Today, we put Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) in the spotlight for the first time. This spinoff of the former 3M Company (MMM) healthcare business came public in late March and already has destroyed a considerable amount of shareholder value in its short time as its own public company. The company also looks like it is making a play to acquire Mediwound (MDWD), a provider of non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration at a large buyout premium whose story I highlighted early in 2024.

Will this potential purchase change the narrative for Solventum? An analysis follows below.

Solventum Corporation kept its headquarters in St. Paul after this spinoff and manufacturer a variety of healthcare products. Solventum has four business segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The stock trades just below fifty bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $8.6 billion.

Recent Results:

The company posted its Q1 numbers on May 9th. It was Solventum's first quarterly report as a public company. The company easily bested expectations as it reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.08 a share, this was more than 30 cents a share above the analyst consensus. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share were $1.37 a share. Revenues came in at $2.01 billion, some $40 million above the median estimate.

However, other than the company's Purification and Filtration business, revenue growth from the firm's other three business segments, was almost exactly flat. That includes Solventum's Medsurg division, where it gets just over half its overall sales. This is the division the acquisition of Mediwound would fit it. The company is expected to deliver $24 million worth of sales in FY2024. At $34/share, Solventum would be paying a bit over $300 million for MDWD. Now the company's launch of NexoBrid in the United States should boost sales significantly, with a recent article on Seeking Alpha pegging sales in FY2026 at right at $70 million. NexoBrid is a topical medication used to remove damaged skin from certain types of serious burn wounds. This Israeli-based company also ended the first quarter with just over $35 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Management provided the following guidance for FY2024.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Prior to the news of the potential purchase of Mediwound late this week, the analyst community has had a big 'thumbs down' on the company. Since Solventum was spun off, six analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have put a Hold or Sell rating on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $54 to $73 a share. Not a single analyst firm has offered up a Buy rating on SOLV.

The company listed cash and marketable securities of just over $965 million within its 10-Q filed for the first quarter. Importantly, the company also noted just over $8.3 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet as well. Solventum did generate $340 million of free cash flow in the first quarter. One of the primary purposes of this free cash flow will be to pay down debt over the next couple of years.

Solventum listed $39 million of net interest expense for the quarter. No insider activity in the stock has taken place since the spinoff.

Conclusion:

The current analyst consensus has Solventum making $6.24 a share in FY2024 on $8.18 billion in revenues. They see profits falling to $5.51 a share in FY2025 on flat sales growth.

Solventum is hardly expensive at eight times earnings and will produce a free cash flow yield in the high single digits in FY2024 based on management guidance. That said, the P/E valuation is based on Non-GAAP earnings metrics. In addition, there are reasons the analyst community is negative on the equity even at these valuations. The spinoff saddled Solventum with a large chunk of debt. In addition, sales growth is flat, and earnings are projected to decline next fiscal year.

Given the small revenue involved, the potential purchase of Mediwound is not going to move the needle much for Solventum and the company will be paying north of 12 times revenues at the speculated price of $34 a share. This is a story I might circle back to in the future once the company has paid down a decent amount of its debt load. Hopefully, by then, management will have figured out a way to grow revenues and profits as well.