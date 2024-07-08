Nomad Foods: Expect The Free Cash Flow To Increase Throughout The Year

Jul. 08, 2024 10:30 AM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nomad Foods shifts focus from growth to balance sheet management due to the increasing cost of debt.
  • Q1 results show a decrease in EBITDA, but stable finance costs and good debt management.
  • Company reconfirms full-year guidance, aiming for 3-4% revenue growth and 3-4% adjusted EBITDA margin; investment thesis remains positive.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fried Fish Sticks met frietjes

Mizina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) grew pretty fast in the past few years as the company took advantage of the low cost of debt to acquire smaller competitors in the fragmented landscape of frozen foods. As the

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.46K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position in Nomad, and I have written put options (some are now in the money, some are out of the money).

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News