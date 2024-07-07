Maoyan Entertainment: Consider Box Office Performance, Potential Dividend Initiation

Jul. 07, 2024 11:23 AM ETMaoyan Entertainment (MAOFF) Stock
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • China's disappointing box office performance during the 2024 Dragon Boat Festival holiday has unfavorable read-throughs for MAOFF's top line outlook.
  • There is a good chance of dividend initiation for Maoyan Entertainment, given regulatory pressure on Chinese companies to return cash to shareholders and expectations of positive net profit for MAOFF.
  • Maoyan Entertainment is deserving of a Hold rating, taking into account the negative revenue growth prospects and the potential dividend initiation catalyst.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Empty movie theatre interior with screen and seats

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Maoyan Entertainment (OTCPK:MAOFF) [1896:HK] stock is assigned a Hold investment rating.

My earlier September 17, 2020 initiation article highlighted that MAOFF is the biggest "online movie ticketing services provider in China" in terms of "the gross

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.96K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAOFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAOFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAOFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News