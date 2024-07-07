Highwoods Properties Offers A Nice Yield At A Reasonable Price

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
617 Followers

Summary

  • Highwoods Properties is an office REIT operating in the southern US, focusing on high-quality workplaces in valuable business districts.
  • The company has a simple balance sheet with assets mainly from owned buildings and liabilities from mortgages, offering a sensible price/book value ratio.
  • Despite potential risks from economic conditions and work-from-home trends, Highwoods Properties shows steady rental revenue growth, strong earnings estimates, and a high dividend yield, making it a good long-term investment option.

white color theme modern style office with exposed concrete floor and a lot of plant, 3d rendering

mesh cube

I’ve always been a fan of REITs. Looking for a nice return on investment is simpler when one has a reasonable knowledge of what the dividends are going to look like. Obviously, residential REITs, and the high-yield mortgage residential REITs, are the

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
617 Followers
Jason Ditz is the Senior Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 20 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HIW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News