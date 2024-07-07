Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been since the Fall of 2022 when I concluded that Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was riding on its backlog. While I was upbeat on the business and its prospects, I was not willing to pay a premium multiple for the shares.

Fast forwarding nearly two years in time, shares have risen another 50%, with most of the share price returns driven by valuation multiple inflation, supported by a continued sound operating performance of the business.

I am applauding this operating momentum and the performance, yet ever-increasing valuation multiples make me cautious to consider shares at current levels.

A Diversified Industrial Business

Curtiss-Wright is a diversified industrial business which operated in defense, commercial aerospace, industrial and power generation activities. That said, it really is a mixture between defense and industrial activities, with defense related business making up about half of sales.

The company has been founded in 1929 and in the century which followed has grown to a $3 billion revenue base, serving customers in over 100 countries with a workforce of over 8,000 employees, of which a substantial part are engineers. Some three quarters of sales are generated in North America, with the remainder generated in Europe and the wider Asia region. The company has a very long heritage, playing a key role in World War II, with the company actually named after some key industrialists in the earlier part of the 20th century.

The company touts qualities such as domain expertise, long-term customer relationships, an engaged culture, global footprint and focus on innovation as reasons why the company wins in the marketplace.

A Reasonable Long-Term Performer

Over the past decade, Curtiss has grown sales from $2.2 billion in 2014 to about $3.0 billion, translating into low single digit topline sales growth. That understates the achievements of the business as operating margins have increased from the low-teens to the high-teens, as the company furthermore bought back about one in every five shares outstanding over this period of time. All this meant that earnings have moved up from about $3-4 per share to nearly $10 per share within the same time frame.

By November 2022, when I last looked at the shares, shares traded at $177, granting the company a $6.7 billion equity valuation, and $7.9 billion enterprise valuation. This valued the business at a 21-22 times earnings multiple, a valuation which would likely come down as the company saw its backlog increase by 19% to $2.6 billion at the time. With more growth seen, and leverage being reasonable, I found the valuation more than full, despite the potential drivers for the business, among other defense exposure in an uncertain world.

Doing Well

In the near two-year period since I last looked at the shares, shares of Curtis have steady risen from $177 per share in November 2022 to $271 per share at this moment in time, after recently trading as high as $286 per share.

Earlier this year, Curtis reported an 11% increase in 2023 sales to $2.85 billion, with adjusted earnings per share up 15% to $9.38 per share. Net debt ticked down to $643 million, a very manageable amount, with EBITDA reported at a similar number.

For 2024, the company guided for sales to increase by 4-6% to $2.96-$3.01 billion, with adjusted earnings seen up to $10.00-$10.30 per share.

In April, the company completed a $34 million deal to acquire WSC, a bolt-on deal set to add some $15 million in annual sales, adding about half percent to total revenue growth.

In May, the company posted solid first quarter results, which resulted in the full-year sales guidance being hiked by a point to 5-7%, the result of dealmaking, with earnings per share seen up ten cents to $10.10-$10.40 per share. Net debt ticked up to $712 million amidst modest M&A activity, still a very reasonable amount.

Later that month, the company authorized another $300 million share buyback program, while hiking the dividend in a non-convincing manner. The quarterly payout has been hiked by 5% to a mere $0.21 per share on a quarterly basis. Later that month, the company upped the long-term organic growth guidance to 5%, aided by the solid positioning of the business.

Another Deal

Early in June, Curtiss-Wright announced the acquisition of Ultra Energy in a $200 million cash deal. Ultra is a designer and manufacturer of reactor protection systems, neutron monitoring systems, temperature and pressure sensors, all applied to nuclear, industrial and aerospace applications.

These activities generated some $65 million in annual sales, suggesting that they are valued at 3 times sales, with the purchase expected to be accretive to earnings per share. All in all, the deal will add just over 2% to pro forma sales, boding well for the anticipated results of the business.

With the 38 million shares of Curtiss-Wright commanding an $11 billion enterprise valuation at current levels, the firm is valued at around 3.7 times sales. This makes that the deal looks reasonable, at a small discount to their own valuation. Pro forma net debt is set to jump to over $900 million, still being very moderate here.

What Now?

With shares up more than 50% in a time period of less than two years, while the company has seen modest topline and earnings growth, valuation multiples have expanded meaningfully. Even if earnings might come in around $10.50 per share, above this year's official guidance, multiples are quite demanding. This means that equity trades at 25–26 times adjusted earnings.

Optimism is driven by the fact that leverage is relatively modest, seen in the mid-1s versus generated EBITDA. Moreover, the business continues to do fine, reporting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.25 times in the first quarter, aided by orders in defense and aerospace markets. The backlog has now risen 7% to $3.1 billion, largely at par compared to the current revenue numbers, actually slight in excess of reported sales.

All this makes me appreciative of the business, its balanced capital allocation approach, and continued bolt-on M&A track record. The reality is that shares have simply seen too much momentum, pushing up expectations far too much here. This makes me a bit cautious, even as the business is well diversified, well positioned, and has been performing up to its positioning, as frankly I have been a bit too cautious back in 2022.