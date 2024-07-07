The 4 Factor Dividend Growth Strategy - Cruising Along With A 24% Return

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio

The 4-factor dividend growth portfolio was launched on November 1st, 2022. You can read about the strategy, stock selection process, and portfolio construction in this 4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio article. In a nutshell, the strategy leverages the stock selection process of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), or rather its underlying index, the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIV), with a few minor modifications.

The first major difference is the starting universe of stocks, I chose to create my own investable universe focused on high-quality companies that have a history of above-average dividend growth.

The second major difference is the modification to the ranking criteria, instead of using the return on equity, as the DJUSDIV, I chose to replace it with the return on capital. I personally believe that return on capital is a superior metric to return on equity.

On November 1, 2023, I rebalanced this portfolio with 25 newly selected stocks using the 4-factor stock selection process laid out in the original article.

You can read more about the rebalancing and changes for fiscal year two in this article.

These stocks will be held for a duration of 12 months and the portfolio will be rebalanced back to equal weight (4% per stock) at the end of each month. The portfolio is held in a traditional IRA and therefore has no tax drag from being rebalanced frequently.

Here is a snapshot of the actual portfolio as of July 5, 2024, including each position, the number of shares, current market value, estimated annual dividend, current allocation, target allocation and dividend yield.

On July 1st, the portfolio was re-balanced to bring it back to equal weight. If you continue reading, you'll learn that the monthly re-balancing has not proved to be the optimal strategy and will likely be eliminated in fiscal year 3.

Ticker Shares Market Value Annual Dividend Allocation Target Yield ADP 0.434340 102.90 2.43 3.92% 4.00% 2.36% ASML 0.100460 107.63 0.67 4.10% 4.00% 0.62% AVGO 0.064490 111.52 1.35 4.25% 4.00% 1.21% CNS 1.427730 103.02 3.37 3.93% 4.00% 3.27% EOG 0.816820 103.55 2.97 3.95% 4.00% 2.87% FAST 1.640950 102.87 2.56 3.92% 4.00% 2.49% HD 0.307240 102.51 2.77 3.91% 4.00% 2.70% INFY 5.493650 106.41 3.02 4.06% 4.00% 2.84% LOW 0.479060 102.18 2.20 3.90% 4.00% 2.16% LRCX 0.097050 105.08 0.78 4.01% 4.00% 0.74% LSTR 0.559670 103.07 0.74 3.93% 4.00% 0.72% MA 0.235730 105.65 0.62 4.03% 4.00% 0.59% MAS 1.579210 102.30 1.83 3.90% 4.00% 1.79% MCHP 1.134420 106.16 2.05 4.05% 4.00% 1.93% MPWR 0.128900 108.18 0.64 4.12% 4.00% 0.60% ODFL 0.588220 106.98 0.61 4.08% 4.00% 0.57% PAYX 0.872600 102.47 3.42 3.91% 4.00% 3.34% RHI 1.626130 103.52 3.45 3.95% 4.00% 3.33% ROL 2.123260 106.78 1.27 4.07% 4.00% 1.19% SQM 2.548500 107.67 5.35 4.10% 4.00% 4.97% SWKS 0.977280 102.25 2.66 3.90% 4.00% 2.60% TXN 0.536950 106.82 2.79 4.07% 4.00% 2.61% UPS 0.759870 103.00 4.95 3.93% 4.00% 4.81% WSM 0.368740 103.59 1.68 3.95% 4.00% 1.62% WSO 0.223170 107.25 2.41 4.09% 4.00% 2.25% Click to enlarge

Please note that the data in this table is automatically updated via "Numbers" and may not be 100% accurate.

June 2024 Results

The portfolio posted a solid return of +2.20% in June that far outpaced SCHD, +0.02%, but lagged the S&P 500, +3.53%. Year-to-date the portfolio is now ahead of SCHD but continues to trail the S&P 500. The outperformance relative to SCHD is 1.76% (+5.79% vs. +4.02%) and the gap to the S&P 500 is 9.51% (+15.29% vs. +5.79%).

For fiscal year 2 (Nov 2023 - Oct 2024), my portfolio is trailing the S&P 500 (-2.46%) but maintains a healthy margin over SCHD (+11.52%). Since its inception, on November 1, 2022, the portfolio has a CAGR of 24.01% and is trailing the S&P 500 by 0.90% but outperforming SCHD by 16.83%.

Beating the S&P 500 or SCHD is not a primary objective, but it is useful to see how the portfolio fares compared to alternative investment options. The goal is for this portfolio to deliver a long-term (5+ years) CAGR of at least 12%. Thus far, 20 months in, the portfolio is sitting comfortably ahead of this goal. Outperforming SCHD and staying in-line with the S&P 500 is just icing on the cake.

The average gain for all 25 holdings in June was 2.20%. This is one of the rare months where the portfolio return aligns perfectly with the "perfect benchmark" return. Typically, due to rebalancing limitations, the portfolio return and the benchmark return are a few basis points off.

Individual Returns and Variations

Here are the individual returns for June for each holding. In the table below you can see the ticker symbol for each holding, the target allocation weight, the total return in June, and the respective allocation return in the portfolio.

Symbol Target Allocation Jun 24 Cumulative ADP 4.00% -1.98% 11.32% ASML 4.00% 6.50% 71.88% AVGO 4.00% 21.25% 93.13% CNS 4.00% 3.23% 42.72% EOG 4.00% 1.06% 2.45% FAST 4.00% -4.76% 9.64% HD 4.00% 2.80% 23.31% INFY 4.00% 11.16% 17.99% LOW 4.00% -0.38% 16.81% LRCX 4.00% 14.41% 82.24% LSTR 4.00% 1.35% 13.77% MA 4.00% -1.32% 17.55% MAS 4.00% -4.65% 29.70% MCHP 4.00% -5.89% 30.36% MPWR 4.00% 11.87% 86.98% ODFL 4.00% 0.92% -5.88% PAYX 4.00% -1.33% 9.27% RHI 4.00% -0.39% -12.65% ROL 4.00% 6.78% 31.12% SQM 4.00% -12.74% -13.50% SWKS 4.00% 15.02% 25.46% TXN 4.00% -0.25% 39.04% UPS 4.00% -1.50% 0.19% WSM 4.00% -3.70% 89.54% WSO 4.00% -2.46% 34.45% 2.20% 29.88% Click to enlarge

Only 12 out of the 25 stocks had a positive return last month, but this was enough to give the portfolio an overall positive return.

Here are the best performers:

AVGO +21.25% SWKS +15.02% LRCX +14.41% MPWR +11.87% INFY +11.16%

The average cumulative return for all 25 stocks for the period November 2023 to June 2024 is 29.88%, slightly more than the actual portfolio return (+29.08%). Following the positive gains in June, 18 out of the 25 chosen stocks have double-digit returns, with only three stocks currently sitting in the red.

Here are the top 5 performers in fiscal year 2:

AVGO +93.13% WSM +89.54% MPWR +86.98% LRCX +82.24% ASML +71.88%

Breaking down the returns by the original ranking of the top 25 holdings chosen for inclusion in the portfolio, we can see that it's the highest-ranked 20 stocks that generate the highest returns. And really it's the core middle ranked stocks (6-20) that are driving the portfolio. What's interesting though is that the highest-ranked stock, SQM, is the worst performing component of the portfolio.

RANK Nov 23 Dec 23 Jan 24 Feb 24 Mar 24 Apr 24 May 24 Jun 24 CMBD 1-5 7.12% 7.76% -5.52% 9.95% 10.21% -5.37% -0.49% -4.42% 18.93% 6-10 13.42% 7.76% 4.51% 7.77% -2.48% -6.80% 5.42% 6.20% 40.08% 11-15 11.93% 8.70% -2.51% 9.53% 1.70% -9.96% 1.65% 2.01% 23.34% 16-20 12.60% 17.36% -4.42% 3.17% 5.44% -1.44% 1.01% 6.23% 45.30% 21-25 7.32% 7.61% -1.78% 5.18% 2.77% -6.05% -0.24% 0.99% 16.05% Click to enlarge

In fiscal year one, there was a clear correlation that higher-ranked stocks performed better than their lower-ranked counterparts. Thus far, this trend has not held true in fiscal year 2, with the middle ranked stocks seeing the best returns, on average.

Since there are 25 stocks included in the portfolio, there is no easy way to divide it into two equal halves. If I eliminate the middle stock, the 13th best-ranked stock, the top 12 stocks have an average return of 26.53% thus far, while the bottom 12 stocks have an average return of 34.15%. The bottom 12 stocks grossly outperformed the top 12 stocks in June, +3.82% vs. +0.69%.

Long-Term Performance

The portfolio achieved a 10.90% return in fiscal year one, outperforming the S&P 500 by 0.75%. The return for fiscal year two (Nov. 1, 2023 - Jun. 30, 2024) is 29.08% and puts the portfolio 2.46% behind the S&P 500. Since inception, Nov. 2022, on an annualized basis the portfolio has a return of 24.01% versus 24.91% for the S&P 500, leaving the portfolio trailing the index by 0.90%.

Given that the inspiration for this strategy and portfolio was SCHD, it's only fair that I compare the returns the portfolio attains to those of SCHD. SCHD did not perform well in 2023, with the exception of the last two months. The return for SCHD during fiscal year one (Nov. 2022 to Oct. 2023) was -4.51%, my portfolio outperformed SCHD by 15.41%. SCHD's return for the period November to June 2024 is 17.55%, and my portfolio is outperforming the fund by 11.52%. Since its inception, my portfolio has been beating SCHD by 16.83% on an annualized basis.

Month 4F DGR SPTR O/U SCHD O/U Nov 23 11.02% 9.13% 1.89% 6.30% 4.72% Dec 23 9.90% 4.54% 5.36% 6.31% 3.59% Jan 24 -2.01% 1.68% -3.69% 0.14% -2.15% Feb 24 6.99% 5.34% 1.65% 1.84% 5.15% Mar 24 3.66% 3.22% 0.45% 4.65% -0.99% Apr 24 -5.96% -4.08% -1.88% -4.51% -1.45% May 24 1.28% 4.96% -3.68% 2.05% -0.77% Jun 24 2.20% 3.59% -1.39% 0.02% 2.18% 2022 7.04% -0.49% 7.53% 3.20% 3.84% 2023 26.41% 26.29% 0.13% 4.57% 21.85% 2024 5.79% 15.29% -9.51% 4.02% 1.76% Cumulative 43.14% 44.88% -1.74% 12.25% 30.89% Annualized 24.01% 24.91% -0.90% 7.18% 16.83% Fiscal Year 1 10.90% 10.14% 0.75% -4.51% 15.41% Fiscal Year 2 29.08% 31.54% -2.46% 17.55% 11.52% Click to enlarge

What I would like to see from this strategy is a strong total return (12% CAGR) over a long period of time, say 5 to 10 years. Fiscal year one came up a little short of this threshold, but things are back on track in fiscal year two.

Dividend Review

Currently, the portfolio has a forward dividend yield of 2.00%, which is down from the 2.06% dividend yield a month ago. This is primarily driven by the positive returns in June, and dividend rate updates. The portfolio generated $3.98 in dividend income during the month of June, the dividends were reinvested in a way to reduce the allocation drift. June 2024 dividend income was 9.94% higher than June 2023 dividend income. This up and down rollercoaster of higher and lower dividend income relative to the past year continues. The total dividend income generated in 2022 was $6.08, and $49.08 in 2023. Dividend income in fiscal year one was $42.21, fiscal year two should be significantly higher. Eight months in and the dividend income for fiscal year 2, $38.25, is already more than 90% of fiscal year 1's total dividend income.

The projected dividend income for the next 12 months is $56.59; this figure has increased from $55.44 a month ago as a result of the recent rebalancing. I'll be curious to see what impact the monthly rebalancing will have on potentially missed dividend income. Since I am not adding any new money to the portfolio, I will have a unique opportunity to track how the dividend income grows over time directly through dividend growth and dividend reinvestment.

At portfolio launch on November 1, 2022, the projected dividend income for the next 12 months was $46.79. The current projection of $56.59 is 20.94% higher, that equates to a 12.09% CAGR.

Changes For Fiscal Year 3

I am continually analyzing the returns from this strategy and looking for minor ways to better optimize the portfolio. Here are two likely changes that will be implemented in the next fiscal year.

The first consideration is to trim the number of chosen stocks in the portfolio from the current 25 down to 20. Here's how this change would have impacted fiscal year 2 returns.

November December January February March April May June Cumulative Top 20 11.27% 10.39% -1.98% 7.61% 3.72% -5.90% 1.90% 2.50% 32.07% Top 25 10.48% 9.84% -1.94% 7.12% 3.53% -5.93% 1.47% 2.20% 28.73% Excess 0.79% 0.56% -0.04% 0.49% 0.19% 0.03% 0.43% 0.30% 3.34% Click to enlarge

As you can see, the more concentrated 20 stock portfolio would have delivered superior returns in 7 out of the 8 months in fiscal year 2. Overall, this would have generated a +3.34% higher cumulative return. If this trend continues, I will likely adopt this change in fiscal year 3.

The second consideration is whether to re-balance the constituent stocks at the start of each month, bringing each position back to its original 4% equal weight. Here's how this change would have impacted fiscal year 2 returns.

November December January February March April May June Cumulative No Rebalancing 10.48% 9.93% -2.06% 7.32% 3.72% -6.18% 1.85% 2.65% 29.88% Monthly Rebalancing 10.48% 9.84% -1.94% 7.12% 3.53% -5.93% 1.47% 2.20% 28.73% Excess 0.00% 0.09% -0.12% 0.20% 0.19% -0.25% 0.38% 0.45% 1.14% Click to enlarge

The difference isn't quite as high as with the number of constituent stocks but nevertheless the non-rebalanced portfolio would have generated a better return thus far, +1.14%. Granted the actual portfolio is held in a Traditional IRA account and does not incur capital gains taxes from monthly rebalancing. If this portfolio was held in a taxable brokerage account, not rebalancing monthly would be the optimal path to lower any potential tax drag.

Both these potential changes will be tracked through the remainder of fiscal year 2 and likely implemented in fiscal year 3.

New 4 Factor List

Since June 2023, I have been running the 4-factor stock screener on a monthly basis and tracking the list of top-ranking stocks. I want to accumulate this data to run additional tests on more frequent rebalancing and to document how much the list changes from month to month.

Compiling the list is a 2-step process; the first part is generating a shortlist of dividend growth stocks; the second step is ranking them based on the 4 factors.

Thus far, starting this strategy during any month between June 2023 and June 2024 would have worked better or worse depending on the month you started. It's important to note that only 2 of these portfolios have a full 12 months of returns. Relative to investing in SCHD, the 4 factor strategy has yielded much more attractive outperformance. Here's a breakdown of the total returns.

Start Month 4 Factor SPY alpha SCHD alpha Status June 2023 31.50% 28.09% 3.41% 17.06% 14.44% Final July 2023 26.59% 24.41% 2.18% 11.17% 15.42% Final August 2023 19.98% 22.60% -2.62% 6.16% 13.82% September 2023 17.60% 24.64% -7.03% 7.77% 9.83% October 2023 24.25% 30.84% -6.59% 12.49% 11.76% November 2023 34.05% 33.74% 0.31% 16.96% 17.09% December 2023 18.94% 22.55% -3.61% 10.03% 8.92% January 2024 7.97% 17.19% -9.23% 3.50% 4.47% February 2024 9.96% 15.36% -5.40% 3.35% 6.61% March 2024 5.14% 9.64% -4.50% 1.49% 3.65% April 2024 -0.27% 6.17% -6.44% -3.02% 2.75% May 2024 3.16% 10.62% -7.47% 1.56% 1.60% June 2024 1.60% 5.30% -3.70% -0.48% 2.08% Click to enlarge

The returns in the table above are through 7/6/24.

Here are the criteria for the initial stock screener:

Payout Ratio of 80% or less. 3 & 5-year Dividend Growth Rate of at least 5%. 5-year Revenue and EPS Growth Rate of at least 5%. Stock must trade on the NYSE or NASDAQ. Wide or Narrow Economic Moat. Exemplary or Standard Stewardship Rating.

I ran this screener on June 28th and 107 unique dividend growth stocks were selected for further analysis. I then applied the 4-factor stock selection process and narrowed the list down to just the top 25 ideas. The list is presented below, with data shown as of June 28th, 2024.