Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is a leading animal pharmaceutical company, primarily focused on both companion pets and livestock.

Zoetis boasts a robust portfolio of long-lasting blockbusters, benefiting from lower R&D costs and quicker development timelines compared to human pharmaceuticals.

However, valuation concerns persist amidst reliance on key drug launches for future growth.

One-Minute Summary of Zoetis' Business

Here are some key highlights of Zoetis' business and industry if you are unfamiliar with the company.

Zoetis is an animal pharmaceutical developer and marketer. 92% of their sales come from animal pharmaceuticals, the other 8% from diagnostic services/ others.

No single animal pharmaceutical product category dominates their revenue:

Pharmaceutical Product Mix (FY2023 Filings)

Its companion health (pets) division's revenues have consistently grown faster than livestock (production animals):

A recent sale of a portion of its livestock portfolio will increase the share of companion health from 65% to 70%.

Approximately 75% of their revenue comes from drugs that are distributed through third parties. The 25% distributed through their internal sales force are typically the current blockbuster drugs, which require less marketing, making their distribution through 3rd parties less economical.

The company grows through R&D feeding its product pipeline. Historically, these investments have generated very high returns. We'll consider why and whether this is sustainable later on.

Their competitors include other animal pharma companies Elanco (ELAN), Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck Animal Health (MRK), and Virbac (OTCPK:VRBCF).

Zoetis' competitive differentiators include a distribution network of unrivalled scale, its unmatched R&D performance and effectiveness, and it being incumbent in many key treatment categories in an industry with high lasting power.

Better Economics than Human Pharma

Faster & Cheaper Development

Compared to human pharmaceutical companies, Zoetis and its competitors spend much less on R&D:

Here are key factors explaining the structural difference

Higher predictability in early development Fewer clinical studies requiring fewer subjects Scalable across species

Since animal health studies begin and end with animals, there is higher result visibility early into the study than human health, creating lower R&D risk.

The timeline for approval is shorter given the fewer studies (3-7 years vs. 12-15 for humans). Hence, the cost is also lower. Cumulatively, Zoetis has invested ~$4B in R&D across 300+ product lines, costing ~$13mm each. This is much lower than the $1B+ development cost in humans.

Finally, Zoetis invests a material part of its R&D budget in the "lifecycle innovations" of existing drugs. From their 10-K, this targets to grow the value of existing products by "[...] developing claims in additional species, more convenient formulations and combinations, and by expanding usage into more countries."

According to their 2023 investor day presentation, they allocate about 30-40% of their R&D budget towards these lifecycle innovations compared to new product innovations. More specifically, here is the split by type of lifecycle innovation investment:

While the better economic returns on lifecycle R&D investments are not quantifiable, it is undeniably another low-risk investment contributing to lower spending intensity and better returns.

A Smoother Patent Cliff

Zoetis' portfolio currently has 15 blockbusters (defined as products with >$100mm in annual sales).

While patents are valid for 20 years, the average age of Zoetis' top 23 products is 30 years. Many of their products keep market share and significant sales post-patent expiry. This yields a relatively lower revenue concentration.

Many of Zoetis' 15 blockbusters have expired patents:

Why Patents Aren't Everything

No Insurer or Government Pressure

Pet health is a cash-pay market for pharmaceuticals; there is little to no 3rd party payer involvement (governments or insurers) which would be the ones pushing for the prescription of generics. Therefore, these decisions rest with the veterinarian.

Veterinarians' Economic Incentive

Veterinarians make considerable margins on medication, and these margins are far better for higher-priced name-brand products. Clinics often have full control over which medication they will use, since most of Zoetis' drugs are administered in directly in clinics.

Sales Relationships

Given the fragmentation of the veterinary market, sales forces are a true value-add for veterinarians, who value reliable supply, quality products and technical support along with product quality.

Smaller Market Opportunity

Animal drug blockbusters have sales of $100mm or more, compared to human drugs, which are blockbusters from $1B+ in sales. So not only are generic competitors' market share aspirations limited by the factors limited above, but the dollar amount they can reach is much smaller than what one would see in human health. A smaller percentage of a smaller market can decide to enter competition with a generic uneconomical.

Historical Outperformance

Why Zoetis Wins Over Competitors

Zoetis' ability to stay ahead of competitors is undoubtedly linked to its success in research and development. Their long-standing leadership in innovation results from both tangible and intangible factors.

First, being the largest animal pharma company, they have more resources to spend on R&D.

This has historically made them a "category-maker". With products such as Simparica Trio or Apoquel they create a new product category or treatment method.

The company highlighted this strength through the following infographic in their investor presentation:

"Category-Makers" (Investor Presentation)

Given the staying power of the leader in each product category, as discussed earlier, the first to market often keeps the market leadership even once competition enters.

Therefore, Zoetis' superior R&D resources therefore afford it more product innovation opportunities but also more longevity.

Their innovation record has made them the incumbent in most key product categories:

Investor Presentation

Resilient Growth Record

The chart below shows how Zoetis has not only shown consistently positive revenue growth rates but outperformed its industry by a meaningful margin.

Company Presentation

The core animal health market itself has shown resilient growth going back to 2008 and through the 2009 recession:

Company Presentation

Let's consider why we expect Zoetis' resilient growth to be sustained and what could make it falter.

Tailwind: Pet Health Less Discretionary Than Ever

Pet humanization is an undeniable trend favouring higher pet spending. According to a survey, over 95% of owners see their pets as a family member.

During recessions, according to an interview with a veterinary clinic owner, people tend to decrease their spending on discretionary spending, but the incidence of medical intervention increases, such that he claims that "most people are still in our spend".

For example, people may not administer parasiticides to their pets, but more pets will get parasites and require and more costly intervention, which, to this veterinarian, is close to net out, and is corroborated by the resilience of spending shown above.

A more long-term trend that could increase the propensity to spend on animal health is the increasing rate of pets insured:

Statista

Headwind: Forward Growth Reliant on Few Key Drugs

Historically, most of Zoetis' revenue growth has come from volume rather than pricing:

Company Disclosures

Because of the patent cliff dynamics discussed earlier, Zoetis' vintage drug portfolio is still relevant decades later, but it does not generate the growth expected by the market.

Looking ahead, innovation into new product categories is key to Zoetis' success.

The biggest upcoming drug to drive revenues is Librela, which management expects to become a $1B sales franchise within the pain and sedation category by 2026.

If we take the consensus growth estimates for other categories and grow revenues of the pain and sedation segment a little over $1B by 2026 (same timeframe as the company expects), we see that the incremental dollar revenue added comes mostly from this new drug release:

Bloomberg Data formatted by author

This helps explain why Zoetis' stock is so sensitive to news surrounding Librela.

To show this, and how this dynamic is true for its competitors as well; on June 27th, Zoetis' competitor Elanco released negative news regarding Zenrelia and Credelio, its two largest upcoming products which would compete with Zoetis' already-established Apoquel and Simparica Trio, respectively.

They announced Credelio would be delayed to early 2025 vs. H2 2024 and that Zenrelia would also be delayed, and a safety warning added on the box (unlike Apoquel).

On this news alone, Elanco was down on the day ~18% and Zoetis up ~3%, demonstrating the influence of the pipeline on the sector's stocks.

So while the new drug releases benefit from the better patent dynamics, the growth must still come from innovation.

To invest in Zoetis and generate attractive returns, one must believe that they will continue executing superior R&D compared to peers.

Otherwise, the company will not fail, but its stock will severely outperform.

Capital Allocation Record

Management Confidence Check

Nearly all of Zoetis' management team has a background in pharmaceuticals or health. However, about 45% have joined since 2020. This could signal a potential shift in the culture, although no symptoms are visible yet.

On its allocation, the company talks about R&D as an investment, which is a huge positive considering the returns Zoetis generates on this spending determines the value it creates.

Company Presentation

Even if we capitalize R&D over 5 years and use an R&D adjusted NOPAT and Invested Capital balance, we see Zoetis has generated 20%+ returns on its investments:

Author

Their prudent capital allocation has allowed them to 58% of their cumulative cash flow generated between 2016-2023 to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

2016-2023 Cumulative Cash Flow Usage (Company Filings)

The caveat here is that despite their successful record, their performance incentive metrics are calculated as follows:

Short-Term Performance Metrics Adjusted Diluted EPS (40%) Revenue (40%) Free Cash Flow (20%)

Long-Term Performance Metrics TSR relative to the peer group



None of these metrics concern the successful allocation of capital and do not adjust for the effects of M&A. Therefore, these metrics reward growth without regard for returns, which could be a contributing factor to their potential longer-term deterioration.

Nonetheless, management's track record is positive. Even if they are not compensated accordingly, Zoetis' culture seems to have historically kept managers focused on economic returns when considering allocation decisions.

I rate management as good overall stewards of investors' capital.

Note on Recent CAPEX Spend Acceleration

It is worth considering the path that capital expenditures will take going forward, as they have consistently accelerated over the past few years:

Company Filings

Management says this spending is to support the production of biologic medication (also referred to as monoclonal antibody, or mAb, drugs), which are produced in an entirely different manner than chemically synthesized small molecules.

Their Librela and Cytopoint are currently the only approved mAb drugs in their portfolio, but Zoetis' sales from mAbs are expected to go from 15% of sales in 2022 to 25% in 2027:

2023 Investor Day

Their focus on mAb is also reflected in their R&D, as 30-50% of it is being spent on this class of drugs.

2023 Investor Day

According to the 2023 Investor Day, their focus for capex will be on growth investments, accounting for 70% of the total. To put things into perspective, over the past 4 years, they have spent more on capital expenditures than R&D, a somewhat unusual spending pace for a pharmaceutical company.

As a result, their PP&E has increased by 50% since 2019 while revenue has increased by 35%.

The question is the path that capital expenditures take from here. In 2023, the company expected investment intensity to decrease by 2025.

2023 Investor Day (Annotations by Author)

It will be important to monitor whether it decreases. Otherwise, it may be the source of a negative surprise as the company becomes more capital-intensive to engage in its mAb production growth plans.

Is There a Path to Double-Digit Returns?

Top-Line: Companion Driving Growth

Companion animal health spending (industry-wide), which account for 70% of sales, are expected to experience high single-digit growth (HSD).

This growth is fundamentally driven by pet spending at veterinarians. The key factors contributing to this growth include a 2% increase in cat and dog populations, a 1-2% increase in veterinary visits, and a 4-5% increase in spending per veterinary visit. Overall, the estimated growth for this segment is 7-9%. Below are historical data points on which these estimates were based.

Statista (formatted by author)

Reference for growth drivers (Investor Presentation)

As a sanity check of the animal pharma market estimate, Federal Reserve data from 2010 to 2019 indicates a 5-6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in pet-related expenditures, which includes lower growth in discretionary products and services.

For the livestock segment, which makes up 30% of sales, low single-digit growth (LSD) is anticipated.

This growth is driven by meat consumption. Global meat production has increased by approximately 2% per year since 2010. In Western markets, meat consumption per capita has remained flat, but there has been a 1-2% population growth. In emerging markets, particularly in China, there has been an increase in meat consumption per capita. Here is data on which these estimated were based:

Global Meat Production Growth (UN Food and Agriculture Organization)

Per Capita Meat Consumption (UN Food and Agriculture Organization)

Combining 70% of sales growth at HSD and 30% at LSD, we can approximate the market growth at 5-7%. Adding Zoetis' historical 100-300bps industry outperformance (as discussed earlier), we get an estimated top-line growth rate over the medium term of 6-10%.

Margins: No Sudden Inflexion Expected

Gross margin has shown a steady improvement of approximately 100 basis points per year over the last decade. This improvement is primarily because of product mix rather than efficiency gains.

While specific margins by product are not available, estimates can be made using US (75% companion, 25% livestock) and ROW (50% companion, 50% livestock) gross margins.

The gross margin profile is 90% for companion animals and 50% for livestock, and these margins have been relatively stable over time. Given the current growth profiles for each segment—high single-digit growth for companion animals and low single-digit growth for livestock—gross margin is expected to improve by 40-50 basis points per year.

Company Filings formatted by Author

SG&A expenses have remained flat over the past several years. Sales commissions, marketing, and distribution, which account for 75% of SG&A, are variable costs. It remains to be seen if ZTS can scale its marketing efforts, for example, using the same marketing strategy for a $1 billion drug as for a $100 million drug. For now, we assume no returns to scale, consistent with recent history.

Company Filings formatted by Author

R&D expenses have remained at a stable 7% of sales for the past several years, significantly lower than the approximately 20% reinvestment seen in human laboratories. We expect constant spending intensity going forward.

Company Filings formatted by Author

Considering Valuation

Now considering the outlook we established above with the valuation, here are the potential returns that be generated by an investment in Zoetis given a range of EPS growth rates and ending P/E over a 5y period, assuming we buy at the current multiple:

Author Estimates

An HSD/LDD EPS growth CAGR with an EPS multiple at/slightly below its historical average would yield HSD returns.

Here is the context for Zoetis' current and historical valuation multiple trends:

Historical BF P/E and EPS (Bloomberg Data)

Conclusion

Zoetis is undoubtedly a better pharma alternative to most human pharma companies due to structural differences between their industries. However, it cannot escape a similar R&D rat race.

We've seen that most of the incremental growth expected from Zoetis comes from new medications, and the highly intangible and hard-to-define R&D advantage they possess requires confidence in this development success being sustained.

At current multiples and expected growth, the expected return in Zoetis is too low to warrant a strong buy recommendation.

As we've seen, unexpected news related to current or upcoming key blockbusters can shift the momentum of animal pharmaceutical stocks. Therefore, such news may be the opportune moment to initiate a position if you are looking for more margin of safety.