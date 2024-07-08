AdrianHancu

When I last wrote about the UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) in October last year, its price was up by a notable 45% year-to-date [YTD]. This, coupled with its then elevated market multiples and potential winding down in growth in the foreseeable future, made it a good time for profit taking, leading to a Sell rating on the stock.

While as a low trading volume stock, its modal price has stayed at USD 1.51 since, the same as that on the date of publication, the stock is suddenly interesting again. And that’s because of a massive 17% price increase in the last trading session, presumably following news of the US-based DoorDash (DASH) possibly acquiring it late last month.

Price Chart, YTD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Even though takeover talks have reportedly fallen through, they do indicate that Deliveroo could be open to being acquired. Here, I take a speculative look at what the company’s potential valuation if it were to be sold, and also touch upon how it might perform if there's no sale.

Estimating Deliveroo’s forward valuation

To estimate Deliveroo’s potential valuation, two forward market valuation measures are considered, the EV/Sales and the EV/EBITDA. The estimates for the forward revenues and EBITDA are based on the following assumptions:

Gross Transaction Value [GTV] growth is assumed to come in at the midpoint of Deliveroo’s guidance of 5-9% in 2024.

Like in 2023, revenue growth is expected to be the same as that for GTV. This results in a revenue of GBP 2.17 billion or USD 2.78 billion for 2024.

The adjusted EBITDA is also expected to come in at the midpoint of the guidance of GBP 110-130 million, a significant 40.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The resulting forward EV/S comes to 0.7x and the forward EV/EBITDA to 12.6x.

Peers’ market valuation

To assess the stock's potential price on acquisition, the next step is to consider the peers. Deliveroo’s key market is the UK and Ireland [UKI], which contributed 59% to total revenues in 2023. So, here I compare it with its biggest competitors in the UK market, Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:JTKWY) and Uber Eats, of Uber Technologies (UBER) (see chart below).

UK, Food Delivery Providers' Market Share (Source: Business of Apps)

The market valuations for JTKWY are straightforward, with a forward EV/S at 0.58x and the corresponding EV/EBITDA at 6.61x, as available on Seeking Alpha. However, there’s more complexity to the comparison with Uber Eats, since UBER's valuations are for both its bigger mobility business as well as for the delivery segment. So, here, Uber Eats has been valued separately. To do so, the following assumptions are made:

The EV for the food delivery business of Uber Technologies is assumed to be the same as its proportion in revenues in 2023 of 32.7%.

The company’s total revenue forecast for 2024 is assumed to be the average of analysts’ estimates on Seeking Alpha.

Delivery revenue is assumed to sustain last year’s revenue share.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment is also expected to stay the same as 2023 at 12.3%.

These result in a forward EV/S of 3.48x and forward EV/EBITDA of 28.2x.

Potential acquisition price

A comparison with peers reveals that far more upside is indicated by the forward EV/S than by the EV/EBITDA. The average forward EV/S for the three stocks is at 1.59x, which suggests a massive 127.2% upside to the EV.

Assuming that the company’s debt and cash levels don’t see any material change in the near future, the upside has to come from an increase in the market capitalisation or, more specifically, a higher price. A 94% increase in MCap is indicated and the price per share at acquisition can be USD 3.51 compared to the current USD 1.81.

Next, the average forward EV/EBITDA is at 15.8x. This indicates an upside of 25%. Following the same methodology as in the previous paragraph, this results in a potential price per share on acquisition at USD 2.1.

On average, the two methods deliver a potential acquisition price of USD 2.8, which indicates a 56% upside from the current levels. This isn’t entirely inconceivable, considering that DROOF was at levels higher in 2021. At the same time, that was a period of the pandemic when home deliveries were particularly popular. And the stock hasn't returned to those levels since.

Also, the market valuations are but one way of determining the price at acquisition. The valuation for a sale could be as simple as the average price over the past month, for example, which would not be favourable going by the latest increase.

If Deliveroo continues to trade

With the sale talks having ended for now, though, there’s a possibility that Deliveroo might not get acquired anytime in the near future at all. This raises the question of what’s next if it continues to trade on the stock markets?

Financials

Fundamentally, it’s not badly placed. After seeing GTV growth of 3% in 2023, the company’s projections for 2024 are improved with a guidance range of 5-9%. In the first quarter (Q1 2024), it has indeed delivered on this, with 6% growth. It's also set to deliver an adjusted EBITDA profit for the second consecutive year, with a notable growth, as earlier mentioned, seen. The only disappointment so far is the flat revenues in Q1 2024 as exchange rates have been unfavourable.

Market multiples

The stock’s forward price-to-sales (P/S) has reduced from 1.05x the last I checked to 0.96x now. But it’s still higher than the peers I compared against the last time - JTKWY at 0.46x and Germany’s Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) at 0.51x.

What next?

With Deliveroo’s price already having risen significantly, I see little reason to change the Sell rating on the stock. First, because even if the acquisition doesn’t go through, a quick look at the peers indicates that its relative position hasn’t changed. While Uber Eats would have a potentially higher valuation right now, it’s not entirely comparable considering that it’s one part of Uber’s business.

Second, even if the sale were to go through, only one of two methods under the market valuation measures considered indicates a significant enough increase. While the average price increase indicated is still encouraging, the last Deliveroo traded at these levels was during the pandemic-driven boom. And the acquirer might favour a price that’s more indicative of its more recent trends in any case.

The key takeaway here is, that while 2024 doesn't look bad for Deliveroo fundamentally, it's hard to make a case for the stock right now. From either the perspective of a medium-to-long-term investment or speculatively if it were to be acquired. If anything, with the recent run-up in price, now is a good opportunity to make a profit on the stock again.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.