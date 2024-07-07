JHVEPhoto

In November of last year, I believed it was an odd time for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce a substantial deal. The company fortunately lost out in the bidding war for Coherent, but its standalone performance has been underwhelming in the years which followed.

After the company lost out on the bidding war for Coherent in 2021, shares of the company lost another 60% as organic growth was uninspiring, with the company focusing on smaller acquisitions instead.

Resorting to such other deals, Lumentum has taken on quite some net debt now, without the performance to show for it. This makes me cautious amidst current substantial losses, making that investors have to believe management which sees a recovery down the road, just not in the near-term results.

A Recap

Back in 2021, shares of Lumentum traded around the $105 mark, granting the company an $8.2 billion equity valuation, although that the valuation stood at $7.7 billion after factoring in net cash. Given this background, a $5.7 billion deal for Coherent was substantial, and in fact valuations were substantial based on the standalone operating performance.

The company generated some $1.8 billion in sales and about $700 million in EBITDA at the time. Earnings numbers were complicated with adjusted earnings reported around $7 per share, while GAAP earnings came in half that amount, as I pegged realistic earnings around $6 per share, after backing out stock-based compensation expenses.

Ever since, shares came down to the $40 mark in the fall of last year, as plenty happened in the meantime. Fiscal 2021 sales rose by 4% to $1.73 billion, with adjusted earnings power reported at $6.31 per share. Trying to ignite some growth, the company announced a $918 million acquisition of NeoPhotonics to ignite some momentum into the business.

Fiscal 2022 sales fell by 2% to $1.71 billion, with adjusted earnings down to $6.05 per share, with realistic earnings down even more. In the fiscal year 2023, revenues rose by 3% to $1.77 billion, yet adjusted earnings fell to just $4.56 per share, after no less than 13 earnings adjustments made from the GAAP numbers. I believed that realistic earnings were minimal, after fourth quarter revenues were down 12% to $371 million.

With first quarter 2024 sales seen down to $300-$325 million, in spite of the contribution of NeoPhotonics, the outlook was bleak, with adjusted earnings seen between $0.20 and $0.35 per share, resulting in realistic losses.

With 68 million shares trading around the $40 mark, the market value had fallen to just $2.7 billion, although that this excludes an $800 million net debt load, which mostly consists out of convertible debt, with low interest rates tied to it, even allowing the company to post net interest income.

In this light, I was surprised to see the company announce a $750 million deal for optical module manufacturer Cloud Light in October 2023, adding $200 million in annual sales. Pro forma net debt of $1.5 billion was substantial, certainly amidst lack of realistic profits. All this made me very cautious in October of last year.

What Now?

Shares of Lumentum have seen a recovery to the $55 mark in February, fell back to $40 in April, and by now have recovered to $55 per share again. In November of last year, the company posted first quarter sales at $317 million, down 37% on the year before. While the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share, a GAAP loss of $1.02 per share appeared on the bottom line.

The company guided for second quarter sales to come in between $350 and $380 million, which includes the contribution of Cloud Light per November 7. With the business generating some $200 million in annual sales, contributing nearly two months to the results, I believed that some $30 million of these revenues come from the acquisition of Cloud. The issue was that adjusted earnings are seen at just $0.25-$0.35 per share, suggesting no sequential earnings improvements.

In February, the company posted second quarter sales at $366 million and change, around the midpoint of the guidance, but revenues were still down 27% year-over-year, despite M&A activity. Again, a huge GAAP loss of $1.47 per share was reported, with adjusted earnings coming in at just $0.32 per share.

The third quarter guidance was again underwhelming, with revenues seen flattish between $350 and $380 million, and adjusted earnings seen between $0.20 and $0.35 per share.

In May, third quarter sales were reported at $366 million, as the margin picture was non-impressive, in fact, it was only on the reverse. GAAP losses were reported at $1.88 per share, with adjusted profits reported at $0.29 per share. Moreover, the fourth quarter outlook is dismal. Revenues are seen at just $290-$315 million, with adjusted earnings metrics essentially seen around break-even levels.

By now, gross cash holdings are down to $870 million, with $2.5 billion in convertible notes outstanding, pushing up net debt to over $1.6 billion amidst continued losses.

As shares have recovered to the $55 mark, the market value of the company has risen to $3.7 billion, for a near $5.4 billion operating asset valuation if we factor in the growing net debt load.

While the company touts its positioning towards the surging cloud data center demand on the back of increasing requirements imposed by AI, the reality is that nothing of this trend is seen in the overall results of Lumentum, certainly the near term guidance. This is attributed to weakness in the telecom business, creating a real drag.

Frankly, I have grown only more cautious on Lumentum here since the fall of last year. The recovery has not arrived, in fact, the contrary is the case based on the near term outlook. Moreover, the company posts substantial losses, pushing up leverage as well, making me very cautious as shares have actually seen a recovery since the fall of last year.

Investor Takeaway

Given the discussions above, I am very cautious, but the shares are arguably trading on the belief that it can become a beneficiary of the prolific rise of AI and continued adoption of its products in the datacenter world.

Lumentum's, and similar high-performance photonics products offered by peers, are critical to enable networks within and outside the data center to keep up with increasing demands. The company touts multiple new waves of product releases, to hit the market in the calendar year 2025. The company believes that such products could contribute some $500 million in revenues next year, set to more than double from the current run rate.

These green shoots first have to materialize, and even if they come through, I wonder what realistic profits will look like. For now, I am leaning cautious given the leverage employed and lack of realistic earnings here.