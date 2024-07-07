MicroStockHub

Introduction

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP) has marginally underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) so far in 2024, delivering a low double-digit total return against the circa 16.7% gain delivered by the leading U.S. benchmark:

DFP vs SPY in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the outlook for monetary policy and the discount to net asset value, or NAV, DFP trades at, I think the fund offers an attractive investment opportunity, driven by high current yield and capital gain potential as preferred shares move closer to par value, notwithstanding the quite elevated expense ratio.

Fund Overview

You can access all relevant DFP information on the Flaherty & Crumrine website here. The fund invests in a portfolio of preferred shares, hybrid securities, contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, subordinated debt, etc. with the ultimate goal of producing high current income. From a sector perspective, the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund is heavily tilted to the financial sector, with Banks (60.2% of net assets) and Insurance (18.1%) the two single largest exposures:

Portfolio breakdown between sectors (Flaherty & Crumrine website (Accessed July 2024))

From a geographic perspective, the portfolio is heavily concentrated in the US (70.1% of assets), Eurozone (11.5%) and the UK (8.6%):

Portfolio breakdown by country (Flaherty & Crumrine website (Accessed July 2024))

Large Holdings and Concentration

DFP's portfolio is well diversified across 221 holdings, with the top ten issuers accounting for 30.6% of the fund's assets, as shown below:

Top ten issuers (Flaherty & Crumrine website (Accessed July 2024))

Within the top holdings, we see exclusively companies in the Banking and Insurance space. In the current high interest rate environment these companies are easily covering their preferred distributions with net income. While profitability is expected to take a hit as interest rates move lower, I still see sufficient coverage ratios for the fund's top holdings.

Risks

Interest rate risk is manageable, with the effective duration at only 3.1, or 5.0 if we take the leverage-adjusted effective duration (which incorporates the impact leverage has on DFP):

Effective duration metrics (Flaherty & Crumrine website (Accessed July 2024))

Credit quality is understandably quite mediocre given the underlying nature of the holdings, with 52.8% of securities rated BBB (the lowest investment grade rating), 28.9% BB (highest junk rating), and 16.2% not rated at all:

Underlying securities credit ratings (Flaherty & Crumrine website (Accessed July 2024))

Outlook for Monetary Policy

With 70.1% exposure to the United States, Federal Reserve Monetary policy will be the key determinant for DFP's performance. Futures pricing indicates the FED is likely to bring rates to 4.00-4.25% in July 2025, 1.25% lower than current levels. Furthermore, in its June 2024 summary of economic projections, FED officials signaled they expect further cuts post 2025, to a level of about 2.8% in the long term:

Outlook for macroeconomic indicators (Federal Reserve June 2024 Summary of economic projections)

The June U.S. jobs report paints a nuanced picture of the U.S. labor market, with strong payroll gains offset by increases in the unemployment rate to 4.1%, the highest reading since November 2021. Markets are currently putting their focus on the unemployment rate, with the number of 0.25% rate cuts priced until July 2025 increasing from 4 to 5 after the economic data release.

The outlook for monetary policy outside the United States is also similar, with ABN AMRO (OTCPK:AAVMY) forecasting substantial rate cuts in both the United Kingdom and the Eurozone:

Outlook for central bank policy rates (ABN AMRO June 2024 Global economic forecasts)

The rate on the ECB deposit facility is seen at 1.5% at year-end 2025, 2.25% lower than today. Likewise, the rate set by the Bank of England is forecast at 3.50%, 1.75% lower than the current rate of 5.25%.

NAV discount and expenses

DFP currently trades at a discount of about 9.8% to its NAV, a real bargain considering the strong tailwinds for preferred shares. At the same time, the expense ratio of 1.18% is quite high, considering that the average coupon stands at about 6.68%. In essence, you are paying some 17.6% of the average coupon as expenses to the fund manager. The high expense ratio is somewhat justified considering the broad diversification across 228 holdings, notwithstanding the high concentration among the top 10 names.

All in all, I would say the high discount to the NAV offsets the quite elevated expense ratio, making DFP an attractive investment.

Distributions

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund pays a monthly dividend, most recently at about 6.69% annualized, which is quite attractive in itself and will grow in appeal once the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, most likely this September.

Conclusion

The Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has trailed the broad market as measured by the S&P 500 so far in 2024. As I think the bulk of the easy market gains are behind us, you may well want to consider a broad income-focused fund such as DFP for both current income and some capital gain potential which may be realized if:

Preferred securities broadly rally as interest rates are cut across the board.

The current quite high NAV discount of 9.8% is reduced over time.

As such, I think investors are looking at a high single-digit return potential over the next few years, and as such I rank DFP a buy.

Thank you for reading.