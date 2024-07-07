Andrey Grigoriev

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:NYSE:UTF) is a closed-end fund with a focus on investing in infrastructure assets to deliver attractive streams of current income to its unitholders. The benefit of investing in infrastructure asset class is not only bound by the above average yields, but also it introduces into an equation an additional layer of safety and income predictability.

For example, if we look at UTF distribution data we will notice that the current yield is indeed enticing at ~8.1% and that the Fund has not cut its distributions since the inception back in 2004.

January this year, I wrote a bullish article on UTF - UTF: This 8.5% Yielder Has Become More Attractive. As the title implies, I changed my initial investment stance from neutral to bullish due to primarily improved probabilities of not being experiencing additional interest rate hikes. For infrastructure assets having interest rate predictability in place coupled with the gradually improving cost of debt conditions are inherently supportive factors that should drive the market cap levels higher and render the underlying cash flows stronger.

I would say that since January, 2024, it has become even more clear that we will not see SOFR rising higher and that the incremental moves made by the Fed will be related to the interest rate cuts.

This is what we can nicely see in the chart below. On a YTD basis has registered a very solid total return performance of ~12%.

Ycharts

However, if we measure the total return performance over the past 3-year period, we will notice that UTF's results are almost flat. Excluding the dividend income component, UTF's price is down by 19%.

In my opinion, there is still a decent upside potential embedded in UTF. Let me know explain why I remain bullish on this CEF.

Thesis review

There are two key drivers that, in my view, should continue push UTF's price and the overall performance higher from here.

The first one is related to the interest rate dynamics, which have clearly assumed a downwards sloping trend. As we can see in the FOMC dot plot below, the consensus estimate is that the SOFR will steadily decline at least until 2026.

FOMC; St. Louis Fed

By digesting these data points we have to be obviously careful by not becoming overly optimistic as we have experienced it in the past - the FOMC chart is oftentimes wrong. I would agree that it is inherently unclear whether the first cuts will take place this year or in 2025, and also the level of these cuts might be smaller or larger than what we can see from the current FOMC dot plot. However, in my view, it would be fair to assume that (a) it is highly unlikely that the interest go up over the foreseeable future and (b) the first cuts should occur relatively soon - either this or in early next year.

What all of this means for UTF is that the prices of the underlying investment should inevitably respond positively as infrastructure assets and fixed income instruments (which currently constitute circa 18% of UTF's total assets) are structurally duration loaded instruments. Granted, part of this is already baked into the cake, but usually as the real decision are made (on interest rate cuts), the assets still tend to go up.

An additional benefit from the future interest rate trajectory is connected to UTF's leverage profile, which is currently mostly fixed with only 15% being dependent on variable rate financing. The gap between fixed and variable rate cost of debt is large and indicative of a potential consequences that might stem from UTF refinancing its fixed borrowings.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The weighted average term on fixed financing is ~2.2 years, which gives still a room for UTF to shield it cash flows from surging debt service costs. Given the FOMC dot plot above, it is highly probable that UTF will manage to avoid incurring painful debt rollovers as by the time the current maturities expire, the overall interest rate environment should be more favorable.

With that being said, we have to still factor in that UTF will suffer some downward pressure on its cash generation as it is unlikely that management will secure a debt at 1.6% financing rate.

However, the second driver should help UTF offset this consequence and keep the distribution profile protected. Here the advantage of UTF is its bias towards electric, midstream, gas distribution and tower asset classes, which together explain more than half of UTF's NAV base.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

All of these segments are exposed to favorable growth dynamics, especially the electric infrastructure, which has lately become even hotter due to the ambitious roll-out plans of large-scale data centers to accommodate the surge in AI usage. Similarly, almost the entire midstream space has been benefiting from a secular demand for the traditional energy. This is what we can observe from, say, Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), which has exhibits a strong upwards momentum in both its price and the dividend. Interestingly, the key midstream and gas distribution names that are included in UTF's portfolio have communicated ambitious growth and dividend hike plans. The two largest midstream names in UTF's portfolio - TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) - have managed to record solid five-year dividend CAGR, while keeping their balance sheets at IG territory.

The three largest investments - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), the Southern Company (NYSE:SO), and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) - have also just increased their distributions and confirmed ambitious incremental CapEx plans.

Key risk

In terms of the risks, there is one specific factor I would like to underscore.

The first one is quite obvious, which relates to the potential scenario, where the interest rates remain at these levels and fail to go down in a somewhat similar fashion as it is projected in the FOMC dot plot. Plus, even if the interest rates start to drop but do so much later and in a less pronounced manner, UTF would still be in a problem. So, the issue here is that UTF really has just ~2 years to shield its cash flow profile from materially rising debt service costs as after this the fixed rate financings will have to be rolled over.

However, as described it in the article above, I find such scenario unlikely. Furthermore, an additional layer that should offset the impact of such a risk materializing is the dividend growth of the underlying companies that should strengthen the cash generation of UTF. We have to keep in mind that UTF has not increased its dividend for more than five years in a row despite the fact that most of the underlying investments have generated growing distributions over the same time period. All of this clearly de-risks the potential of UTF cutting its dividend even if the pessimistic variant of interest rate path takes place.

The bottom line

All in all, the conditions for UTF have continued to improve since the start of this year. The interest rate path is still accommodative for UTF and the fact that the interest rate increase option seems very unlikely should also introduce more favorable conditions for the underlying companies to assume incremental CapEx plans. This should contribute positively to not only UTF's income profile, but also warrant higher prices of the underlying securities.

UTF's leverage profile is nicely structured and helps UTF protect its debt service costs from surging materially higher as the current fixed rate financings expire ~2 years from now when it is expected for the interest rates to be lower.

Another important aspect to underscore is that at its core UTF is exposed to sectors that exhibit favorable growth dynamics and are in the phase of growing their distributions. All of this should add an additional element of support for UTF cash generation, thus making the current yield safer.

As a result of this, in my view, there is still a decent upside and rationale from a dividend investor perspective to remain long on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund.