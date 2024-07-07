ktsimage

It has been nearly a year since our last look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN). The company has been in the news quite a bit over the past few months. Therefore, it seems a good time to circle back to this oncology focused biopharma concern. An analysis follows below.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is headquartered in Brisbane, CA, and is focused on developing targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. The stock currently trades just under $14.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

Recent Developments

In late April, the company's lead drug candidate 'tovorafenib' garnered FDA approval for a type of pediatric brain cancer called low-grade glioma (pLGG). Tovorafenib's brand name will Ojemda, which is an oral, Type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor that antagonizes both monomeric and dimeric RAF kinases.

It should be noted that the stock did not get the normal boost one would expect from a company achieving its first FDA approval. The shares are down just over 10% since approval, in fact. Part of this is due to a call at Bank of America Securities, who reiterated its Underperform rating and $10 price target on the stock right after FDA approval. BofA's analyst stated, "even though Ojemda compares favorably to rival medications in terms of efficacy, attention now turns to early market rollout and pricing as its label is "not a homerun but not an overhang." Recent analyst firm commentary has been much more favorable, which I will cover later in this article.

Ojemda is the first drug approved for this indication, and the company was granted a voucher as a result of that under the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher program. Day One Biopharmaceuticals then sold that voucher five weeks later for $108 million, which provided the company with a needed cash boost. 3 Weeks later, Day One used $55 million of that windfall in the form of an upfront payment to obtain rights for an experimental cancer therapy that will now be dubbed DAY301 from a Chinese company called MabCare Therapeutics. A phase 1 trial for this antibody-drug conjugate or ADC candidate should commence late this year or early in 2025.

In addition, tovorafenib continues to be evaluated as a front-line therapy in patients aged 6 months to 25 years with pLGG. Currently, the company is enrolling patients in a pivotal Phase 3 trial 'FIREFLY-2/LOGGIC' at multiple sites in the U.S., Canada and overseas. The rest of Day One's developmental efforts are much earlier stage. The company does have a Phase 1b/2 substudy (102b) 'FIRELIGHT-1' study evaluating the combination of tovorafenib with the Company's investigational MEK inhibitor, pimasertib enrolling currently. Phase 1b results of this trial should be disclosed some time by the of the year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Analysts are quite optimistic about the company's current prospects. Since the sale of the priority voucher on May 30th, five analyst firms including Needham and Piper Sandler have reissued/assigned Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $33 to $40 a share. In late May, Day One Biopharmaceuticals was one of myriad names on Wells Fargo potential buyout list.

The company ended the first quarter with just under $320 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, after posting a $62.4 million net loss in Q1. Day One burned through nearly $50 million worth of cash supporting operations and R&D in the first quarter and nearly $40 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Management at the time say this could fund the company into 2026 and this was before the proceeds from the priority voucher sale, minus the $55 million upfront payment for its recently licensing deal.

Insiders sold approximately $1.1 million worth of stock collectively in the just completed second quarter, which isn't notable given average insider sales in recent quarters. Of note, however, is that approximately 18% of the stock's outstanding float is currently held short.

Conclusion

The company is coming off its first FDA approval and enjoys strong support within the analyst firm community. The recent sale of its priority review voucher also helped bolstered its balance sheet a bit. That said, initial rollouts for small companies without previously established sales forces can often disappoint as sales traction comes in slower than originally hoped. Coverage from insurance programs and government run entitlements like Medicare/Medicaid needs to be obtained, doctors need to be educated around the use of the new drug, etc.

Day One should benefit from the fact that Ojemda treats a rare disease that should be able to be serviced by a relatively small sales organization. That said, given the company's cash burn rate, I would like to see a full quarter or two of Ojemda sales and their impacts on the quarterly burn rate at the company before I would take a position in the stock, as uncertainty remains even after FDA approval.