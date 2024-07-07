Stefan Rotter

Investment Thesis

After the June price drop, Enbridge common (TSX:ENB:CA) shares yielded 7.52% (as of closing on June 28). This brought the yield of the company's common shares close to the yield of its preferreds after resets.

One of my "smart money" followers asked: 'Assuming a 3% annual growth in dividends, would Enbridge's common shares have higher perceived value than the company's preferred over the next 5 years?' This is a good question, and I decided to compare the perceived value of ENB:CA and CAD-denominated Series N (TSX:ENB.PR.N:CA, OTCPK:ENNPF) over the next 5 years. These preferreds recently underwent a reset of their yield and, for the next five years, are paying lucrative fixed dividends. As of December 1, 2023 (the reset date), the annual dividend increased by 31.7% from around $1.27 to $1.67 per share and on June 28 was yielding 8.01%. (All numbers are in CAD unless otherwise stated.)

The analysis resulted in changing my 12-month recommendation for the ENB:CA from Buy to Hold. At the same time, I keep Buy rating for Series N preferred shares (ENB.PR.N:CA, ENNPF).

Enbridge Fundamentals Are Strong, And Investment In The Company Is Low Risk. However, Wall Street Is Less Confident

Enbridge is undoubtedly one of the must-have Canadian infrastructure companies for low-risk investors who require reliable dividends. Its common shares not only provide a high dividend yield, but dividends also grow every year. Over the last 29 years, the dividends' CAGR amounted to 9.7%.

Enbridge is BBB+ rated by S&P and Fitch. A large and geographically diversified asset base is an important part of the company's business model. It also has a strong balance sheet. The solid rating is based on the high visibility of the revenues and EBITDA. The high share of the revenues is contracted, with a significant part escalated with inflation. 95% of customers have investment-grade credit ratings. The company's debt is long-term, and more than 90% of the debt is fixed rate. The company's Capital expenditures and M&As are prudent and accretive to shareholders.

A solid balance sheet and predictable cash flows provide a low-risk base for both common and preferred shares. The target payout ratio for common shares is 60-70% of Distributable Cash. The margin of safety for preferred shares is even higher, as their dividends are paid before commons.

Despite the company's solid financial position, Wall Street analysts have become less bullish about the future performance of its shares. The share of Buy and Strong Buy ratings over the last three years decreased from 75%+ to a little more than 50%.

Enbridge Common Vs. Preferred Shares

One interesting observation from the analysis of historical data is that over the last five years, the share price of preferreds has grown more than the price of commons. On June 28, 2019, an investor would pay $47.30 and $17.57 for ENB:CA and ENB.PR.N:CA, respectively. By June 28, 2024, the valuation of Enbridge common shares increased only by 1.8% to $48.67. At the same time, shares of ENB.PR.N:CA demonstrated growth of 18.9%, reaching $20.89.

To compare investing in ENB:CA and ENB.PR.N:CA, I am starting with the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) analysis. This approach calculates the return on investment (current share price) based on a combination of annual dividends and the projected value of the shares at the end of five years (Residual Value (RV)). I consider three scenarios: Base-case, Best-case, and Worst-case, using different RVs. For the Best-case and the Worst-case scenarios, I have used Maximum and Minimum historic prices for each security over the last 5 years.

The Base-case assumes that in the next 5 years, share prices will have the same dynamic as over the past 5 years. Based on this assumption, it would be more profitable to invest in preferred shares rather than commons, even if ENB:CA dividends would grow 3% per year and dividends for ENB.PR.N:CA would remain flat. Under this Base-case scenario, investment in ENB:CA would result in an IRR of 8.26%, but ENB.PR.N:CA would return an IRR of 11.03%.

However, in both the Best and Worst cases, investments in common shares are more profitable. The Best-case results in IRRs of 13.34% and 11.39% for ENB:CA and ENB.PR.N:CA, respectively. Similarly, the Worst-case provides an IRR of 2.25% for commons and -2.62% for preferreds.

This could be explained by the fact that during periods of extreme market fluctuations, prices of preferred shares change much more than those of commons due to lower liquidity. At the same time, ENB:CA common shares have a much higher daily volatility.

Sharpe Ratio Analysis

The Sharpe ratio not only looks at the return, but also at the risks associated with an investment. In this calculation, I use 10 years of data for both ENB:CA and ENB.PR.N:CA. Even though redemption of preferred shares is usually limited to $25 per share, in some cases, they trade higher. For this part of the analysis, I use the maximum price for ENB.PR.N:CA of $25.20. The risk-free rate is assumed to be 3.5% based on the yield of a 10-year GOC bond.

A relatively low projected risk-adjusted return and a relatively high variance resulted in a Sharpe ratio of 0.76 (Base-case scenario) for Enbridge's common shares. Similar Base-case assumptions for ENB.PR.N:CA resulted in a much higher Sharpe ratio of 2.09. The Best-case scenario also shows that it makes more sense to invest in preferred than in common shares of Enbridge. In this scenario, ENB.PR.N:CA received a Sharpe ratio of 2.16 vs 1.56 for ENB:CA. However, in the Worst-case scenario, low liquidity of preferred shares resulted in a higher drop in market prices and lower returns, reflected in a Sharpe ratio of -1.70. In the same scenario, ENB:CA was less affected and had a Sharpe ratio of -0.20.

Devil In Assumptions

The big question in this analysis is what Residual Value to expect at the end of the next five years. On the one hand, the yield curve of the GOC bonds has been inverted for a long time, indicating a future economic problem. On the other hand, even though some kind of recession is likely to set back market performance during this period, it seems sensible to assume that by the end of June 2029, it will be over, and the markets will recover.

This view favors preferred shares ENB.PR.N:CA as a better 5-year investment than ENB:CA on a risk-adjusted basis. However, for those who can sustain more risk and believe that Enbridge's common shares have a strong upside, investing in ENB:CA would make more sense. At the same time, if an economic crisis happens over the next year, it will present good opportunities to buy ENB:CA. However, the same is also valid for the ENB.PR.N:CA.

Update To Valuation

My valuation of ENB:CA is based on the Dividend Discount Model (DDM). In the updated model, I use the current market Risk-Free Rate of 3.5%, down from the 3.6% used previously. An increase in the risk premium for Infrastructure companies from 12% to 13% results from the slower growth of the Canadian economy due to weakening productivity and sticky inflation, limiting the speed of key rate cuts by the Bank of Canada. These updates result in the next 12-month Target Price (TP) for ENB:CA, decreasing from $62.03 to $53.82, which provides a 10.6% upside to the current market price and a change to my recommendation from Buy to Hold.

Interest Rates In Canada And The US

After the June 5th first key interest rate cut, the BOC became even more dependent on the Fed's rates decision. Publication of the latest FED dot plot, with only one cut expected for this year, contributed to the recent selloff of Canadian preferred shares and stocks that pay high dividends. The Bank of Canada finds itself in a difficult situation. On the one hand, the Canadian economy is in a weak spot and would benefit from interest rate cuts. On the other hand, a dovish monetary policy unsynchronized with the Fed could result in higher inflation.

Canadian inflation unexpectedly went up in May. According to Trading Economics:

"The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.9% in May of 2024 from the three-year low of 2.7% in the earlier month, contrasting with market expectations that expected a slowdown to 2.6%. Despite remaining consistent with the BoC's forecasts that inflation would remain near the 3% mark in the first half of the year, the halt to the disinflation trend challenged earlier bets that the central bank would continue loosening monetary policy."

This issue is emphasized by the fact that the US economy is doing well due to huge government spending. The Fed is in no rush to cut rates until the US data will show a consistent decrease in inflation and/or the overall economic slowdown. At the same time, low productivity remains a major issue for the Canadian economy. As stated by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem:

"We have been very good at growing our economy by adding workers. We have been much less successful at increasing output per worker. And this is catching up with us."

Conclusion

Both the simple IRR analysis and the risk-adjusted approach based on the Sharpe ratio indicate that if the performance of Enbridge common and preferred shares repeats that of the past 5 years, it would be more profitable to invest in ENB.PR.N:CA preferred shares. In the scenario where at the end of the 5 years, the prices for both securities would reach maximums seen in the past, investing in the ENB:CA is more profitable under the simple IRR approach. However, the risk-adjusted Sharpe ratio values higher investing in preferreds. Both methods favor common shares in the Worst-case scenario.

These results, together with the almost flat historic performance of the Enbridge common shares, combined with decreasing confidence from Wall Street, create a ground for my downgrading of the Enbridge common shares from Buy to Hold. I also believe that in the case of a potential economic downturn, there will be better opportunities to invest in ENB:CA. I remain more positive on ENB.PR.N:CA due to high dividends after reset for the next 5 years, better dividends protection and strong historic performance of the preferred share.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.