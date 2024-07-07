bashta

(Note: Tamarack Valley is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.)

Tamarack Valley (OTCPK:TNEYF) recorded a small loss in the latest quarter. This happened despite a lot of progress made on a number of fronts according to the latest quarterly reports. This calls into question the company strategy of growth through acquisitions.

My last article noted that the acquisitions created a lot of sizable holdings in the company, as it used stock in those acquisitions to quickly grow to its current size in terms of production. But when the company now reports a loss, it raises legitimate questions about the strategy.

Meanwhile, competitor Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF), which is growing organically, reported net income that is roughly 25% of the revenue. The last acquisition for Tamarack Valley recently closed in fiscal year 2022 towards the end of the year (and it was very significant). Right now, the organic growth of Headwater Exploration is much easier to interpret, whereas the earnings of Tamarack Valley has a lot of acquisition related expenses. This includes "step-up" expenses, as the acquisitions most likely were at a premium to the organic growth of the properties acquired. Over time, which company comes out ahead is still subject to a lot of discussion.

Earnings

The loss that Tamarack Valley reported resulted from the valuation allowance for derivatives and an impairment charge concerning the disposal of some assets. Both of those are non-cash. There would also be some closing costs as well.

Compared to Headwater Exploration, Tamarack Valley also has debt servicing costs that Headwater exploration does not have to worry about. This last cost is a cash cost and a competitive disadvantage for the time being.

Tamarack Valley Energy Summary Of Financial Results Trend (Tamarack Valley First Quarter 2024, Earnings Financial Statements And MD&A)

Frankly, the earnings trend and the cash flow trend is not all that encouraging throughout the whole acquisition strategy. Some of this is due to the fact that the company made acquisitions after commodity prices peaked in fiscal year 2022. It would therefore be hard to compare operating progress made when commodity prices are heading downwards.

Nonetheless, it is clear that management now has to demonstrate the advantages of the strategy that was chosen.

While net debt is in a currently acceptable range, heavy oil is a discounted product whose discount has widened many times in the past. The widening discount often turned heavy oil production into a negative cash flow item (to the point where production was shut-in) until the next cyclical price recovery began. That makes what looks like a permissible debt balance (currently) somewhat riskier than would be the case for competitors that produce light oil.

Competitors that produce heavy oil like Headwater Exploration therefore maintain no long-term debt and a sizable cash balance, just for the reason in the last paragraph.

As a result, there is likely to be a fairly high pressure to substantially cut the debt balance quickly in the near future. Therefore, shareholder returns will be taking a "back-seat" to financial initiatives.

Heavy Oil Profitability

One of the reasons for the fast growth through acquisitions was the Clearwater Basin profitability, as shown below:

Tamarack Valley Energy Clearwater Profitability Comparison To The Permian (Tamarack Valley Energy May 2024, Corporate Presentation)

In the current pricing environment, the Clearwater Play has virtually unmatched profitability. Note that the company is receiving two paybacks within approximately one year. This obviously compares favorably to Permian wells that may pay back twice "period" in some cases. Over the comparable time period shown above, the heavy oil Clearwater Play pays back 5 times.

This means that within the time period shown, the company can drill five wells with the same capital. When one considers that the same calculation goes for the five wells drilled, the current environment allows for a very rapid cash flow build.

Management may well be counting on that cash flow build to enable them to quickly handle the debt load. However, it also needs to be noted that the time frame shown above is roughly 5 years. During that time period, management needs cooperation of the commodity prices. That can be a far from certain assumption.

Still, that Clearwater characteristic makes an acquisition strategy very enticing.

Light Oil Profitability

The light oil production is a premium product that generally will cash flow during cyclical commodity price downturns. Management may be depending upon this production to service the debt during downturns as a result.

Tamarack Valley Energy Clearwater Profitability Comparison To The Permian (Tamarack Valley Energy May 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Anytime a well produces 200,000 BOE that is mostly light oil in less than two years, that well is likely a very profitable producer. The wells shown above are mostly oil, so the production mix is a very profitable mix.

The company strategy could well be to use some of the cash generated by the very profitable heavy oil production to produce a cash flow that could service the debt load in a downturn. This would be a "race against time" as there is not currently enough light oil to fulfill that requirement. However, as debt is paid down and this production rises, it could be a different story depending upon how long it takes for the next cyclical downturn.

It is obviously a strategy tradeoff between light oil that is not as profitable as heavy oil but that light oil will cash flow during a cyclical downturn whereas heavy oil cash flow is suspect during a downturn.

Summary

Tamarack Valley Energy management chose to let others take the risk of exploring and producing in a relatively new basin. In exchange for that risk, management was willing to pay a price for established production combined with decent reserves. Therefore, Tamarack Valley Energy shareholders likely have a higher production cost (in total due to the acquisition strategy) but less upstream risk than the original competitors that sold acreage and production to the company.

Tamarack Valley Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website July 6, 2024)

The stock price has really not "gone anywhere" since the peak back in fiscal year 2022. Therefore, the "shopping spree" has yet to show any benefits. Additionally, the debt load is riskier for primarily heavy oil producers that often see their cash flow disappear during cyclical commodity price downturns.

Now, whether the company has the acreage and the strategy in place to capitalize on the whole package that has been put together is anyone's guess. Readers need to make up their own mind on this.

Supposedly, an acquirer will shop for the best geology that may well allow overall superior results compared to others in the same basin. Besides, the Clearwater Basin is fantastically profitable. Therefore, in the long term, the properties acquired should prove to be very valuable.

One thing aiding this strategy is the periodic technology jumps that allow for better operational results to be reported over time. Therefore, this management strategy has a lot going for it.

Still, the debt load and the acquisitions make this a speculative buy consideration. Management does have to demonstrate the superiority of their strategy over time. That has yet to happen.

Risks

Any upstream producer is subject to the low visibility and volatility of commodity prices. The strategy here does need some favorably commodity prices for probably at least 2 years. There is no assurance that will happen.

Rapid growth carries its own risks. This company grew through a lot of acquisitions and now has to demonstrate that all those separate pieces will work well together. This management does have the experience to mitigate probably all of that risk.

The real question is whether the market patience is wearing thin. Therefore, how long must investors wait for those superior returns promised by this strategy?

The debt needs to be rapidly paid down to much lower levels. There is no assurance the company will have the time to complete this goal before the next cyclical downturn begins.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.