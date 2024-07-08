Deliveroo: Determining Potential Acquisition Price

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • UK's Deliveroo saw a price increase of 17% recently, following acquisition talks with the US based and much bigger competitor, DoorDash.
  • While the talks have since fallen through, the potential acquisition price is speculatively assessed here based on a comparison with its closest peers in its big UK market.
  • While estimates based on EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA indicate a potential 56% upside, that's unlikely to materialise considering that it last traded at these levels in the pandemic-driven boom.
  • If it doesn't get sold, its market valuations still don't indicate a price upside, despite its fundamentals looking all right.
Deliveroo cargo box in city

AdrianHancu

When I last wrote about the UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) in October last year, its price was up by a notable 45% year-to-date [YTD]. This, coupled with its then elevated market multiples and potential winding down in growth in the foreseeable

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.58K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DROOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DROOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DROOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News