HYG: A Benchmark In Junk Bonds, But Not The Best ETF In This Field

designer491

Strategy

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) started investing operations on 5/4/2007 and tracks the Markit iBoxx® USD Liquid High Yield Index. It has a 12-month trailing yield of 5.96%, a 30-day SEC yield of 7.44% and an expense ratio of 0.49%. Distributions are paid monthly. Based on assets under management, HYG is the largest ETF in high yield corporate bonds (often referred to as “junk bonds”), ahead of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) and SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

As described by iShares in the prospectus, bonds eligible in the underlying index must be U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds for sale in the U.S., issued by companies with at least $1 billion outstanding face value and domiciled in developed markets, and have:

an average rating of sub-investment grade from Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s;

at least $400 million of outstanding face value;

an original maturity date of less than 15 years;

at least 1.5 years to maturity for index insertions, and 1 year to maturity for renewals.

The underlying index is a modified market-value weighted index with a cap of 3% on each issuer. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 11%.

Portfolio

The heaviest sectors in the portfolio are consumer cyclicals (i.e. consumer discretionary), communication services, consumer non-cyclicals (i.e. consumer staples) and energy.

Sector breakdown in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

About 52% of asset value is invested in debt with a BB rating, meaning the fund is tilted to the less risky junk bonds (BBB is investment grade).

Quality breakdown in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

About half of assets have a maturity between 3 and 5 years. The portfolio’s weighted average maturity is 4.3 years.

Maturity breakdown in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The portfolio has 1230 constituents. The next table lists the top 10 holdings, which represent only 3.6% of asset value.

Name Sector Weight% Country Duration Maturity Coupon% MEDLINE BORROWER LP 144A Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.42 US 3.79 1-Apr-29 3.88 DISH NETWORK CORP 144A Communications 0.4 US 2.35 15-Nov-27 11.75 CLOUD SOFTWARE GROUP INC 144A Technology 0.39 US 3.45 31-Mar-29 6.5 CLOUD SOFTWARE GROUP INC 144A Technology 0.39 US 3.33 30-Sep-29 9 DIRECTV FINANCING LLC 144A Communications 0.36 US 2.58 15-Aug-27 5.88 VENTURE GLOBAL LNG INC 144A Energy 0.35 US 3.43 1-Feb-29 9.5 HUB INTERNATIONAL LTD 144A Insurance 0.33 US 3.15 15-Jun-30 7.25 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL FINANCE NETHER Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.33 Israel 2.11 1-Oct-26 3.15 CCO HOLDINGS LLC 144A Communications 0.32 US 2.25 1-May-27 5.13 PANTHER ESCROW ISSUER LLC 144A Insurance 0.31 US 4.19 1-Jun-31 7.13 Click to enlarge

Performance

HYG shows a total return of about 120% since its inception in 2007:

HYG total return (Seeking Alpha)

However, the share price has lost over 25% (excluding distributions). While it has been paying high distributions, the fund has suffered a loss in capital. The decay is amplified by the cumulative inflation: about 51% since May 2007, based on CPI.

HYG price return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has decreased by -21.5% over the last 10 years, from $5.67 per share in 2013 to $4.45 in 2023. Once again, the decay in income stream is amplified by inflation: about 31% in the same time.

HYG distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

The next table compares characteristics of HYG and its closest competitors USHY and JNK, both passively managed ETFs tracking different indexes in the same asset category.

HYG USHY JNK Inception 4/4/2007 10/25/2017 11/28/2007 Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.08% 0.40% AUM $16.65B $13.18B $8.39B Avg Daily Volume $2.84B $261.45M $418.86M Holdings 1233 1868 1197 Top 10 3.74% 2.92% 3.82% Turnover 11.00% 13.00% 28.00% Div. Yield TTM 5.92% 6.78% 6.62% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR -0.06% -0.15% 0.57% Click to enlarge

HYG is not only the largest of these funds in assets, but also the most liquid by far in dollar volume. Nonetheless, USHY has the lowest expense ratio. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 11/1/2017 to match all inception dates. USHY is the best performer, while HYG and JNK are almost tied.

HYG vs USHY, JNK (Seeking Alpha)

HYG vs rules-based ETFs

The next table compares characteristics of HYG and five high-yield corporate bond ETFs trying to improve the risk-adjusted performance with specific rules:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV)

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

HYG SHYG ANGL HYLS HYGV PHB Inception 4/4/2007 10/15/2013 4/10/2012 2/25/2013 7/17/2018 11/15/2007 Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.30% 0.25% 1.02% 0.37% 0.50% AUM $16.65B $6.18B $2.96B $1.44B $1.39B $645.20M Avg Daily Volume $2.84B $56.52M $34.67M $6.52M $8.78M $2.64M Holdings 1233 1052 127 332 1003 239 Top 10 3.74% 4.48% 21.82% 20.07% 5.93% 10.18% Turnover 11.00% 26.00% 31.00% 29.00% 167.00% 31.00% Div. Yield TTM 5.92% 6.64% 5.94% 6.38% 8.77% 5.33% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR -0.06% 1.43% 1.09% -0.15% -4.52% 4.17% Click to enlarge

The next chart plots total returns, starting on 7/23/2018 to match all inception dates. HYG is second to last, beating only HYLS. The “fallen angels” fund, which invests in debt of companies losing their investment grade, is the best performer.

HYG vs. Competitors since 7/23/2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is the largest junk bond ETF in the market and is often used as a benchmark in this asset category. The yield is attractive, but both price and distributions have suffered a decay for years, amplified by inflation. If HYG doesn’t look really compelling as a long-term investment, it may be very useful in tactical allocation strategies switching between asset categories. For investors absolutely willing to hold high-yield corporate bonds for a long period, fallen angels ETFs like VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) look like better choices.