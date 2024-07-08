SCYB: Strategic Exposure To A Risky Sector

Jul. 08, 2024 12:56 AM ETSchwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB)
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
495 Followers

Summary

  • SCYB is a high-yield bond ETF with $187M AUM, tracking the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index.
  • SCYB holds 1,562 well-diversified high-yield bonds, with 53% in BB-rated and 45% in B-rated bonds.
  • CCC bonds are facing bearish tecnical factors that may cause them to perform poorly even in a positive economic environment.

Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks to minimize future occurrences, ensuring organizational readiness and stability amidst unforeseen challenges.

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) has been an ETF I've had my eye on for a while. SCYB has been around for a little under a year and has an AUM of about $187M. SCYB tracks the ICE

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
495 Followers
David Sommer Jr. has been an analyst on Seeking Alpha since 2023. He has had a passion for investments ever since he purchased his first stock when he was only 15. He mainly covers ETFs in the Fixed Income sector as well as other under-covered ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCYB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCYB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCYB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCYB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News