Introduction

Since its IPO back in July 2020, shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have lost about 77% of their value. As a 'disruptor' in the insurance industry, the company has been facing losses in EBITDA and earnings as the company tries to build out scale, new product lines, and streamline operations in an effort to enhance efficiency and profitability. In this article, I'll assess the company's competitive advantage, the latest quarterly results, and provide what I think are the largest risks to the company and how I would go about valuing the business.

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

Lemonade isn't your traditional insurance company. As an insurance company, the company sells renters, homeowners, car, pet, and term life insurance. With operations primarily in the United States, the company also has small coverage in Germany, the Netherlands, and France. What makes Lemonade different is that it uses machine learning models and artificial intelligence to gain a better edge in pricing, or so it says. Built on the "insurtech" model of "revolutionizing" the insurance industry using modern tech, Lemonade is taking somewhat of a different strategy compared to traditional peers.

Based out of New York, Lemonade launched operations around the same time as a cohort of "insurtech" companies, which aim to utilize modern technology to "revolutionize" the insurance industry. The company was founded in April 2015 by current co-CEOs Daniel Schreiber (former president Powermat Technologies) and Shai Wininger (co-founder of Fiverr) and became a publicly traded company in July 2020.

In terms of the business model, the name of the game for Lemonade is scale and customer acquisition, comparing lifetime value versus acquisition costs to drive decision-making. Initially, Lemonade started writing homeowners and renters policies, targeting a younger demographic that's more tech-savvy. To do this, Lemonade used a seamless digital experience and targeted this demographic with the view that they were not yet car owners and would likely make bigger purchases over their life, which would mean greater demand for other forms of insurance (e.g., life insurance, car insurance, etc.).

Today, Lemonade has a footprint across North America and has been dipping its toes in the European markets. For newer products like car and pet insurance, the company is working with state regulators to get their offerings across multiple markets. Most of the company's business is in California, Texas, and New York, which collectively account for over half the company's gross written premium. The chart below shows the geographic breakdown of the company's gross written premium in the latest quarter.

Geographical Breakdown of Gross Written Premium (Company Filings)

Improving Profitability

Lemonade has been unprofitable for a while. If you follow most of my coverage, pretty much all of the companies I discuss have a history of profitability over long periods of time. In the case of Lemonade, the company's financial performance is improving, with the LAE ratio dropping from 13.2% in Q4'21 to 7.6% in Q1'24.

Company Filings

Typically, it's common to see large insurance companies to have LAE ratios around the 10% range. With a LAE ratio at 7.6%, the company's ratio is better than the average insurance company, which may illustrate an advantage when it comes to the company's technology and underwriting abilities before scale benefits. With a consistently improving LAE ratio over time, the company has been making good progress.

Still, this hasn't materialized into overall profitability for Lemonade. While gross earned premium has almost doubled over the last two years, the company is still losing about $34 million in adjusted EBITDA a quarter. That said, the losses have been narrowing over time.

Company Filings

In my view, I see a potential path for Lemonade to become EBITDA positive over the next few years. While I'd be more conservative compared to management, they seem to be quite optimistic on their plans to turn cash flow positive. On the Q1'24 earnings call, President and Co-founder Shai Wininger commented:

We are excited by the accelerated timing of us getting to net cash flow positive at the end of this year 2024, such that by Q1 2025, we expect to be generating positive cash flow on a consistent basis. We expect to reach profitability as measured by adjusted EBITDA the following year. Once we're generating positive cash flow, we'll be able to lean in and reinvest this additional cash in faster growth. As for your question about our growth targets, we previously indicated our expectation for a multi-year average IFP compounded annual growth rate in the mid-20s. While we're not revising this today, we may accelerate our growth rates as new incremental growth opportunities come along.

Previously, when we look back to two quarters ago, Lemonade stated in Q3'23 that it was expecting to turn cash flow positive in late 2025, with positive EBITDA soon to follow in 2026. The company also cited expectations of "hundreds of millions" in unrestricted cash in late 2025.

Even these expectations were an improvement from the Investor Day in 2022, when the company indicated it was expecting to turn profitable in mid-2026 with at least $100 million in unrestricted cash. Clearly, the company is becoming more and more optimistic as time has gone on, accelerating their expectations, which is a positive sign for investors.

Historically, Lemonade has consistently emphasized growth, given that it needs scale to be profitable, stating that "growth isn't an impediment to profitability, it's a precondition to it". In the latest quarterly results, Lemonade posted organic in-force premium growth of $794 million, which was up 21.6% year over year. The company also increased customer count 12.9%, now surpassing the 2 million customer market. Given that gross earned premium has more than doubled while operating expenses are only up ~20% over the last two years, I think that Lemonade has demonstrated that as it scales and due to the fixed-cost nature of the business model, they can reduce expense ratios.

At IPO, Lemonade offered renters and homeowners insurance, and only later added pet, car, and term life products. As the company expands its offerings to other states and countries, I expect its underwriting performance to improve through increasing retention on top of cross-selling opportunities, as previously illustrated. In Illinois, the only state where all five of LMND's products are offered, annual dollar retention, the proportion of a premium dollar 12 months prior that renews, is 95%, significantly above the company average of mid-80s where it's at currently. In my view, I think that expense ratios can decrease as renewal policy has much lower costs compared to acquiring new policy and increased retention should help with that. Additionally, renewal loss ratios are also typically better than new business loss ratios, which should lead to lower company-wide loss ratios as a larger proportion of the book is comprised of renewals.

Finally, another factor that should help profitability is rate increases. Altogether, Lemonade is expecting to earn about $100 million from increased rates in 2024. At present, the company continues to seek rate increases across the board and reports seeing acceleration in rate approvals. Due to the regulatory nature of rates in personal lines, LMND cites that it may be a year or two before they are fully on track. With high inflation in 2021-22, the company has filed for significant premium rate increases, the effect of which has yet to fully "earn in" as policies are renewed at approved updated rates.

Just last year in Q2'23, the state of California approved a 30% rate increase in Lemonade's homeowners rates and a 23% increase in pet rates. Later, in Q3'23, the company received a 51% rate increase approval in California for the company's organic car product. Today, California represents about half of Lemonade's organic car product premiums, which is relatively small compared to other lines. Any pending rate increases could meaningfully improve the company's near-term profitability. To illustrate how significant this is, the company's premium per customer jumped about 8% compared to last year to $379, which was almost entirely driven by rate increases.

Business Model Risks

One of the biggest risks to Lemonade is its cash burn. As an unprofitable company, Lemonade bleeds cash, and its cash burn is approximately 36 million a quarter on average (source: S&P Capital IQ). When looking at the cash position increases early on since IPO, a good portion has come from issuing stock.

Cash & Investments Balance (Author, based on forecast data from TD Cowen)

This dilution coincides almost perfectly with the share price. In early 2022 when the share count more than doubled, shares of Lemonade more than halved, reflecting the dilution attributable to common shareholders. In my view, this is a big risk for investors as creditors are unlikely to lend money to an unprofitable company like Lemonade with a lack of tangible assets (interest rate would also be very high, even if they could access credit markets). As such, the potential dilution impact is something to watch for.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

As a company, Lemonade was originally founded with the mission of improving insurance pricing through a focus on machine-learning and AI-based models, most notably its customer LTV model. However, due to its age and relative size, the company's dataset is likely dwarfed by those of incumbents such as Allstate (ALL) and Progressive (PGR), as LMND has a little over 2 million customers (across all products) compared to Allstate's approximately 16 million policies in-force and PGR's approximately 21 million policies-in-force.

So because of this, and on top of profitability and growth challenges with taking market share from incumbents, Lemonade is likely at a pricing disadvantage. However, the company claims to have significantly more data per customer, with approximately 1600 "data points" about its users, which is "100X more data than traditional insurance carriers," according to the company. Lemonade hasn't provided a lot of evidence, and I'm not sure how this would even be verified (it's not clear what they mean by data point and how these are collected), but clearly the company is very reliant on data for its strategy to work.

The risk of a large giant developing their own technology in house or acquiring existing technology to use on their own platforms where they already have the data would be a material risk to Lemonade's business model. There's also regulatory risk, as states like California do not permit the use of telematics in pricing policies. It's unclear as to the direction regulators and states will go, but with privacy being a key concern with new technologies, we can be sure this is something being looked at.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Valuing Lemonade is tricky, as the company isn't yet profitable, so trailing twelve-month EPS and EBITDA are useless in determining multiples. To value the company, I chose to use a discounted cash flow analysis (DCF) because I think it's a more accurate representation to value an unprofitable company like Lemonade.

In my discounted cash flow model, I chose to use the following assumptions:

I computed a cost of equity of 14%, which is based on a beta of 2.0 and a risk-free rate of 4.29% (ten year U.S. treasury yield)

My revenue assumptions have Lemonade reaching $550 million in total revenues for FY'24, increasing at 175 until the end of the decade.

Based on guidance, I chose to be more conservative and assumed Lemonade reaches positive operating cash flows (just above breakeven) in 2026, a year after management's target in 1H'25.

I used a terminal growth rate of 2% in years beyond the forecast period to establish a terminal value for the company beyond 2030.

Based on these assumptions, I derived a target price of $17.83 per share, which implies about 9.1% upside from the current share price. Compared to analyst estimates, my target price is on the low end of the sellside. Collectively, Wall Street has an average price target of $19.29 per share, with a high target of $40.00 and a low target of $11.00.

Seeking Alpha

I attribute my valuation to be lower than the average because I'm assuming that Lemonade reaches positive operating cash flows in 2026, as opposed to 2025 like management is guiding. Again, I'm being on the conservative side because there are plenty of macroeconomic factors like rates, a slowing economy, and a weaker consumer that could impact results, so I'm giving myself a margin of safety here.

Altogether, I view Lemonade as being a disruptor in the insurance industry. However, given the uncertainty with cash burn, the threat of additional dilution, and the risk of traditional insurance companies developing their own in-house technologies, I'm inclined to avoid Lemonade for now. With my DCF model suggesting potential upside of just 9.1%, above the company's cost of equity of 14%, I would avoid shares for now. As such, I'd wait for a pullback closer to my price target of $17.83 before purchasing shares. If I were to buy an innovative insurance company with a technological advantage, my preference would be for Kinsale (KNSL), which is already profitable and growing quickly. I previously covered the company here.