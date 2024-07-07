Week In Review: Samsung Biologics Signs $1 Billion Manufacturing Contract With U.S. Biopharma

Summary

  • Samsung Biologics, a Korean CDMO, signed a $1.06 billion agreement to provide manufacturing services for an unnamed US pharma.
  • Takeda has made the initial $100 million payment to option global rights (ex-China) for olverembatinib from Ascentage Pharma.
  • Japan’s Eisai regained global rights to farletuzumab ecteribulin, its antibody-drug conjugate targeting the FRα protein, after BMS dropped out of their partnership.

Deals and Financings

Samsung Biologics, a Korean CDMO, signed a $1.06 billion agreement to provide manufacturing services for an unnamed US pharma (see story). The agreement is the largest that Samsung Bio has made since it was founded

