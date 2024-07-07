S&P 500: Prepping For The H2 Correction, Week Starting July 8th (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
14.03K Followers

Summary

  • Q3 is off to a great start.
  • July is likely to close higher, as is H2. The bullish bias remains, but buying over 5550 is asking for trouble.
  • Exhaustion signals are mounting up in multiple timeframes and a dip back to 5440 support looks due.
  • A larger correction should unfold in H2, but may take some weeks to set up.

Uncertainty QT Global financial crisis worst investment investing managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency market graph

primeimages

It's been a great start to Q3 as the S&P 500 (SPY) broke strongly to new all-time highs. This was expected due to the positive momentum from Q2 and a higher timeframe bullish bias, and my article from two

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
14.03K Followers
Andrew McElroy has been an independent trader since 2009 and manages a family portfolio of stocks and ETFs with his wife and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Macrogirl. Andrew is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' He has developed a unique system of technical analysis combined with an evaluation of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News