Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is in the process of bolstering their go-to-market strategy as management seeks to ignite growth in a murky macro environment. As the firm seeks to expand their high-speed SD-WAN capabilities and their zero trust & SASE solutions with their new sales-oriented leaders, I believe Cloudflare may face some headwinds as enterprises seek to simplify their cybersecurity solutions into a single-platform solution. Management forecast eFY24 with cautious growth that may allude to other challenges faced as enterprises seek to minimize their capital investments in this challenging environment. I rate NET shares with a HOLD recommendation with a near-term price target of $80.64/share based on a peer market cap-weighted price/sales multiple of 19.71x and a long-term price target of $110/share based on 18x eFY25 price/sales.

Cloudflare Operations

Cloudflare is going through a bit of a transitional period as the firm is seeking to ramp up its go-to-market strategy as the firm builds out its all-encompassing network and security platform. The strategy is beginning from the top down in the hierarchy in which the firm hired a new Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Anderson, a Head of Global Sales & Renewals, as well as regional strategic account sales leaders. Mr. Matthew Prince was very forward during the q1’24 earnings call in his discussion in building out their sales staff and how encouraging their application process has been. This can either be taken as a positive or negative, depending on which side of the fence you’re looking at. It can be seen as a positive that the firm has gained substantial interest in potential hires for their sales division. The negative side is the amount of people seeking new areas of employment, which may be suggestive of the state of the economy as management sees the forward macro environment with a cloudy view. Regardless of one’s perspective on the matter, it is clear that management is making room for the new team members.

This may be a driving factor behind management’s guidance for the increased shares outstanding for eq2’24 and eFY24, which is expected to increase by 6% sequentially to 360,000 shares outstanding. This magnitude of a jump is likely a result of equity cash raises and additional stock comp as a result of the firm’s new go-to-market strategy. The firm does have $1.3b in convertible notes coming due in 2026 with a strike of $191.34/share, which may suggest management will need to raise cash to cover the bond maturity in the coming years; however, this is so far out that it may not be of consideration at this point in time.

Though I’d like to be optimistic for the next year for Cloudflare, management made it clear that they did not want to hint at stronger revenue generation for eFY24 and opted to keep guidance for the fiscal year the same. This raised many questions by analysts on the call, as well as from myself, as the firm seeks to bolster its sales staff. My expectation for the duration of eFY24 is that the new team will focus more heavily on cross-selling across their existing customer base as opposed to adding new logos into the mix. My rationale behind this is that the firm may be lacking in the customer relations aspect to the business and will likely transform their go-to-market team into more of a high-touch relationship management group to ensure customers are bringing in as much Cloudflare products as possible. I believe transforming more customers into “large customers,” which bring in a minimum of $100k/year to Cloudflare, will be what leads to revenue growth in eFY24 & eFY25. Given the firm’s approach to networking across on-prem and the cloud, I believe there may be substantial opportunity to cross-sell across both their networking and zero-trust & SASE solutions.

I believe one of the biggest challenges Cloudflare may face is the platformization of cybersecurity solutions. As firms like CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) focus more heavily on offering a single platform solution for IT & cybersecurity needs, Cloudflare’s platform may be in need of transitioning to a broader solution. One of the benefits Cloudflare offers over their competing cybersecurity solutions is their developer platform, which allows for software developers to write applications in a secure form and deploy & scale them globally through their network with minimal latency. In fact, despite being a competitor on the security front, CrowdStrike partners with Cloudflare for their networking capabilities.

This plays into Cloudflare’s approach to network connectivity in serverless environments, making applications deployment a seamless effort when working in a global environment. One of the values Cloudflare brings to the table is their consumption-based model paired with their omni-technology approach, meaning the firm doesn’t rely solely on Nvidia (NVDA) H100 GPUs for their cloud-based environment. Though IT infrastructure companies like Dell Technologies (DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have voiced that the supply chains for Nvidia GPUs have loosened up, the flexibility of using multiple vendors may allow for faster deployment in relation to sourcing additional capacity.

Another value of the Cloudflare Workers platform is that it provides Cloudflare with greater visibility into what enterprise customers are using their platforms for. This has greatly benefited Cloudflare in their recent acquisitions of Baseline, Nefeli, and PartyKit as each of these firms was leveraging Cloudflare Workers to develop their respective applications.

Cloudflare Financials

Corporate Reports

Looking ahead at financials, management maintained their original forecast for eFY24 as the macro environment remains relatively murky for management. Guidance for margins appear to be relatively soft with a slight sequential decline with a year-to-year improvement. Looking ahead to eFY25, I believe margins may remain under pressure as the firm ramps up its go-to-market program as they bolster their sales team. Though in theory this should accelerate revenue generation, I believe the firm may face some headwinds in competing for business across Fortune 500 enterprises as competing cybersecurity solutions offer an all-in-one platform solution that includes zero trust and SASE. As alluded to in my go-to-market expectations above, I believe the Cloudflare will likely focus on cross-selling across their current customer base as they work to source new large customers. This presumption is central to my 25% revenue growth expectations for eFY25 as the firm navigates this competitive market.

From a macro perspective, the ISM-PMI Services print came in soft for June at 48.8%, a sharp decline from 53.8% in May. This decline was driven by business activity and new orders, both lower by -11.6 & 6.8, respectively, while inventories reached a low last seen in CY22 to 42.9%.

ISM-PMI Services

Though looking at June in isolation may not be predictive out of context, the index has been teetering into contractionary territory for some time and may be an early sign of a declining business environment. If this is the case, Cloudflare may face further headwinds as enterprises may seek to minimize capital investments into a specialized security product.

ISM-PMI Services

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

NET currently trades at 21.26x price/sales, a relative premium to its cybersecurity peers.

Corporate Reports

Reiterating one of the headwinds suggested in my thesis, I believe Cloudflare may face challenges in growth as the firm is seeking to compete with platform solutions in the cybersecurity space that offer zero-trust solutions as part of the greater platform. The rationale behind enterprises seeking a single-platform solution is to both simplify department solutions to a single vendor as well as manage down costs associated with the platform. Given the murky macro environment suggested by the June PMI reading, I believe cost management will be a top priority for potential customers of Cloudflare, which may result in a limited pool of potential customers or longer lead times.

Corporate Reports

Using an isolated valuation model based on my revenue forecast and historical trading multiples, NET shares appear to be undervalued based on my eFY25 forecast. Comparing this to my company comps analysis above, which suggests a -7% downside risk using a marketcap-weighted average price/sales multiple, I believe NET shares are appropriately priced given the macro risks and share dilution ahead.

As a result of this, insiders are selling their shares as reported in recent form-4s on the SEC website. Both Michelle Zatlyn and Thomas Seifert have sold significant amounts of shares in July.

Given the macro risks, comparable valuation, and financial forecast, I rate NET with a HOLD recommendation with a near-term price target of $80.64/share and long-term price target of $110/share based on eFY25 price/sales of 18x.