Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars

On our previous coverage of Capital Power Corporation (OTCPK:CPXWF) (TSX:CPX:CA), we gave it a buy rating and suggested investors would do well to enter it using the exchangeable units, which were trading at a 1% discount. Since then, CPX has done modestly well with a total return of 8.38%.

The convertible units got converted into CPX in a timely fashion and your total return on those was about 9.5%. While the story has gone well for us, the company itself has had to deal with significantly more challenges than what we anticipated at the time of our coverage. We review these and tell you how we played it to reduce our risks.

Q1-2024

CPX's Q1-2024 results were fairly weak. The company had telegraphed the issues to analysts, and that group was fairly busy lowering the bar right into Q1-2024. Yet, there was a big miss across all relevant metrics.

The big culprit was Alberta where the adjusted EBITDA collapsed down 43%. The US side protected the company to some extent, but it is still Alberta that drives the numbers and the overall weakness showed in EBITDA and cash flow.

The actual adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $1.15 per share. Estimates were generally over $1.25 per share. CPX compared the AFFO numbers relative to their targets for 2024, and we (and even they) think they will come up short now.

Outlook

While the miss in Q1-2024 was bad, the bigger issue was the repowering of the Genesee project. You can see below that CPX upped its expected capex on the project from $1.35 billion to $1.55-1.65 billion. The $250 million bump at midpoint is a big hit to the free cash flow.

The good news is that the company is continuing its diversification away from Alberta and closed its two planned acquisitions in the quarter. Alberta is still projected to be 44% of the total currently.

Another thing going in its favor is that the company has hedged a very large portion of its 2025 and 2026 power volumes. It even revealed new hedges for 2027.

I'll now touch on our Alberta power and natural gas hedge positions for 2025 to 2027, which are shown as of March 31st, 2024. For 2025, we have 9,500 gigawatt hours hedged, while in 2026 and 2027, we have 8,500 and 5,000 gigawatt hours hedged, respectively. The weighted average hedge prices are in the high $70 per megawatt hour for 2025 and 2026, while 2027 is in the low $80 per megawatt hour. This compares favorably to the forward prices of $56 per megawatt hour in 2025 and 2026 and $60 per megawatt hour in 2027.

There is a curious development here as CPX revealed 2027 hedged at "low $80s" and also showed the forward strip prices at $60/MWH. We are not sure how this was accomplished, but it remains a good development for shareholders. The more concerning aspect here is that forward prices have absolutely cratered for all 3 years (2025-2027).

We have to admit that this was nowhere close to what we thought would happen. Alberta has seen a massive influx of immigrants. We have also seen a rather broad-based intra-provincial migration has housing remains most affordable in Alberta. In the face of such "volume" growth, and the most robust economy amongst Canadian provinces, we expected prices to average into the $80/MWH+ range. That was a key leg of our bull thesis. We are seeing the absolute opposite, as new power supply absolutely overwhelms demand. When we wrote about the expected 2023 AFFO (Q4-2023 results were not out at the time of last coverage), we thought this is what we will see for 2024-2026.

For 2023, the adjusted funds from operations (FFO minus sustaining capex) will come in near $830 million or close to $7.00 per share. This puts it at close to 5X AFFO.

Source: 6.2% Yielder Reaches Attractive Entry Point

Estimates are now down to $6.00 in AFFO for 2024 and about $6.50 (thanks to Genesee coming onstream) for 2025.

How We Played It

Seeing some of these things unfold in real time was quite fascinating. For our own accounts, we doubled down on the stock at $35.50 and then unloaded the entire position at $41.30. The rationale for the first was that the stock was too oversold. The rationale for removing the whole position off was that we felt more analyst downgrades would come as the year progressed.

But as the stock pulled back, we did establish new positions. This time, however, we did it with the benefit of options. We bought the stock and sold the $39.00 Covered Calls on it. Generally, we seldom establish positions without covered calls and that has created our low-volatility returns, but in this case, we went straight long back in December 2023. We were so bullish on the stock that the expectations of a significantly higher stock price outweighed the benefits of a covered call. We expected $50/share in short order and did not want to squander that. At present, our bullishness is fairly tempered. The primary lynch-pin of the bull thesis, Alberta Power prices, have really disappointed. We see fair value as close to $40/share. With that outlook, we are fairly happy with trying to create a 14-16% annual total return. You get a 6.26% yield on the current stock price, and you can add a 7% -10% annualized option side returns. We still think this is a good stock to own over the long run, but we cannot have a buy rating with fair value so close by. We are downgrading this to a "hold", while noting that this is a rare case where we are actually "holding" it as well.

