Investment Thesis

Shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) have gotten cheap enough for investors to look into buying, in my opinion. At around $4, the stock has priced in worst-case scenarios while leaving the upside for grabs. I believe the company is trading near a cyclical bottom as fertilizers trade at very historically cheap levels. Therefore, I think the long-term upside for ICL Group is attractive and recommend investors look into buying this chemical and fertilizer company at a pretty cheap valuation today.

Company Overview

ICL Group stands for Israel Chemicals Limited, and is known for being a global manufacturer of "specialty minerals and fertilizers", while being committed to sustainable agriculture solutions to feed the world according to their website. They focus on next-generation fertilization, digital agriculture, and food tech as their website shows they have a global presence with "38 production sites in 13 countries".

According to the annual report, "Our integrated business model is mainly structured around three mineral value chains – bromine, potash and phosphate". These three minerals have a lot of applications ranging from industrial, manufacturing, and agriculture. So, investors can see that as a chemical company, they affect a variety of industries, with four reporting segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions and Growing Solutions.

Industrial Products refers to their "bromine value chain, which includes elemental bromine and bromine compounds for various industrial applications". The company makes bromine by extracting it from the Dead Sea, one of their unique assets they have access too. Bromine can be used to treat wastewater, reduce air pollution in power plants, and make automobile tires, according to the company's own press release about bromine.

Potash production refers to their "potash value chain and includes primarily potash fertilizers and our magnesium business". Potash is a fertilizer that combines various minerals and salts that farmers use to grow crops. Recently, potash has hit multi-year lows after spiking in mid-2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine war. While still down, there is a slow recovery in the price of potash, which makes me believe the cyclical rebound in fertilizers is slowly happening.

Phosphate Solutions refers to "specialty phosphate salts and acids for various food and industrial applications". These industrial applications include fertilizers, flavor enhancers, and preservatives. It's also used in lithium iron phosphate batteries, which is interesting to me because EVs are likely to be more popular, which should increase the demand for these LFP batteries.

Finally, Growing Solutions refers to specialty fertilizers, which are high-tech products used for unique purposes. For example, the company sells a specialty fertilizer known as "Foliar Fertilizer", which sprays "water-dissolved fertilizers directly onto the leaves in order to replenish crops and correct deficiencies". In sum, these special fertilizers are very high-tech and are used for unique crops to enhance the safety and efficiency of crop yields for farmers.

Segment contribution can be seen here, according to the company's annual report:

Annual Report

All in all, the company is well diversified between these four segments, with a global presence that operates in a pretty cyclical industry. Depending on industrial output, fertilizer demand, and growing seasons, the company's financial results swing up and down due to these prevailing factors. However, at today's prices, I believe ICL Group is trading at a cyclical low and can rebound as bromine, potash, and phosphate prices seem poised for recovery.

A Cyclical Rebound

Many fertilizers are seeing a rebound in price levels, which makes me believe that demand is steadily growing, potentially giving ICL Group a rebound in revenues. Sales in 2022 peaked at about $10 billion, due to the Russia-Ukraine war spiking the prices of many fertilizers, including potash. Since then, production has moved in and supply rushed to meet this shortage, so the prices of fertilizers have moved lower today.

I believe the cycle is set for a rebound from the bottom, as low fertilizer prices incentivize demand and discourage supply. For instance, one report indicates a growing demand for potash at a "CAGR of 3.2% for 2024-2029". The report indicates "increasing demand for food, coupled with shifts in dietary habits, economic development, and a growing awareness of sustainable agriculture, has driven the recent surge in the potash market".

In terms of bromine, which is a chemical that ICL Group produces, bromine prices have recently surged due to middle-east tensions from the Israel-Hamas war,

The US Bromine market has experienced an overall bullish trend in April 2024 due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine coupled with the intervention of Iran, the Bromine prices have soared this month.

I believe the middle-east tensions have created a positive rebound for bromine prices as a potential shortage is developing due to military conflicts. The report cites delayed manufacturing, supply chain disruptions, and overall uncertainty in the region to be a major bullish factor for bromine prices. As a result, I see many of the commodity prices that ICL group makes pushing upwards, which leads me to believe we are seeing a potential cyclical rebound in fertilizer, bromine, and phosphates.

Savvy Investments

I believe a major factor that will help ICL Group maintain its global market share and presence and growth are their savvy investments they've made over the past few years. For instance, ICL Group has invested $30 million in North America to "execute on its long-term plan to provide commercial solutions for the energy storage systems market in the United States".

The company is trying to reduce the power requirements necessary to produce lithium iron phosphate. As mentioned before, phosphate can be used to make lithium-ion batteries and the market opportunity for EVs in America is quite attractive for ICL Group to supply. So, I see management being incredibly vigilant on adjacent market opportunities that they can power by supplying the raw materials and chemicals necessary.

Besides lithium iron phosphate batteries, the company has incredibly advanced research and development capabilities in my view that allow them to be a major player in specialty fertilizers. I believe their savvy investments in R&D will pay off long-term, as their products are superior to the competition in terms of efficiency and cost.

Recently, the company started a Planet Startup Hub, which basically functions as their corporate investment arm into researching and developing new technology in agriculture. Their goal is to "provide early-stage investment for AgriFood startups" and power a new wave of "innovation and technologies in the AgriFood tech ecosystem".

While still in its early stages, I see this initiative as evidence the company is very good at exploring market opportunities and investing for its future. In conclusion, management seems very high-grade and vigilant enough to spot adjacent market opportunities to invest in and grow their business.

Valuation - $7 Fair Value

While we are seeing a cyclical low now, I expect the revenues and adjusted EBITDAs to rebound and go up from here. Currently, sales are $1.7 billion for Q1 2024. If we assume that sales remain around $1.7 billion each quarter, sales should be around $7 billion annually going forward, rounded up (1.7x4=~7).

Assuming an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, which is in-line with the current quarter's margin of 21%, I can expect adjusted EBITDA to come in at $1.4 billion annually for the next few years ($7 billion x 0.20 = $1.4 billion). Applying a 8x FWD EV/EBITDA multiple, which is around the sector median, gets me a fair EV of $11.2 billion. Subtract net debt of ~$2 billion gets me a market cap of $9.2 billion, roughly.

Dividing $9.2 billion market cap from shares outstanding of 1.29 billion shares gets me a fair value of $7, rounded down. I think this $7 price target is fairly conservative given the cyclical rebound I expect to happen for ICL Group. So, investors can see the stock is pretty cheap and trading at a nice discount to my fair value estimate.

Furthermore, investors are getting paid to wait with a nice dividend yield of 4.23% according to Seeking Alpha. Their payout ratio has been below 50% as the company has balanced shareholder return with internal reinvestments, so I do not expect the dividend payout to increase. However, this nice yield gives investor a nice cushion to lean on while they wait for the stock to appreciate, potentially.

Risks

Cyclical companies like ICL Group are hard to predict as their financial results are impacted by the global economy, supply and demand, and geopolitical tensions in the world. For instance, the Israel-Hamas conflict puts ICL Group at risk because most of their operations stem from Israel.

In fact, the company was founded by the State of Israel and has a major ownership by the Israeli Corporation. Its ties with the Israeli government could be a potential problem due to the current conflict, so investors should keep in mind they are buying an Israeli-owned and run business. If the conflict escalates and gets ugly for Israel, it could be a major risk for the business going forward.

Furthermore, ICL group does a lot of business overseas and thus relies on marine shipping as a major means of exporting their products. Potential supply chain disruptions brought by war, blockades, or tariffs could negatively affect sales for ICL Group. I think this explains why the stock is so cheap, as investors are afraid of the uncertainty this Israeli company faces.

Buy ICL Group

I'm not a geopolitical expert, but I believe the stock here has been unjustly punished for being in the wrong spot at the wrong time. Being hit with war and cyclically depressed commodity prices has caused the stock to drop from a peak of $12 down to $4, at the time of this writing. I expect a cyclical rebound in potash, bromine, and fertilizers as a whole to bring the company back on its feet and suggest investors look into buying this diversified manufacturing company at cheap prices.