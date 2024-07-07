JHVEPhoto

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish article on BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), detailing three reasons why I added the Canadian telecom giant to my retirement portfolio. However, upon further reflection, I have changed my mind and sold my position for a small loss.

Normally, I am a long-term investor with a time horizon of at least a year, so this abrupt change of heart is highly unusual. In this article, I will go over the reasons behind my decision.

Although BCE's first-quarter results were in line with my expectations and analyst estimates, Canada's rapidly deteriorating economy makes me worried about BCE's business prospects. Looking further out, I believe a change in Canada's international student visa quotas may reduce the number of new wireless customers, leading to a price war. Finally, I am disturbed by management's sudden loosening of internal leverage targets.

While BCE's financial performance should remain relatively stable in the next few quarters, I have lost confidence in the longer-term prospects for the company, hence I have sold my shares and moved on.

(Author's note, financial figures in this article are in Canadian dollars)

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar, Bell Canada Enterprises ("BCE") is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Canada, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services. BCE controls approximately 1/3 of the Canadian wireless market in an oligopoly structure along with Rogers Communications (RCI) and TELUS Corp (TU). However, in recent years, a new entrant, Quebecor (QBR.B:CA), and a slate of discount wireless providers have eaten into the profitability of the incumbents.

BCE is also the primary legacy telephone ("wireline voice") provider in eastern Canada with a large share of the broadband internet market serviced through its growing fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") product.

In addition to telecommunications, BCE also owns a sprawling media empire that includes television and radio stations, the leading Canadian sports network TSN, as well as the Canadian broadcast rights for popular American channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

Figure 1 shows BCE's revenues by segment in fiscal 2023. Wireless is BCE's largest business, contributing 41% of revenues while Wireline broadband and TV contributed 36%. Legacy wireline voice was 12% of revenues and the Media segment was 11%.

Figure 1 - BCE revenue by segment (BCE investor presentation)

Dividend Safe For 2024

First, I want to reiterate that I am not changing my mind due to any sudden deterioration in BCE's financial performance or dividend. The company's C$0.9975 / quarter dividend was recently reaffirmed by management during the first-quarter earnings call (important passage highlighted by the author):

Jerome Dubreuil (Analyst from Desjardins) Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Two for me. First one, I think, we all know the answer, but on -- I think it would be beneficial to have it out there. Any chance that the dividend in 2024 is not what has been communicated for the rest of the year? And then the second question, are there assets that you think you might lack and that you might acquire that could help you maybe put you in a position to generate maybe accelerated sustainable topline growth? Thank you. Mirko Bibic (President & CEO of BCE) So, on further assets, I’m going to not comment just because any deliberations we have internally on those kinds of things are strategically and competitively sensitive, but I do appreciate the question. It’s something that, as we deliberate strategically, you always think about things like that. So, I understand and appreciate the question, but I just don’t think we should answer it. And the dividend is as for 2024, the dividend is as stated -- as was stated in February. That’s the dividend.

With a point-blank answer like the one Mr. Bibic provided, it is highly unlikely BCE will renege on its words and cut its $3.99 annual dividend for 2024.

Financial Performance Remains Steady

Furthermore, BCE's financial performance remained steady in the first quarter, with revenues of C$6.0 billion (-0.7% YoY) and adj. EPS of $0.72 (-15.3% YoY), both in line with analyst estimates (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - BCE Q1/24 financial performance (BCE investor presentation)

For full-year 2024, the company reiterated its guidance and continues to expect roughly flat to up revenue growth offset by a slight decline in adj. EPS (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - 2024 guidance was maintained (BCE investor presentation)

BCE's steady financial performance is well-expected and underpinned my previous buy thesis.

Canadian Economy Heading Into A Recession

However, the main reason I have changed my mind about BCE is because of my dimming view of the Canadian economy and business prospects for BCE. For example, Canada's unemployment rate has risen to 6.4%, 1.5% higher than the cycle lows of 4.9% two years ago, and the highest reading outside of the pandemic shock since October 2017 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Canadian unemployment rate rapidly rising (RBC Economics)

While most of the increase in the latest month was due to a soft summer jobs market for students, we are also seeing increasing signs of companies laying off workers or reducing job openings.

The sharp increase in unemployment suggests the Canadian economy may be on the precipice of a recession, if it is not already in one. Most Canadians are reducing spending because of financial pressures like interest rates and inflation (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Canadians reducing spending due to financial pressures (Bank of Canada survey)

Although a cell phone is one of the last services consumers will cut, non-essential services like linear TV and landlines may not be so sticky.

International Student Visa Cap May Spur Price War

Looking further out, there is a growing backlash in Canadian society against international students and immigrants, as they are being blamed for plunging housing affordability and the rising cost of living crisis.

In response, the Canadian government announced plans in January to curb international student visas, which were often a fast track to immigration and temporary worker status. Although the official plan is a 35% cut to 364,000 approved study permits for 2024, early signs suggest the actual number of visas granted may fall 48% to 229,000.

Judging by the number of special promotions advertised by the wireless carriers for 'newcomers to Canada' that do not require a credit check or a contract, I believe a reduction in the number of immigrants and temporary residents will have a significantly negative impact on the Canadian telecommunications market, particularly for wireless services (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Google search for newcomer wireless plans (Author conducted via Google)

With slowing subscriber growth, I believe wireless carriers may have to resort to price competition to fill their excess capacity. In my prior article, I noted that most discount wireless plans in Canada were available at $20/month. In recent weeks, I have seen discount plans starting as low as $9 /month (Figure 7)!

Figure 7 - Discount wireless plans (planhub.ca)

Worrisome Increase In Financial Leverage Target

The final impetus for me to sell my position was management's lackadaisical attitude towards its growing financial leverage. As of March 31, 2024, BCE had a net debt leverage ratio of ~3.6x (Figure).

Figure 8 - BCE balance sheet update (BCE investor presentation)

I have previously noted that BCE's earnings were less than its dividends and the company was funding the difference by increased borrowings. However, instead of looking for ways to reduce leverage back to management's internal range of 2.0-2.5x, management decided to update the internal target to 3x.

While the higher leverage ratio target has no impact on BCE's financial performance in the short term, in the long run, it does suggest management does not see a path to deleveraging. Instead of striving to reduce leverage, management chose to move the goalpost.

Risks To BCE

Although my outlook for BCE has turned more negative, I have to stress the company does screen cheap, trading at a 14.3x Fwd Non-GAAP P/E with a 9.2% dividend yield (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - BCE valuation (Seeking Alpha)

I would not be surprised if BCE's stock price stages some sort of recovery in the coming months and quarters. However, given my deteriorating view of BCE's business prospects and the Canadian economy, I have lost confidence that the company will outperform over the long run.

I am particularly worried about BCE's dividend. Although the dividend is safe for this year, I suspect the company may have to reduce its dividend rate in the coming years, as its dividend yield is far above its peers (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - BCE vs. peer dividend (Seeking Alpha)

If/when BCE does cut its dividend, I worry there may be a very negative reaction in the stock price, since so many Canadian retirees depend on BCE's dividend to fund their retirements.

Conclusion

Upon further analysis, I have decided to sell my holdings in BCE. While the company's first-quarter results were largely in line with analyst estimates, I fear a deteriorating Canadian economy may negatively impact the company's business. In particular, changes to Canada's immigration and temporary student visa policies may reduce the inflow of new customers to Canada's wireless market and may lead to increased price competition.

I am also disturbed by management's sudden change in its internal leverage target from 2.0-2.5x to 3x. This suggests management has no plans to reduce leverage in the business and will continue to pile on debt. I am downgrading my rating to a hold (avoid).