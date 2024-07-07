Preferreds Weekly Review: Agency Mortgage REIT Public Offerings Support Preferreds

Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of June.

Market Action

Preferreds were flat over the week as the rise in Treasury yields was offset by tighter credit spreads.

Systematic Income

Spreads have turned back lower and continue to trade at historically low levels.

ICE

Market Themes

A few weeks ago, the Agency mortgage REIT Dynex Capital (DX) launched a public offering of 10.5m shares of stock with a 1.575m greenshoe. This is about a 19% increase in total shares outstanding. We occasionally tend to see these public issuances from mortgage REITs, and they are a good result for preferreds shareholders (less so for common shareholders, as they can be dilutive).

This is one of the reasons we have liked Agency mortgage REIT preferreds, i.e., preferreds issued by the likes of AGNC, NLY and DX. These companies have been happy to issue additional common shares over the last couple of years. This additional issuance boosts the level of total assets and equity and largely offsets the drop in book values due to wider Agency spreads. The book value of Agency mREITs have also been more resilient during periods of credit stress, such as during the COVID shock than their hybrid mortgage REIT counterparts. Any mark-to-market related margining difficulties have only happened in the hybrid mREIT sector.

The net result for preferreds holders is that equity coverage rises since the amount of equity grows and the preferreds liquidation value remains the same. DX already has the highest equity / preferreds coverage ratio in the entire sector, and it will rise to close to 10x - a very strong number and close to 3x the pre-COVID figure.

The following chart shows the steady growth in shares for the stock. This uptrend has more than offset the drop in book value. It is also a factor that steadily derisks the preferred. There are few other factors that management can lean on regularly to derisk their preferreds. The issuance also helps management in two ways - by providing capital for new market opportunities and by growing its overall portfolio.

SA

DX.PR.C remains one of the most attractive securities in the income space. It is currently a win-win for shareholders. A redemption on its first call date in 2025 results in a 10.4% yield-to-call, while a switch to a floating rate results in a 10.7% yield (which already assumes a couple of rate cuts and this will likely fall over time as the Fed cuts the policy rate). The yield based on the longer-term expectation of the stable Fed policy rate is also just north of 10%.