I'm Banking On These 8% Yields For A Better Tomorrow

Treasuries currently yield 4-5%, prompting some investors to park cash in bonds rather than equities. While treasury bonds can be a great place to put capital to work when it comes to principal that you need within a certain time frame, one should probably ask the following questions when it comes to putting too much capital in bonds:

Opportunity Cost: What am I missing out on in the equity markets by investing in bonds?

Real Return: What is the real rate of return after taxes, and does that surpass inflation in a meaningful way?

Despite the allure of treasuries, I continue to put new capital to work in other places that either have capital appreciation potential and/or provide higher yields.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which are trading at attractive valuations and offer yields north of 8%. Let’s explore what makes them great picks for their high yield and growth potential!

#1: Chatham Lodging Preferred Series A

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a self-managed REIT that’s focused on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded select-service hotels. At present, It has 38 hotel properties totaling 5,735 rooms in 16 U.S. states and Washington D.C.

The merits of investing in CLDT include its higher margin profile compared to most peers, due to the lower operating costs of its property profile. This helped CLDT to emerge out of the headwinds driven by the pandemic in 2020 faster than most peers.

As shown below, CLDT’s EBITDA margin of 35.8% is the second highest amongst its peer group, sitting behind Apple Hospitality (APLE) and ahead of Summit Hotel Properties (INN).

Investor Presentation

CLDT’s operating performance has remained strong, driven by a high level of travel. This includes TSA airport screenings hitting a record high in June and with the recent 4th of July travel expected to break records. As shown below, CLDT’s average daily room rate of $182 in May compares favorably to $176 from 2019 and $180 from the prior year period.

Investor Presentation

During Q1 2024, CLDT’s RevPAR (revenue per available room) increased by 2% YoY and free cash flow grew by an encouraging 10% YoY. This was driven by strong performance in CLDT’s tech regions of Silicon Valley and Bellevue, which saw strong occupancy gains and RevPAR growth of 17% on a combined basis. Moreover, strategic initiatives such as increased parking rates and enhanced retail offerings drove operating profit in the ‘Other’ department category by 20%.

Management is guiding for 3.25% RevPAR growth, at the midpoint of range, for the second quarter. This is driven by continued expectations for strong corporate demand growth from CLDT’s top clients Google (GOOG), Broadcom (AVGO), Apple (AAPL) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). CLDT also expects to see acquisition targets come online as some private owners face meaningful refinancing risk in this higher rate environment.

This is supported by CLDT’s strong balance sheet with a leverage ratio of net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4x, sitting well below the 6x level generally considered safe for REITs and $382 million of liquidity, exceeding the $281 million of remaining debt maturities for this year.

While CLDT’s 3.3% dividend yield isn’t high, it’s well-covered by a 24% payout ratio. The stock is also attractively priced at $8.49 with a forward P/FFO of 7.95, especially considering the strong operating fundamentals with rebound to above pre-2020 levels and analyst expectations for 5% FFO per share growth next year, which I believe is achievable considering the aforementioned strengths.

Those seeking a far higher yield from this issuer may want to considering CLDT Preferred Series A Stock (CLDT.PR.A). At the current price of $20.83, this series currently trades at a 17% discount to par value, and yields an attractive 8.0%.

It’s also cumulative, which means that skipped dividend payments must be made up at some point unless if CLDT becomes insolvent. Its call date isn’t for another 2 years at 6/30/26, and with a face value of 6.625%, it may not be called should interest rates remain stickily high. As such CLDT.PR.A could be a great high yielding choice for income investors who prize an immediate high yield at a discount to par.

#2: Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest (CSWC) remains a top pick for me in the BDC sector due to its efficient cost structure as a self-managed BDC, strong performance, and relative undervaluation compared to self-managed peers Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC).

CWC has a strong track record of value creation due to its efficient cost structure and well-managed portfolio. This has resulted in market-beating returns over the past 1, 3, 5, and 10 years compared to both the S&P 500 (SPY) and VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD). As shown below, CSWC has produced a 406% total return over the past 10 years, surpassing the 181% and 120% of SPY and BIZD, respectively.

CSWC Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

CSWC carries a conservatively managed portfolio that invests in the U.S. lower middle market, where deals are highly fragmented, resulting in higher margin opportunities compared to the middle market. 89% of CSWC’s portfolio is allocated toward first-lien secured debt, with the remainder being allocated toward second lien secured (2.3%) and equity (8.9%) for a growth kicker. Plus 97% of its interest-bearing investments are held at floating rate, thereby benefitting from higher interest rates.

The portfolio is also well-diversified amongst defensive sectors, with Healthcare Services, Business Services, Media and Marketing, and Consumer Products/Services being its Top 5 sectors comprising 57% of portfolio value.

As shown below, the average holding for CSWC has declined every year since 2016, from 5.6% to just 0.9% over this timeframe, thereby lessening the impact of any one underperforming loan.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, CSWC continues to improve operating efficiencies through enhanced scale. This is reflected by it having the second-lowest operation costs, at 1.7% of total assets, compared to the 1.3% of industry leader Main Street Capital. As shown below, the operating expense ratio has declined every year since 2016 from 4.9% to 1.7%.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, CSWC has continued to demonstrate strong performance, with weighted average yield on debt being 13.3% during Q1 2024. It’s also grown its NAV per share by $0.40 over the prior year period to $16.77. As shown below, CSWC’s NAV per share has fully rebounded since declining in 2022, when lower mark-to-market valuations due to higher interest rates impacted the portfolio value.

CSWC NAV/Share (Seeking Alpha)

Importantly, CSWC carries one of the strongest balance sheets in the BDC sector, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.82x, sitting far below the 2.0x statutory limit and below the 1.25x average amongst most BDCs.

Beyond the debt market, CSWC can also tap equity issuances given its 60% share price premium to net asset value, thereby resulting accretive equity raises. This includes $184 million of equity capital that CSWC raised during Q1 alone, and I would guess that it’s raised capital during Q2 as well, which could result in an even more favorable leverage ratio.

Importantly for income investors, CSWC currently yields 8.5% and the regular dividend is well-covered by a 119% NII-to-Dividend ratio. CSWC has also paid 2 special dividends totaling $0.12 year to date.

While CSWC isn’t cheap at the current price of $26.85 with Price-to-NAV of 1.6x, it is less expensive than MAIN’s 1.77x and HTGC’s 1.80x, as shown below.

CSWC vs Peers Price-to-NAV (Seeking Alpha)

I continue to believe that internally-managed BDCs like CSWC with a strong track record of value creation deserve to trade at a premium to over externally-managed peers, as their efficient cost structures enable them to maintain a high dividend yield despite trading at a higher premium to NAV. Plus, from a Price-to-NII standpoint of 10.2x, CSWC doesn’t appear to be too expensive.

With an 8.5% regular dividend yield (9.4% TTM yield including special dividends), a strong balance sheet, and potential for accretive portfolio growth, CSWC remains on my radar as a high-yielding income ‘buy’.

Investor Takeaway

Chatham Lodging Trust and Capital Southwest present great +8% yielding investment opportunities, each leveraging their unique strengths in their respective sectors. Chatham Lodging Trust stands out with its resilient operating performance and robust EBITDA margin, driven by its focus on upscale, extended-stay hotels, strategic location advantages, and efficient cost management, offering a preferred stock yield of 8.0%.

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest excels in the BDC sector with its conservatively managed, diversified portfolio, efficient cost structure, and strong balance sheet, providing an 8.5% yield backed by well-covered dividends and historical market-beating returns. Together, these stocks offer investors the potential for both high yield and capital appreciation in the current market environment.