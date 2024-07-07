Earning Season Starts This Friday With High Expectations, Traders Build Cash

pixhook/E+ via Getty Images

We rallied on Friday and there is no reason to believe this rally ends this week

Market participants bid up the stocks based on June's monthly jobs number. While it came in higher than expected, the prior two months were revised down by 100K. We have 4.1% unemployment. I think in this case, much of the rally this Friday was more about bad news being good news. At some point, as the economy continues to weaken, "bad news will become bad news." However, I want to elevate the next round of important data, and that is Q2 earnings season. We do indeed have the June CPI report on Thursday, July 11, but at this point I expect it to be a non-event as it will show further cooling inflation.

Q2 earnings season begins this Friday when a host of banks reports in the morning

Consensus annual forecast for 2024 Q2 earnings to rise 9%, with expectations of continued growth for the second half, so positive future guidance revisions are expected. The Wall Street Journal expects the biggest quarterly jump since 2022, Generally, the market commentators are giving the Magnificent 7 stocks all the credit for the 17% gains in the S&P 500 year to date. I could quibble with it all being the M7, nothing is black and white. However, every earnings season, the market overreacts both on the upside and downside. I fear that expectations are too high for earnings results and that a lot of growth stocks will be taken to the woodshed. This is why, I think traders should trim profitable positions, and do the same for trades that haven't moved all year. As always, I am talking about trading. For long-term investments, stick with it, especially if you are still adding funds to your investments. Bear in mind that Fall season is around the corner and late September to November are always the weakest months. This year being a presidential election year could add to the volatility. So perhaps, hold on to your allocation for later in the year.

July 30-31 is the next FOMC meeting, but it isn't "live"

There is no statement by Fed Chair Powell, however, if the Fed feels that the economy is starting to slow down in earnest they could release a statement hinting at a September cut or even cut in July. All along I have held on to the notion that the Fed will cut in November, but when the facts change I adjust. If we see more evidence of employment falling, I think the Fed steps in sooner than I expected. The June unemployment rate of 4.1% is the highest rate in 2.5 years. May was 4.0%, April was 3.9% and March was 3.8% the direction is obvious. Q1 GDP was 1.4% which is anemic, and while we had high hopes for Q2 getting into the high +2% expectations have dimmed considerably. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow is not the official number for the Fed, it is best viewed as a running estimate. I got this directly from the Atlanta Fed (click here if you want to see for yourself) "The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2024 is 1.5 percent on July 3, down from 1.7 percent on July 1." It, too, is going in the wrong direction. The falling GDP estimate is another reason why I think forward guidance for Q2 might be not as fantastic as was expected at the beginning of the year.

There is some good news, I believe, the principal driver of gains has leveled off

Nvidia (NVDA) has been losing altitude, it peaked at 144, and it is now trading in a range from about 117/119 to 128. I believe it will continue to look for support at a lower level. Of course, the rest of the Magnificent 7, ended the week doing magnificently. Many of them reaching new highs. In addition, many enterprise software names have risen from the dead as well. This can't be said for any of the other AI-associated chip names like Broadcom (AVGO), Micron (MU), and also Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). What I am getting at, is the complexion of the AI-driven rally has changed. All the rest of the Mag 7 besides Apple (AAPL) are AI infrastructure platforms. They are customers of NVDA and the other chip names. To me, this means that for the S&P 500 to keep going up, or at least maintain this lofty level, the rally to broaden out. It is already starting, perhaps consumer discretionary names are next. I have been calling for that for a while. Certainly, enterprise software, the next level in the value chain, is starting to pick up. For reference there look at Snowflake (SNOW), ServiceNow (NOW), Intuit (INTU), and even Adobe (ADBE) has also caught a nice bid. I am a long-term investor in all these names.

The Fed has a dual mandate, Inflation has taken priority, and now it might be employment

Once Powell starts making noises about lowering interest rates to keep unemployment from breaking above 4.3% and beyond, I believe a lot of other sectors will come alive, like small-cap biotech, and other long-duration assets. Perhaps regional banks will want to see the Fed Funds Rate lower so their borrowing costs fall. Commercial real estate REITs and homebuilders will certainly welcome a mortgage rate with a 6% handle. Perhaps even regular homes will finally come to the market once people are convinced that mortgage rates are back in a downtrend, they will convince themselves that they could refinance at a lower rate and make the jump now.

All kinds of areas could see benefits of lower rates, except for savers. Though I think Powell will be very gradual in the cutting regimen, savers that have been sitting in Money Market accounts might want to move into longer-duration bonds. This is not my area, but call your financial advisor and discuss this possibility with him. A lower Fed Funds Rate or the prospect of a lower Fed Funds Rate will also surface dividend-bearing stocks, especially those approaching 4% and higher. Also, stocks that have a reputation for consistently rising dividend rates, at a bit lower level, will become popular again, especially with investors. All of this good news can happen if Powell cuts in time.

Will he, or won't he, that is the question? If he wants more evidence of slowing; prepare for the "Recessionistas"

These are the professional marketers of the cataclysm, they have been dormant more or less, but they are the first to shout "recession", and then hawk gold or some annuities. I am not against Gold or Annuities, so talk to your investment advisors about that. I am just saying that the first ones who come out decrying the current economy have been saying the same thing for years, and their pronouncements are not helpful. Yes, Powell might stay too long in the current relatively tight monetary policy, and who knows, perhaps he will be correct in waiting. We had hot numbers only two months ago. I am just saying that the recession narrative could come upon us in a hurry. Or Powell might start the process of getting a cut ready by September. It is starting to look like a binary event. Unless the unemployment percentage comes down, which isn't likely. I don't want to sound like "Chicken Little" but it feels like the unemployment rate is accelerating in the other direction. So perhaps this Fall, if Powell stalls for more data, we could have a correction. Or perhaps more likely, he cuts by a quarter point in September and unemployment continues to move higher anyway. We don't need to worry about this now.

I still believe in the bull case, so let's be more specific on what I'm doing this week.

As I said earlier in the piece, it would be a good idea to generate some cash by trimming both winners and losers so that by the end of the week you have about 20 to 30% cash. If you have some hedging, you can include that as part of the cash set aside. I would base on how the market feels as far as "animal spirits" and still initiate a bullish trade, if you close it out on Thursday. I am specifically targeting NVDA for a temporary countertrend bounce. In fact, I traded it early last week, and thinking NVDA will test the support level again. I believe that NVDA will ultimately find support between 80 and 90, before reclaiming new highs later in the year. It will contend with support levels on the way down. Here is a 3-month chart of NVDA:

TradingView

I will wait for another test of the 117-118 level and see if it bounces from there. If it doesn't, it should find support at the 114, and then I would look to set up a Long Call on NVDA at the 115 strike. I didn't draw in the next level, but that would be about 105-106ish. You can see a ton of support between 80 and 90. I am looking to add equity at that level for my long-term account.

As far as building cash and hedging is concerned, I am still bullish, and I think there could be opportunities on the long side and the short side (through Put options) during the earnings season. I took my view of the market out into the fall because I want to be conscious of what can happen in the next few months. That doesn't mean anyone should be panicking now. Things could work out very well this fall without the normal market drop, though it is about time we had some kind of correction. So since I mentioned hedges, I am hedging again against the Nasdaq-100 via the Nasdaq-100 3X ETF (TQQQ), of course, I am underwater, we did make new highs last week. I ended up making about 7% on my last hedge but, you have to look at hedging as insurance, in case we do have any kind of correction. My other hedge is options on the VIX futures (VIX) at the 12.5 strike, these I have no problem holding on to a 12-handle on the VIX is ridiculous. Okay, I may as well go on to my trades at this point. I am not doing so splendidly right now because I believe that the consumer is still doing outstandingly. I concentrated on travel, so I have Long Calls on Carnival Cruise (CCL), Delta (DAL), DraftKings (DKNG), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH). On the tech side, I have Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik (RBRK), and Vertiv Holdings (VRT). I also have my eye on MU, I am looking to see it base around where it closed on Friday at 131ish.

Okay, enjoy trading this week!