mmBtu, with prices now above $2.5/mmBtu. With low spot prices prevailing in the beginning of the year, many natural gas companies curtailed production, causing inventories and output to fall significantly. The 'cure' in a self-regulating market when prices are below cost is to cut production for the market to balance itself out.

However, E&P companies do not fall in the 'not for profit' category, and as prices have come back up, so has production:

Nat Gas Production (HFI Research)

If production keeps climbing, expect the excess inventory to be balanced out by lower Henry Hub prices.

What is interesting to note is that many E&P producers have utilized the higher price levels to hedge their production in future years, thus locking in already some of the higher pricing. Nonetheless, oil and gas companies valuations have a high correlation to spot prices, so further pressure on Henry Hub pricing should see lower prices in E&P producers.

Non-regulated markets represent the sum of the decision of all market participants, so the same way prices recovered in April/May on the back of decisions to cut production in the beginning of the year, prices will move lower if production is now coming back online increasing the daily supply.

There is also another factor to consider when pondering the future pricing in Henry Hub. The Permian basin producers have natural gas as a secondary output during their extraction process, and the delivery point for Permian is Waha. One might be surprised to find out Waha has traded negative during long stretches in 2024:

The price at the Waha Hub in West Texas, which is located near Permian Basin production activities, decreased 69 cents from $0.71/MMBtu last Thursday to $0.02/MMBtu yesterday. The Waha price fell below zero again this report week, reaching an intraweek low of -$1.04/MMBtu on Monday. Maintenance on the El Paso Natural Gas pipeline that moves natural gas westbound from West Texas resulted in further reductions to pipeline takeaway capacity at multiple locations on June 24 and June 25.

Unlike oil, natural gas needs to have a pipeline construct around it since it is not easily stored. The lack of a pipeline infrastructure (or a very limited one) ends up in negative prices for Permian producers. Yes, you read that correctly. Many producers have to pay in order to get their natural gas output taken away. However, more capacity is coming online to take natural gas from Waha to Henry Hub:

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline is a new pipeline that will transport natural gas from the Waha hub in West Texas to the Katy area of Texas. The 490-mile pipeline is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2024. It will be able to carry up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of gas, which is more than double the amount of gas consumed by Vermont's 645,000 residents in a day. The pipeline will receive gas from connections in the Permian Basin and Midland Basin, and will eventually connect to the Agua Blanca Pipeline.

We feel the opening up of Matterhorn Express will have an adverse effect on Henry Hub, thus putting even further downside pressure on pricing in conjunction with higher producers output.

FCG composition - natural gas producers, pipeline companies and oil enterprises

The fund contains a mix of natural gas producers, MLP companies and oil focused names:

Holdings (Fund Website)

While the likes of EQT (EQT), Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC) are your classic natural gas producers, the holdings pool here contains also oil companies that have a high output of natural gas as part of their production process such as SM Energy (SM).

Oil has had a very different dynamic as compared to natural gas in 2024, and it will continue to trade differently. While U.S. natural gas prices are influenced by the local producers and their decisions, oil prices are driven by the OPEC cartel and their decisions.

When to buy, when to hold and when to sell

Even if a reader has a very low understanding of a specific market, there are signs of bottoming. One of them is when the entire market expects prices to go to borderline zero, which was the case in December 2023 when Henry Hub was at $1.5 mmBtu and market participants were calling for $1 or lower. When a commodity is shunned by the entire market, that is when a good entry point is formed.

At the end of the day, natural gas producers have to turn a profit, and with their cost base slightly over $2/mmBtu it was clear that low levels of Henry Hub would not be sustainable and production would be cut. Conversely, right now we are seeing production coming back online, and more volume being planned out of Waha and into Henry Hub.

Oil prices have stabilized and we argued in a different piece that OPEC has a budgetary interest in keeping oil prices at current levels. Thus all factors present from a macro standpoint argue for a hold in the name currently.

Conclusion

FCG is an equities ETF. The fund focuses on natural gas producers, but also contains large sleeves of MLP transportation companies and oil producers. We assigned the name a 'Buy' rating in December 2023 on the back of historic low prices in Henry Hub, and have seen the fund outperform since. We are now witnessing a reversal in natural gas prices as more production comes back online, and feel the fund now longer offers a compelling entry point, but does represent a robust longer term hold, coming with a 2.7% yield on top of its commodities equities exposure.