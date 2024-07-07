atiatiati/iStock via Getty Images

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) sells furniture through its own and independently operated retail store network and through wholesale channels, best known for the company’s reclining chairs. The company has a solid financial profile and strategy, and while industry turbulence caused by a weak housing market has pushed the company’s revenues and earnings down, La-Z-Boy continues generating a healthy bottom line.

In the past decade, La-Z-Boy’s stock has appreciated around 64%, on top of which the company pays out a dividend with a current yield of 2.22%. In addition, the company has spent a good amount buying back shares, decreasing the total outstanding shares from 51.8 million in FY2015 into 42.9 million in FY2024.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

La-Z-Boy Builds Growth on Strategic Store Expansion

After stabilizing revenues from FY2011 forward after several years of consecutive declines in the early 2000s, La-Z-Boy has shifted its strategy on building growth on store acquisitions – revenues have grown at a CAGR of 4.3% from FY2011 to FY2024.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

At the end of FY2011, the company owned 83 of its 304 total La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and none of its 526 Comfort Studios. By the end of FY2024, the total retail network has now expanded moderately into 355 Furniture Galleries stores and 528 Comfort Studios.

While the Comfort Studios continue to be entirely operated by independent operators, La-Z-Boy has acquired and expanded the Furniture Galleries – the company now owns 187 of the stores after FY2024, over double the FY2011 number. The store acquisitions are targeted to continue at an annual rate of 5-10 into at least FY2027, as told in La-Z-Boy’s June investor presentation.

The company's strategy seems great, as it is able to expand through low-risk independently run stores that add to wholesale revenues but grow by acquiring the stores, pushing La-Z-Boy's revenues up well.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

In FY2024 alone, La-Z-Boy spent $39.4 million to acquire 11 previously independent Furniture Galleries stores. From FY2013 forward, a total of $254 million has been spent on cash acquisitions. The company also opened six new company-owned stores during FY2024, spending $53.6 million on capital expenditures, partly to fuel organic store network expansion in addition to the acquisitions. Despite the investments, La-Z-Boy has been left with a good amount of cash flows for share buybacks and dividends.

As a result of the store acquisition and expansion strategy, La-Z-Boy’s operating income has increased impressively from just $30.4 million in FY2011 into $158.0 million in FY2024 at a CAGR of 13.5%. The company’s five-year average return on equity stands at 14.4%, making the incremental growth seemingly valuable.

LZB June 2024 Investor Presentation

The company continues having notable growth targets into a 400 Furniture Galleries network, coupled with increased margins from the FY2024 7.7% operating margin into a double-digit margin as new stores and independent store acquisitions should drive operating leverage and capture better margins from self-operated stores. While investors shouldn’t take very great double-digit margins as a base scenario with La-Z-Boy expecting pandemic-time margins for retail sales and pre-pandemic margins for wholesale revenues, I believe that higher margins should be driven by acquisitions and long-term operating leverage that La-Z-Boy has already proven.

Current Industry Headwinds Aren’t a Long-Term Threat for La-Z-Boy

The current furnishings industry is incredibly weak, especially compared to the pandemic-time peak in furniture demand. La-Z-Boy’s earnings have also taken an impact with the $158.0 million FY2024 operating income being well below the trailing $245.1 million as of Q3/FY2023.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Yet, the 7.7% trailing operating margin is still healthy, and La-Z-Boy’s revenue decline of -12.9% in FY2024 isn’t as weak as many manufacturers have recently faced – companies such as Bassett (BSET), Haverty (HVT), and Ethan Allen (ETD) have all reported a trailing revenue decline slightly over -20% in the past four reported quarters. The performance clearly exceeds most other companies’ in the incredibly pressured industry, as high interest rates have persisted and the housing market continues weak.

La-Z-Boy’s increasing company-operated retail stores provide a way for more stable earnings than sole manufacturers.’ Retailers’ inventory management has caused wholesale revenues to fluctuate way more for manufacturers than actual consumer sales fluctuate.

For Q1, La-Z-Boy expects revenues of $475-495 million and a normalized operating margin of 6-7%, compared to revenues of $482 million and a normalized operating margin of 7.0% in the prior Q1 – while the industry continues to struggle, La-Z-Boy is starting to report more stable year-over-year financials with continued performance exceeding the market.

La-Z-Boy’s balance sheet also deleverages risks highly as the company leverages no interest-bearing debt and has significant cash and short-term investments of $347.9 million combined after Q4 – with less weakness than the industry as a whole, a strong balance sheet, and a great improving retail network, La-Z-Boy is positioned very well to push through the persisting challenges before an industry recovery aids sales back up.

La-Z-Boy’s Stock Is Undervalued

As nearly always, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate a slow 2% growth for FY2025 due to continued industry challenges, but a 7.5% growth in FY2026 afterwards with an improved industry outlook boosting sales and as the company continues to expand its owned retail network. After FY2026, I estimate a gradual slowdown into 2% perpetual growth assuming slowing new store openings and acquisitions.

I estimate the EBIT margin to have slight leverage into 9.5% with an industry recovery and further store acquisitions that capture greater total margins, with the estimate still being below La-Z-Boy’s double-digit target.

Due to the store expansion, I estimate cash flows to be slightly weaker in upcoming years than earnings, but for the cash flow conversion to improve as my estimated acquisitions slow down.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put La-Z-Boy’s fair value estimate at $50.33, 40% above the stock price at the time of writing – the market seems to price La-Z-Boy’s stock attractively as the strategy should continue pushing earnings higher over the long term.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.51% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I estimate no long-term debt with La-Z-Boy’s continuously strong balance sheet. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.28% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates La-Z-Boy’s beta at 1.30. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 10.51%.

Risks

The investment has risks too. For example, as the industry has so far continued to struggle with a weak housing market, prolonged headwinds could catch up more to La-Z-Boy’s earnings as well. The strong balance sheet makes liquidity issues near impossible in the near term, but pressured earnings could well push the stock’s valuation down.

Another risk is La-Z-Boy’s large dependence on reclining chairs, as the company is best known for them. If the reclining chairs go out of style in home furnishings, the company’s demand could deteriorate, leaving La-Z-Boy with notable issues in generating earnings.

The Joybird business is also performing poorly and acts as a potential risk, but I believe that the weakness isn’t detrimental to the entire investment.

Takeaway

La-Z-Boy’s strategy of acquiring independently run retail stores, and organic expansion, has worked well historically as the company’s earnings have dramatically risen while the company has been able to pay dividends and complete notable share buybacks. The company continues executing the expansion strategy and has recently been able to push notably resilient financials compared to currently very strong industry headwinds. The stock seems to undervalue La-Z-Boy’s strategy’s potential, and as such, I initiate the stock at Buy.